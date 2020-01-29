Create a fresh choo application. Because starting a new project should take minutes, not days.
$ npx create-choo-app <project-directory>
When you first open up your application in a browser, you'll probably see a warning page about HTTPS connections being untrusted. No worries, this is entirely expected behavior. Follow the instructions below to solve this for your browser.
localhost, we must sign a TLS certificate
locally. This is better known as a "self-signed certificate". Browsers
actively check for certificates from unknown providers, and warn you (for good
reason!) In our case, however, it's safe to ignore.
HTTPS is needed for an increasing amount of APIs to work in the browser. For example if you want to test HTTP/2 connections or use parts of the storage API, you have no choice but to use an HTTPS connection on localhost. That's why we try and make this work as efficiently, and securely as possible.
We generate a unique certificate for each Bankai installation at
~/.config/bankai. This means that you'll only need to trust an
HTTPS certificate for Bankai once. This should be secure from remote
attackers, because unless they have successfully acquired access to your
machine's filesystem, they won't be able to replicate the certificate.
A wild security screen appears!. Click on "advanced".
create-choo-app installs the following dependencies:
|Name
|Dependency Type
|Description
|choo
|Production
|Fast, 4kb framework.
|choo-service-worker
|Production
|Offline support for Choo.
|sheetify
|Production
|Hyper performant CSS-in-JS.
|tachyons
|Production
|A minimalist CSS toolkit.
|bankai
|Development
|An asset bundler and static file server.
|choo-devtools
|Development
|Debug Choo applications.
|choo-scaffold
|Development
|Generate new application files.
|dependency-check
|Development
|Verify project dependencies.
|standard
|Development
|Statically check JavaScript files for errors.
If you want to remove Tachyons you can do so by running
npm uninstall tachyons and removing the reference to Tachyons in
./index.js.
$ create-choo-app <project-directory> [options]
Options:
-h, --help print usage
-v, --version print version
-q, --quiet don't output any logs
Examples:
Create a new Choo application
$ create-choo-app
Running into trouble? Feel free to file an issue:
https://github.com/choojs/create-choo-app/issues/new
Do you enjoy using this software? Become a backer:
https://opencollective.com/choo
See the generated output here.