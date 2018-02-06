Super simple self signed certificates

create-cert is a convenient wrapper around the pem module. It generates a self signed certificate with sensible defaults along with an associated CA certificate to validate against. It has a Promise based API and returns the keys in a format that can be passed directly into https.createServer .

Install

npm install --save create-cert

Usage

const createCert = require ( 'create-cert' ); createCert().then( keys => console .log(keys));

You can create a fully functioning HTTPS server like so:

createCert().then( keys => { https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end( 'Hi!' )).listen( 443 ); });

For strict SSL usage you can set the common name for the certificate and validate it against the CA certificate. An example using the Got request client:

createCert( 'foobar.com' ).then( keys => { https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end( 'Hi!' )).listen( 443 , () => { got( 'https://foobar.com' , { ca : keys.caCert }); }); });

API

Returns a Promise which resolves to a keys object.

options

Type: string , object

Default: { days: 365, commonName: 'example.com' }

If a string is passed in, it will be used as the commonName . You can pass in any valid option for pem.createCertificate() to override the defaults.

License

MIT © Luke Childs