Super simple self signed certificates
create-cert is a convenient wrapper around the
pem module. It generates a self signed certificate with sensible defaults along with an associated CA certificate to validate against. It has a Promise based API and returns the keys in a format that can be passed directly into
https.createServer.
npm install --save create-cert
const createCert = require('create-cert');
createCert().then(keys => console.log(keys));
// {
// key: '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...',
// cert: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
// caCert: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...'
// }
You can create a fully functioning HTTPS server like so:
createCert().then(keys => {
https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end('Hi!')).listen(443);
});
For strict SSL usage you can set the common name for the certificate and validate it against the CA certificate. An example using the Got request client:
createCert('foobar.com').then(keys => {
https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end('Hi!')).listen(443, () => {
// This request will succeed without issues
// as the SSL certificate will successfully
// validate against the CA certificate.
got('https://foobar.com', { ca: keys.caCert });
});
});
Returns a Promise which resolves to a
keys object.
Type:
string,
object
Default:
{ days: 365, commonName: 'example.com' }
If a string is passed in, it will be used as the
commonName. You can pass in any valid option for
pem.createCertificate() to override the defaults.
create-test-server - Creates a minimal Express server for testing
MIT © Luke Childs