create-cert

by Luke Childs
1.0.6 (see all)

Super simple self signed certificates

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

create-cert

Super simple self signed certificates

Build Status Coverage Status npm npm

create-cert is a convenient wrapper around the pem module. It generates a self signed certificate with sensible defaults along with an associated CA certificate to validate against. It has a Promise based API and returns the keys in a format that can be passed directly into https.createServer.

Install

npm install --save create-cert

Usage

const createCert = require('create-cert');

createCert().then(keys => console.log(keys));
// {
//   key: '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...',
//   cert: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...',
//   caCert: '-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...'
// }

You can create a fully functioning HTTPS server like so:

createCert().then(keys => {
   https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end('Hi!')).listen(443);
});

For strict SSL usage you can set the common name for the certificate and validate it against the CA certificate. An example using the Got request client:

createCert('foobar.com').then(keys => {
   https.createServer(keys, (req, res) => res.end('Hi!')).listen(443, () => {
     // This request will succeed without issues
     // as the SSL certificate will successfully
     // validate against the CA certificate.
     got('https://foobar.com', { ca: keys.caCert });
   });
});

API

createCert([options])

Returns a Promise which resolves to a keys object.

options

Type: string, object
Default: { days: 365, commonName: 'example.com' }

If a string is passed in, it will be used as the commonName. You can pass in any valid option for pem.createCertificate() to override the defaults.

License

MIT © Luke Childs

