Bison is a starter repository created out of real-world apps at Echobind. It represents our team's "Greenfield Web Stack" that we use when creating web apps for clients.
We're always improving on this, and we welcome suggestions from the community!
@/) to avoid the need for long relative import paths.
_templates folder.
getServerSideProps like you would in any Next app.
A few other projects that are rapidly maturing in the Full Stack Jamstack space.
RedwoodJS Redwood is a very promising framework that we're watching. We took the concept of "Cells" directly from Redwood (though admittedly our version takes a bit more code!)
Blitz.js Blitz is also very promising. Blitz is built on Next.js (which we love!) and takes a very different approach by attempting to remove the API layer using conventions provided by Next.js.
We may borrow concepts from Redwood and Blitz over time or even switch to one as they continue to mature.
Think of Bison as a bit closer to the metal and preconfigured for maximum DX and efficiency. The good news is, if you disagree with any of the choices that we've made, nothing is hidden from you. You're welcome to adapt the "framework" to fit your needs.
Create a new repo from the Bison template.
Using yarn:
yarn create bison-app MyApp
Using npx:
npx create-bison-app MyApp
yarn db:setup. You'll be prompted to create it if it doesn't already exist:
From the root, run
yarn dev. This:
next dev to run the frontend and serverless functions locally
After the app is running locally, you'll want to set up deployment.
Have an idea to improve Bison? Let us know!
Echobind is a full-service digital agency that creates web and mobile apps for clients across a variety of industries.
We're experts in React, React Native, Node, GraphQL, and Rails.
If you're building a new app, your team is tackling a hard problem, or you just need help getting over the finish line, we'd love to work with you. Say hello and tell us what you're working on!