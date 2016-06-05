openbase logo
crc

crconsole

by Andrey Sidorov
1.4.0 (see all)

Remote JavaScript console for Chrome/Webkit

Readme

crconsole

crconsole is a remote Javascript console for Chrome/Webkit that runs in your terminal:

crconsole in Terminal

Install

With node.js and the npm package manager:

npm install crconsole -g

You can now use crconsole from the command line.

Connecting

Start chrome with remote protocol enabled:

google-chrome --remote-debugging-port=9222

$> crconsole
google.com> 1+1
2

Commands

There are two extra REPL commands available beyond the standard node.js commands. .tabs lists the open tabs. .switch 2 switches to evaluating in a tab. The argument is the index of the tab to switch to.

See also

Credits

Parts of the code taken from fxconsole. Uses chrome-remote-interface to communicate with Chrome.

