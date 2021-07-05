CRC32 Stream

crc32-stream is a streaming CRC32 checksumer. It uses the crc module behind the scenes to reliably handle binary data and fancy character sets. Data is passed through untouched.

Install

npm install crc32-stream --save

You can also use npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-crc32-stream/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.

Usage

CRC32Stream

Inherits Transform Stream options and methods.

const {CRC32Stream} = require ( 'crc32-stream' ); const source = fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ); const checksum = new CRC32Stream(); checksum.on( 'end' , function ( err ) { }); source.pipe(checksum); checksum.write( 'string' ); checksum.end();

DeflateCRC32Stream

Inherits zlib.DeflateRaw options and methods.

const {DeflateCRC32Stream} = require ( 'crc32-stream' ); const source = fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ); const checksum = new DeflateCRC32Stream(); checksum.on( 'end' , function ( err ) { }); source.pipe(checksum); checksum.write( 'string' ); checksum.end();

Instance API

Returns the checksum digest in unsigned form.

Returns the hexadecimal representation of the checksum digest. (ie E81722F0)

Returns the raw size/length of passed-through data.

If compressed is true , it returns compressed length instead. (DeflateCRC32Stream)

Things of Interest