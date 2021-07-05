crc32-stream is a streaming CRC32 checksumer. It uses the crc module behind the scenes to reliably handle binary data and fancy character sets. Data is passed through untouched.
npm install crc32-stream --save
You can also use
npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-crc32-stream/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.
Inherits Transform Stream options and methods.
const {CRC32Stream} = require('crc32-stream');
const source = fs.createReadStream('file.txt');
const checksum = new CRC32Stream();
checksum.on('end', function(err) {
// do something with checksum.digest() here
});
// either pipe it
source.pipe(checksum);
// or write it
checksum.write('string');
checksum.end();
Inherits zlib.DeflateRaw options and methods.
const {DeflateCRC32Stream} = require('crc32-stream');
const source = fs.createReadStream('file.txt');
const checksum = new DeflateCRC32Stream();
checksum.on('end', function(err) {
// do something with checksum.digest() here
});
// either pipe it
source.pipe(checksum);
// or write it
checksum.write('string');
checksum.end();
Returns the checksum digest in unsigned form.
Returns the hexadecimal representation of the checksum digest. (ie E81722F0)
Returns the raw size/length of passed-through data.
If
compressed is
true, it returns compressed length instead. (DeflateCRC32Stream)
I use this for fast, steaming crc32 check on binary data being sent to a C# Unity client. It's highly performant and easy to use. The checks pass on the other end, so it's safe to say it works :)