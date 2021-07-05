openbase logo
crc32-stream

by archiverjs
4.0.2 (see all)

a streaming CRC32 checksumer (now with deflate support)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9M

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
wallacer

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

CRC32 Stream

crc32-stream is a streaming CRC32 checksumer. It uses the crc module behind the scenes to reliably handle binary data and fancy character sets. Data is passed through untouched.

Install

npm install crc32-stream --save

You can also use npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-crc32-stream/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.

Usage

CRC32Stream

Inherits Transform Stream options and methods.

const {CRC32Stream} = require('crc32-stream');

const source = fs.createReadStream('file.txt');
const checksum = new CRC32Stream();

checksum.on('end', function(err) {
  // do something with checksum.digest() here
});

// either pipe it
source.pipe(checksum);

// or write it
checksum.write('string');
checksum.end();

DeflateCRC32Stream

Inherits zlib.DeflateRaw options and methods.

const {DeflateCRC32Stream} = require('crc32-stream');

const source = fs.createReadStream('file.txt');
const checksum = new DeflateCRC32Stream();

checksum.on('end', function(err) {
  // do something with checksum.digest() here
});

// either pipe it
source.pipe(checksum);

// or write it
checksum.write('string');
checksum.end();

Instance API

digest()

Returns the checksum digest in unsigned form.

hex()

Returns the hexadecimal representation of the checksum digest. (ie E81722F0)

size(compressed)

Returns the raw size/length of passed-through data.

If compressed is true, it returns compressed length instead. (DeflateCRC32Stream)

Things of Interest

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use

I use this for fast, steaming crc32 check on binary data being sent to a C# Unity client. It's highly performant and easy to use. The checks pass on the other end, so it's safe to say it works :)

0

