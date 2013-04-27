CRC means 'Cyclic Redundancy Check' and is a way to checksum data. It is a simple algorithm based on polynomials and is used in such projects as gzip.
This module only works with UTF-8 strings, and is meant to be able to work on node and in the browser.
This module also supports append mode (where a running crc sum is stored). Running in regular mode will reset the current crc sum.
To use in node:
npm install crc32
To use in the browser, use pakmanager.
var crc32 = require('crc32');
// runs on some string using a table
crc32(someString);
// runs on some string using direct mode
crc32(someString, true);
// directly run on someString using a table
crc32.table(someString);
// directly run on someString using a table in append mode
crc32.table(someString, true);
// directly run on someString using direct mode
crc32.direct(someString);