Intro

CRC means 'Cyclic Redundancy Check' and is a way to checksum data. It is a simple algorithm based on polynomials and is used in such projects as gzip.

This module only works with UTF-8 strings, and is meant to be able to work on node and in the browser.

This module also supports append mode (where a running crc sum is stored). Running in regular mode will reset the current crc sum.

Install

To use in node:

npm install crc32

To use in the browser, use pakmanager.

API