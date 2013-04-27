openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
crc

crc32

by Jameson Little
0.2.2 (see all)

Crc32 implemented in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Intro

CRC means 'Cyclic Redundancy Check' and is a way to checksum data. It is a simple algorithm based on polynomials and is used in such projects as gzip.

This module only works with UTF-8 strings, and is meant to be able to work on node and in the browser.

This module also supports append mode (where a running crc sum is stored). Running in regular mode will reset the current crc sum.

Install

To use in node:

npm install crc32

To use in the browser, use pakmanager.

API

var crc32 = require('crc32');

// runs on some string using a table
crc32(someString);

// runs on some string using direct mode
crc32(someString, true);

// directly run on someString using a table
crc32.table(someString);

// directly run on someString using a table in append mode
crc32.table(someString, true);

// directly run on someString using direct mode
crc32.direct(someString);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial