crc-full

by Giuseppe Riolo
1.1.0 (see all)

The crc-full module is used to calculate any kind of CRC setting parameters such as length, polynomial and others. It's completely written in typescript for node js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

https://github.com/RioloGiuseppe/crc-full#readme

