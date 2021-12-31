crc

Functions for calculating Cyclic Redundancy Checks (CRC) values for the Node.js and front-end.

Features

Written in TypeScript and provides typings out of the box.

Supports ESM and CommonJS.

Pure JavaScript implementation, no native dependencies.

Full test suite using pycrc as a refenrence.

Supports for the following CRC algorithms: CRC1 ( crc1 ) CRC8 ( crc8 ) CRC8 1-Wire ( crc81wire ) CRC16 ( crc16 ) CRC16 CCITT ( crc16ccitt ) CRC16 Modbus ( crc16modbus ) CRC16 Kermit ( crc16kermit ) CRC16 XModem ( crc16xmodem ) CRC24 ( crc24 ) CRC32 ( crc32 ) CRCJAM ( crcjam )



Installation

npm install crc

Usage

Using specific CRC is the recommended way to reduce bundle size:

import crc32 from 'crc/crc32' ; crc32( 'hello' ).toString( 16 );

Alternatively you can use main default export:

import crc from 'crc' ; crc.crc32( 'hello' ).toString( 16 );

If you really wish to minimize bundle size, you can import CRC calculators directly and pass an instance of Int8Array :

import crc32 from 'crc/calculators/crc32' ; const helloWorld = new Int8Array ([ 104 , 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 119 , 111 , 114 , 108 , 100 ]); crc32(helloWorld).toString( 16 );

CommonJS is supported as well without the need to unwrap .default :

const crc32 = require ( 'crc/crc32' ); crc32( 'hello' ).toString( 16 );

Calculate a CRC32 of a file:

crc32(fs.readFileSync( 'README.md' , 'utf-8' )).toString( 16 );

Or using a Buffer :

crc32(fs.readFileSync( 'README.md' , 'utf-8' )).toString( 16 );

Incrementally calculate a CRC:

let value = crc32( 'one' ); value = crc32( 'two' , value); value = crc32( 'three' , value); value.toString( 16 );

Tests

npm test

pycrc library is which the source of all of the CRC tables.

