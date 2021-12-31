Functions for calculating Cyclic Redundancy Checks (CRC) values for the Node.js and front-end.
pycrc as a refenrence.
crc1)
crc8)
crc81wire)
crc16)
crc16ccitt)
crc16modbus)
crc16kermit)
crc16xmodem)
crc24)
crc32)
crcjam)
npm install crc
Using specific CRC is the recommended way to reduce bundle size:
import crc32 from 'crc/crc32';
crc32('hello').toString(16);
// "3610a686"
Alternatively you can use main default export:
import crc from 'crc';
crc.crc32('hello').toString(16);
// "3610a686"
If you really wish to minimize bundle size, you can import CRC calculators directly and pass an instance of
Int8Array:
import crc32 from 'crc/calculators/crc32';
const helloWorld = new Int8Array([104, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 119, 111, 114, 108, 100]);
crc32(helloWorld).toString(16);
// "3610a686"
CommonJS is supported as well without the need to unwrap
.default:
const crc32 = require('crc/crc32');
crc32('hello').toString(16);
// "3610a686"
Calculate a CRC32 of a file:
crc32(fs.readFileSync('README.md', 'utf-8')).toString(16);
// "127ad531"
Or using a
Buffer:
crc32(fs.readFileSync('README.md', 'utf-8')).toString(16);
// "127ad531"
Incrementally calculate a CRC:
let value = crc32('one');
value = crc32('two', value);
value = crc32('three', value);
value.toString(16);
// "9e1c092"
npm test
pycrc library is which the source of all of the CRC tables.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Alex Gorbatchev
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.