I was upset not to have something simple to extract information to do experiments. Thus was born the CrawlerJS, a platform that enables extract information from any websites without having to keep worrying about developing.

Rodrigo Matheus

Example to use

var crawlerjs = require ( 'crawler-js' ); var worlds = { interval : 1000 , getSample : 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds' , get : 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds' , preview : 0 , extractors : [ { selector : '.TableContentContainer table.TableContent tr' , callback : function ( err, html, url, response ) { console .log( 'Crawled url:' ); console .log(url); if (!err){ data = {}; data.world = html.children( 'td' ).eq( 0 ).children( 'a' ).attr( 'href' ); if ( typeof data.world == 'undefined' ){ delete data.world; } console .log(data); } else { console .log(err); } } } ] } crawlerjs(worlds);

See more examples on Examples path