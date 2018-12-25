Open source crawler framework
I was upset not to have something simple to extract information to do experiments. Thus was born the CrawlerJS, a platform that enables extract information from any websites without having to keep worrying about developing.
Rodrigo Matheus
var crawlerjs = require('crawler-js');
var worlds = {
interval: 1000,
getSample: 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds',
get: 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds',
preview: 0,
extractors: [
{
selector: '.TableContentContainer table.TableContent tr',
callback: function(err, html, url, response){
console.log('Crawled url:');
console.log(url);
// console.log(response); // If you need see more details about request
if(!err){
data = {};
data.world = html.children('td').eq(0).children('a').attr('href');
if(typeof data.world == 'undefined'){
delete data.world;
}
console.log(data);
}else{
console.log(err);
}
}
}
]
}
crawlerjs(worlds);