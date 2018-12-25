openbase logo
crawler-js

by CrawlerJS
2.0.10 (see all)

Opensource Framework Crawler in Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Crawler

Readme

Crawler-js

Open source crawler framework

I was upset not to have something simple to extract information to do experiments. Thus was born the CrawlerJS, a platform that enables extract information from any websites without having to keep worrying about developing.

Rodrigo Matheus

Example to use

var crawlerjs = require('crawler-js');

var worlds = {
  interval: 1000,
  getSample: 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds',
  get: 'http://www.tibia.com/community/?subtopic=worlds',
  preview: 0,
  extractors: [
    {
      selector: '.TableContentContainer table.TableContent tr',
      callback: function(err, html, url, response){
        console.log('Crawled url:');
        console.log(url);
        // console.log(response); // If you need see more details about request
        if(!err){
          data = {};
          data.world = html.children('td').eq(0).children('a').attr('href');
          if(typeof data.world == 'undefined'){
            delete data.world;
          }
          console.log(data);
        }else{
          console.log(err);
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}

crawlerjs(worlds);

See more examples on Examples path

