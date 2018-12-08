Crafty is a JavaScript game library that can help you create games in a structured way…
A simple game of pong:
Crafty.init(600, 300);
Crafty.background('rgb(127,127,127)');
//Paddles
Crafty.e("Paddle, 2D, DOM, Color, Multiway")
.color('rgb(255,0,0)')
.attr({ x: 20, y: 100, w: 10, h: 100 })
.multiway(200, { W: -90, S: 90 });
Crafty.e("Paddle, 2D, DOM, Color, Multiway")
.color('rgb(0,255,0)')
.attr({ x: 580, y: 100, w: 10, h: 100 })
.multiway(200, { UP_ARROW: -90, DOWN_ARROW: 90 });
//Ball
Crafty.e("2D, DOM, Color, Collision")
.color('rgb(0,0,255)')
.attr({ x: 300, y: 150, w: 10, h: 10,
dX: Crafty.math.randomInt(2, 5),
dY: Crafty.math.randomInt(2, 5) })
.bind('UpdateFrame', function () {
//hit floor or roof
if (this.y <= 0 || this.y >= 290)
this.dY *= -1;
// hit left or right boundary
if (this.x > 600) {
this.x = 300;
Crafty("LeftPoints").each(function () {
this.text(++this.points + " Points") });
}
if (this.x < 10) {
this.x = 300;
Crafty("RightPoints").each(function () {
this.text(++this.points + " Points") });
}
this.x += this.dX;
this.y += this.dY;
})
.onHit('Paddle', function () {
this.dX *= -1;
});
//Score boards
Crafty.e("LeftPoints, DOM, 2D, Text")
.attr({ x: 20, y: 20, w: 100, h: 20, points: 0 })
.text("0 Points");
Crafty.e("RightPoints, DOM, 2D, Text")
.attr({ x: 515, y: 20, w: 100, h: 20, points: 0 })
.text("0 Points");
Left paddle is controlled by
W &
S, right paddle by
UpArrow &
DownArrow.
Check it out online and try to modify it yourself here.
If you want to fix a bug, please submit a pull request against the development branch. Some guides to help you can be found on the wiki
If you would like to make larger contributions please catch us in the forum and we will help you get started. Much appreciated :-)
The easiest way to build crafty is to use gruntjs, which requires node and npm. If you have grunt, node, and npm already installed, then run
npm install from Crafty's root directory. (This will pull down about 30MB of node packages.) From then on, just run
grunt to build.
You can also use yarn instead of npm.