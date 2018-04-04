Crafting Guide

Crafting Guide is the ultimate step-by-step guide for making anything in Minecraft. From your first crafting table all the way up to your IndustrialCraft2 QuantumSuit Bodyarmor, Crafting Guide breaks down the recipes to raw ingredients and displays step-by-step instructions for what to craft, how much to craft, and in what order. It also supports crafting multiple items at once, and can even include crafting the necessary tools in the step-by-step instructions.

Adding new features

If there's something you'd like to see Crafting Guide do, feel free to open an issue against this project. Be sure to describe exactly what you have in mind, and explain why you think it would benefit everyone who uses Crafting Guide. If you like, you can even clone the repository and get started on implementing it yourself!

Adding a new Mod

Is Crafting Guide missing a mod you use? Check out the Adding a new Mod page for full details on how to add support for your favorite mod. No programming required!