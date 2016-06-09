craft ai's Explainable AI API enables product & operational teams to quickly deploy and run explainable AIs. craft ai decodes your data streams to deliver self-learning services.
Once your account is setup, let's create your first project! Go in the 'Projects' tab in the craft ai control center at
https://beta.craft.ai/inspector, and press Create a project.
Once it's done, you can click on your newly created project to retrieve its tokens. There are two types of tokens: read and write. You'll need the write token to create, update and delete your agent.
Let's first install the package from npm.
npm install craft-ai --save
Then import it in your code
const craftai = require('craft-ai').createClient;
or using es2015 syntax
import craftai from 'craft-ai';
Thanks to npmcdn, you can include the pre-generated bundle in your html file, for the latest version use
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://npmcdn.com/craft-ai/dist/craft-ai.min.js"></script>
to include a specific version specify it in the url like
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://npmcdn.com/craft-ai@0.1.13/dist/craft-ai.min.js"></script>
// The token you retrieved for a given project
const client = craftai('{token}');
craft ai is based on the concept of agents. In most use cases, one agent is created per user or per device.
An agent is an independent data set that stores the history of the context of its user or device's context, and learns which prediction to make based on the evolution of this context.
In this example, we will create an agent that learns the predictive model of a light bulb based on the time of the day and the number of people in the room. This dataset is treated as continuous context updates. If your data is more like events than context changes, please refer to the Advanced Configuration section to know how to configure
operations_as_events for your agent. Here, the agent's context has 4 properties or features:
peopleCount which is a
continuous property,
timeOfDay which is a
time_of_day property,
timezone, a property of type
timezone needed to generate proper values for
timeOfDay (cf. the context properties type section for further information),
lightbulbState which is an
enum property that is also the output.
ℹ️
timeOfDayis auto-generated, you will find more information below.
const AGENT_ID = 'my_first_agent';
client.createAgent(
{
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
model_type: 'decisionTree',
output: [ 'lightbulbState' ]
},
AGENT_ID
)
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Agent ' + agent.id + ' successfully created!');
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
Pretty straightforward to test! Open
https://beta.craft.ai/inspector, select you project and your agent is now listed.
Now, if you run that a second time, you'll get an error: the agent
'my_first_agent' was already created. Let's see how we can delete it before recreating it.
const AGENT_ID = 'my_first_agent';
client.deleteAgent(AGENT_ID)
.then(function() {
console.log('Agent ' + AGENT_ID + ' no longer exists.');
return client.createAgent(/*...*/);
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Agent ' + agent.id + ' successfully created!');
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
For further information, check the 'create agent' reference documentation.
We have now created our first agent but it is not able to do much, yet. To learn a model it needs to be provided with data, in craft ai these are called context operations.
In the following we add 8 operations:
const AGENT_ID = 'my_first_agent';
// for the purpose of this test, we delete and recreate the agent
client.deleteAgent(AGENT_ID)
.then(function() {
console.log('Agent ' + AGENT_ID + ' no longer exists.');
return client.createAgent(/*...*/);
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Agent ' + agent.id + ' successfully created!');
return client.addAgentContextOperations(
AGENT_ID,
[
{
timestamp: 1469410200,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469415720,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 1,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469416500,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469417460,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469419920,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469460180,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469471700,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469473560,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
}
]
)
.then(function() {
return agent;
});
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Successfully added initial operations to agent ' + agent.id + '.');
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
In real-world applications you will probably do the same kind of thing when the agent is created, and then regularly throughout the lifetime of the agent with newer data.
For further information, check the 'add context operations' reference documentation.
The agent has acquired a context history, we can now compute a model (in this case a decision tree) from it! A decision tree models the output, allowing us to estimate what the output would be in a given context.
The decision tree is computed at a given timestamp, which means it will consider the data from the creation of this agent up to this moment. Let's first try to compute the decision tree at midnight on July 26, 2016.
const AGENT_ID = 'my_first_agent';
// for the purpose of this test, we delete and recreate the agent
client.deleteAgent(AGENT_ID)
.then(function() {
console.log('Agent ' + AGENT_ID + ' no longer exists.');
return client.createAgent(/*...*/);
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Agent ' + agent.id + ' successfully created!');
return client.addAgentContextOperations(AGENT_ID, /*...*/)
.then(function() {
return agent;
});
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Successfully added initial operations to agent ' + agent.id + '.');
return client.getAgentDecisionTree(AGENT_ID, 1469476800);
})
.then(function(tree) {
console.log('Decision tree retrieved!', tree);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
Try to retrieve the tree at different timestamps to see how it gradually learns from the new operations. To visualize the trees, use the inspector!
For further information, check the 'compute decision tree' reference documentation.
Once the decision tree is computed it can be used to make a decision or prediction. In our case it is basically answering this type of question: "What is the anticipated state of the lightbulb at 7:15 if there are 2 persons in the room ?".
const AGENT_ID = 'my_first_agent';
// for the purpose of this test, we delete and recreate the agent
client.deleteAgent(AGENT_ID)
.then(function() {
console.log('Agent ' + AGENT_ID + ' no longer exists.');
return client.createAgent(/*...*/);
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Agent ' + agent.id + ' successfully created!');
return client.addAgentContextOperations(AGENT_ID, /*...*/)
.then(function() {
return agent;
});
})
.then(function(agent) {
console.log('Successfully added initial operations to agent ' + agent.id + '.');
return client.getAgentDecisionTree(AGENT_ID, 1469476800);
})
.then(function(tree) {
console.log('Decision tree retrieved!', tree);
const res = craftai.interpreter.decide(tree, {
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 7.25,
peopleCount: 2
});
console.log('The anticipated lightbulb state is "' + res.output.lightbulbState.predicted_value + '".');
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
For further information, check the 'make decision' reference documentation.
If you prefer to get started from an existing code base, the official Node.JS starter kit can get you there! Retrieve the sources locally and follow the "readme" to get a fully working SmartHome app using real-world data.
craft ai agents belong to projects. In the current version, each identified users defines a owner and can create projects for themselves, in the future we will introduce shared projects.
Each agent has a configuration defining:
enum,
continuous and
boolean
enum,
continuous and
boolean are the three base craft ai types:
enum property is a string;
continuous property is a real number.
boolean property is a boolean value:
true or
false
⚠️ the absolute value of a
continuousproperty must be less than 1020.
Here is a simple example of configuration for decision tree:
{
"context": {
"timezone": {
"type": "enum"
},
"temperature": {
"type": "continuous"
},
"lightbulbState": {
"type": "enum"
}
},
"model_type": "decisionTree",
"output": ["lightbulbState"],
"time_quantum": 100,
"learning_period": 108000
}
And another simple example of configuration for gradient boosting:
{
"context": {
"timezone": {
"type": "enum"
},
"temperature": {
"type": "continuous"
},
"lightbulbState": {
"type": "enum"
}
},
"model_type": "boosting",
"output": ["lightbulbState"],
"learning_rate": 1,
"num_iterations": 50,
"time_quantum": 100,
"learning_period": 108000
}
timezone,
time_of_day,
day_of_week,
day_of_month and
month_of_year
craft ai defines the following types related to time:
a
time_of_day property is a real number belonging to [0.0; 24.0[, each value represents the number of hours in the day since midnight (e.g. 13.5 means 13:30),
a
day_of_week property is an integer belonging to [0, 6], each value represents a day of the week starting from Monday (0 is Monday, 6 is Sunday).
a
day_of_month property is an integer belonging to [1, 31], each value represents a day of the month.
a
month_of_year property is an integer belonging to [1, 12], each value represents a month of the year.
a
timezone property can be:
a string value representing the timezone as an offset from UTC, supported formats are:
where
hh represent the hour and
mm the minutes from UTC (eg.
+01:30)), between
-12:00 and
+14:00.
an integer belonging to [-720, 840] which represents the timezone as an offset from UTC:
an abbreviation among the following:
ℹ️ By default, the values of the
time_of_dayand
day_of_weekproperties are generated from the
timestampof an agent's state and the agent's current
timezone. Therefore, whenever you use generated
time_of_dayand/or
day_of_weekin your configuration, you must provide a
timezonevalue in the context. There can only be one
timezoneproperty.
If you wish to provide their values manually, add
is_generated: falseto the time types properties in your configuration. In this case, since you provide the values, the
timezoneproperty is not required, and you must update the context whenever one of these time values changes in a way that is significant for your system.
Let's take a look at the following configuration. It is designed to model the color of a lightbulb (the
lightbulbColor property, defined as an output) depending on the outside light intensity (the
lightIntensity property), the TV status (the
TVactivated property) the time of the day (the
time property) and the day of the week (the
day property).
day and
time values will be generated automatically, hence the need for
timezone, the current Time Zone, to compute their value from given
timestamps.
The
time_quantum is set to 100 seconds, which means that if the lightbulb
color is changed from red to blue then from blue to purple in less that 1
minutes and 40 seconds, only the change from red to purple will be taken into
account.
The
learning_period is set to 108 000 seconds (one month) , which means that
the state of the lightbulb from more than a month ago can be ignored when learning
the decision model.
{
"context": {
"lightIntensity": {
"type": "continuous"
},
"TVactivated": {
"type": "boolean"
},
"time": {
"type": "time_of_day"
},
"day": {
"type": "day_of_week"
},
"timezone": {
"type": "timezone"
},
"lightbulbColor": {
"type": "enum"
}
},
"model_type": "decisionTree",
"output": ["lightbulbColor"],
"time_quantum": 100,
"learning_period": 108000
}
In this second example, the
time property is not generated, no property of
type
timezone is therefore needed. However values of
time must be manually
provided continuously.
{
"context": {
"time": {
"type": "time_of_day",
"is_generated": false
},
"lightIntensity": {
"type": "continuous"
},
"TVactivated": {
"type": "boolean"
},
"lightbulbColor": {
"type": "enum"
}
},
"model_type": "decisionTree",
"output": ["lightbulbColor"],
"time_quantum": 100,
"learning_period": 108000
}
craft ai API heavily relies on
timestamps. A
timestamp is an instant represented as a Unix time, that is to say the amount of seconds elapsed since Thursday, 1 January 1970 at midnight UTC. Note that some programming languages use timestamps in milliseconds, but here we only refer to timestamps in seconds. In most programming languages this representation is easy to retrieve, you can refer to this page to find out how.
craftai.Time
The
craftai.Time class facilitates the handling of time types in craft ai. It is able to extract the different craft ai formats from various datetime representations, thanks to Moment.js.
From a unix timestamp and an explicit UTC offset:
const t1 = new craftai.Time(1465496929, '+10:00');
// t1 === {
// utc: '2016-06-09T18:28:49.000Z',
// timestamp: 1465496929,
// day_of_week: 4,
// day_of_month: 10,
// month_of_year: 6,
// time_of_day: 4.480277777777778,
// timezone: '+10:00'
// }
From a unix timestamp and using the local UTC offset:
const t2 = new craftai.Time(1465496929);
// Value are valid if in Paris !
// t2 === {
// utc: '2016-06-09T18:28:49.000Z',
// timestamp: 1465496929,
// day_of_week: 3,
// day_of_month: 9,
// month_of_year: 6,
// time_of_day: 20.480277777777776,
// timezone: '+02:00'
// }
From a ISO 8601 string:
const t3 = new craftai.Time('1977-04-22T01:00:00-05:00');
// t3 === {
// utc: '1977-04-22T06:00:00.000Z',
// timestamp: 230536800,
// day_of_week: 4,
// time_of_day: 1,
// day_of_month: 22,
// month_of_year: 4,
// timezone: '-05:00'
// }
From a moment (or moment timezone) instance:
const t4 = new craftai.Time(moment.tz('2017-05-31 12:45:00', 'Asia/Dubai'), '-08:00'));
// t4 === {
// utc: '2017-05-31T08:45:00.000Z',
// timestamp: 1496220300,
// day_of_week: 2,
// day_of_month: 31,
// month_of_year: 5,
// time_of_day: 0.75,
// timezone: '-08:00'
// }
Retrieve the current time with the local UTC offset:
const now = new craftai.Time();
Retrieve the current time with a given UTC offset:
const nowP5 = new craftai.Time(undefined, '+05:00');
The following configuration parameters can be set in specific cases.
model_type, i.e. the selected model. Values can be
decisionTree or
boosting. If not set, the default value is
decisionTree.
time_quantum, i.e. the minimum amount of time, in seconds, that is meaningful for an agent; context updates occurring faster than this quantum won't be taken into account. As a rule of thumb, you should always choose the largest value that seems right and reduce it, if necessary, after some tests. Default value is 600. This parameter is ignored if
operations_as_events is set to
true.
operations_as_events is a boolean, either
true or
false. The default value is
false. If you are not sure what to do, set it to
true. If it is set to false, context operations are treated as state changes, and models are based on the resulting continuous state including between data points, using
time_quantum as the sampling step. If it is set to true, context operations are treated as observations or events, and models are based on these data points directly, as in most machine learning libraries. If
operations_as_events is
true,
max_training_samples and
learning_period for decision trees must be set, and
time_quantum is ignored because events have no duration.
max_training_samples is a positive integer. It can and must be set only if
operations_as_events is
true. It defines the maximum number of events on which a model can be based. It is complementary to
learning_period for decision trees, which limits the maximum age of data on which a model is based.
min_samples_per_leaf is a positive integer. It defines the minimum number of samples in a tree leaf. It is complementary to
tree_max_depth in preventing the tree from overgrowing, hence limiting overfitting. By default,
min_samples_per_leaf is set to 4.
tree_max_depth is a positive integer. It defines the maximum depth of decision trees, which is the maximum distance between the root node and a leaf (terminal) node. A depth of 0 means that the tree is made of a single root node. By default,
tree_max_depth is set to 6 if the output is categorical (e.g.
enum), or to 4 if the output is numerical (e.g.
continuous) or if it's a boosting configuration.
learning_period, i.e. the maximum amount of time, in seconds, that matters for an agent; the agent's decision model can ignore context that is older than this duration. You should generally choose the smallest value that fits this description. Default value is 15000 time quantums and the maximum learning_period value is 55000 * time_quantum.
learning_rate is a positive float. It defines the step size shrinkage used between tree updates to prevent overfitting. Its value must be in
]0;1].
num_iterations is a positive integer. It describes the number of trees that would be created for the forest.
Create a new agent, and define its configuration.
The agent's identifier is a case sensitive string between 1 and 36 characters long. It only accepts letters, digits, hyphen-minuses and underscores (i.e. the regular expression
/[a-zA-Z0-9_-]{1,36}/).
client.createAgent(
{ // The configuration
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
model_type: 'decisionTree',
output: [ 'lightbulbState' ],
time_quantum: 100,
learning_period: 108000
},
'impervious_kraken' // id for the agent, if undefined a random id is generated
)
.then(function(agent) {
// Work on the agent here
// agent = {
// _version: <version>
// id: <agent_id>,
// configuration: {
// context: {
// peopleCount: {
// type: 'continuous'
// },
// timeOfDay: {
// type: 'time_of_day'
// },
// timezone: {
// type: 'timezone'
// },
// lightbulbState: {
// type: 'enum'
// }
// },
// output: [ 'lightbulbState' ],
// time_quantum: 100,
// learning_period: 108000
// }
// }
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
client.deleteAgent(
'impervious_kraken' // The agent id
)
.then(function() {
// The agent was successfully deleted
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
client.getAgent(
'impervious_kraken' // The agent id
)
.then(function(agent) {
// Agent details
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
client.listAgents()
.then(function(agentIds) {
// list of agent ids, eg. ['impervious_kraken', 'impervious_kraken']
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
Create and get a shareable url to view an agent tree. Only one url can be created at a time.
client.getSharedAgentInspectorUrl(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id.
1464600256 // optional, the timestamp for which you want to inspect the tree.
)
.then(function(url) {
// Url to the agent's inspector
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
Delete a shareable url. The previous url cannot access the agent tree anymore.
client.deleteSharedAgentInspectorUrl(
'impervious_kraken' // The agent id.
)
.then(function() {
// return nothing
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
The craft ai API lets you generate models built on data from one or several agents by creating a generator. It is useful to:
The data stream(s) used by a generator are defined by specifying a list of agents as a filter in its configuration. Other than the filter, the configuration of a generator is similar to an agent's configuration. But it has to verify some additional properties:
operations_as_events must be set to
true.
max_training_samples, and
learning_period in the case of decision trees, must be set.
Create a new generator, and define its configuration.
The generator's identifier is a case sensitive string between 1 and 36 characters long. It only accepts letters, digits, hyphen-minuses and underscores (i.e. the regular expression
/[a-zA-Z0-9_-]{1,36}/).
const GENERATOR_FILTER = ['smarthome'];
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen';
const GENERATOR_CONFIGURATION = {
context: {
light: {
type: 'enum'
},
tz: {
type: 'timezone'
},
movement: {
type: 'continuous'
},
time: {
type: 'time_of_day',
is_generated: true
}
},
modelType: 'decisionTree',
output: [
'light'
],
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 15000,
operations_as_events: true,
filter: GENERATOR_FILTER
};
client.createGenerator(GENERATOR_CONFIGURATION, GENERATOR_NAME)
.then(function(generator) {
console.log('Generator ' + generator.id + ' successfully created!');
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen'
client.deleteGenerator(GENERATOR_NAME)
.then(function() {
// The generator was successfully deleted
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen'
client.getGenerator(GENERATOR_NAME)
.then(function(generator) {
// Generator's details
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen'
client.listGenerators()
.then(function(generatorsList) {
// The list of generators in the project
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
Retrieve the context operations of agents matching the generator's filter. Each operation also contains the identifier of the agent for which it was added, in the
agent_id property.
client.getGeneratorContextOperations(
'smarthome_gen', // The generator id
1478894153, // Optional, the **start** timestamp from which the
// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
1478895266, // Optional, the **end** timestamp up to which the
/// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
)
.then(function(operations) {
// Work on operations
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
client.addAgentContextOperations(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id
[ // The list of operations
{
timestamp: 1469410200,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469415720,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 1,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469416500,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469417460,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469419920,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469460180,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469471700,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469473560,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
}
]
)
.then(function() {
// The operations where successfully added to agent context on the server side
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
If the value of a base type property is missing, you can send a
null value. craft ai will take into account as much information as possible from this incomplete context.
A context operation with a missing value looks like:
[
{
"timestamp": 1469415720,
"context": {
"peopleCount": "OFF",
"lightbulbState": null
}
},
...
]
If the value of an optional property is not filled at some point—as should be expected from an optional value—send the empty JSON Object
{} to craft ai:
A context with an optional value looks like:
[
{
"timestamp": 1469415720,
"context": {
"timezone": "+02:00",
"temperature": {},
"lightbulbState": "OFF"
}
},
...
]
client.getAgentContextOperations(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id
1478894153, // Optional, the **start** timestamp from which the
// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
1478895266, // Optional, the **end** timestamp up to which the
/// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
)
.then(function(operations) {
// Work on operations
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
This call can generate multiple requests to the craft ai API as results are paginated.
client.getAgentContext(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id
1469473600 // The timestamp at which the context state is retrieved
)
.then(function(context) {
// Work on context
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
client.getAgentStateHistory(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id
1478894153, // Optional, the **start** timestamp from which the
// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
1478895266, // Optional, the **end** timestamp up to which the
/// operations are retrieved (inclusive bound)
)
.then(function(stateHistory) {
// Work on states history
})
.catch(function(error) {
// Catch errors here
})
Models can be generated with gradient boosting by setting the configuration parameter
model_type to
boosting. Models are based on training data within a provided timestamp window among data that was added. You can only query predictions directly for gradient boosting models.
The implementation is based on LightGBM, but there are some parameters that differ from the ones used by default by LightGBM.
For classification:
max_bin = 255. Max number of bins that feature values will be bucketed in (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#max_bin).
For regression:
metric = L2 (alias mse). Metric(s) to be evaluated on the evaluation set(s) (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#metric).
feature_fraction = 0.9. Randomly select a subset of features on each iteration (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#feature_fraction).
bagging_freq = 5. Perform bagging at every k iteration. Every k-th iteration, LightGBM will randomly select
bagging_fraction * 100% of the data to use for the next k iterations (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#bagging_freq).
bagging_fraction = 0.8. It will randomly select part of data without resampling (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#bagging_fraction).
min_sum_hessian_in_leaf = 5.0. It's the minimal sum hessian in one leaf (https://lightgbm.readthedocs.io/en/latest/Parameters.html#min_sum_hessian_in_leaf).
See the configuration section for parameters that you can set.
const FROM_TIMESTAMP = 1469473600;
const TO_TIMESTAMP = 1529473600;
const CONTEXT_OPS = {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
};
client.computeAgentBoostingDecision(
'impervious_kraken', // The generator id
FROM_TIMESTAMP, //
TO_TIMESTAMP,
CONTEXT_OPS
)
.then((decision) => {
console.log(decision); // The decision made by the boosting
/*
{
context: {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
},
output: {
predicted_value: 'OFF'
}
}
*/
})
const FROM_TIMESTAMP = 1469473600;
const TO_TIMESTAMP = 1529473600;
const CONTEXT_OPS = {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
};
client.computeGeneratorBoostingDecision(
'impervious_kraken', // The generator id
FROM_TIMESTAMP, //
TO_TIMESTAMP,
CONTEXT_OPS
)
.then((decision) => {
console.log(decision); // The decision made by the boosting
/*
{
context: {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
},
output: {
predicted_value: 'OFF'
}
}
*/
})
Models can be generated as single decision trees by setting the configuration parameter
model_type to
decisionTree. Decision trees are computed based on data up to a specific timestamp and dating back to the
learning_period configuration parameter among data that was added.
When you compute a decision tree, craft ai returns an object containing:
the version of the model's format
the agent's configuration as specified during the agent's creation
the tree itself as a JSON object:
"decision_rule" object and a
"children" array. The first one, contains the
"property, and the
"property"'s value, to decide which child matches a context.
"predicted_value",
"confidence" and
"decision_rule" object for this value, instead of a
"children" array.
"predicted_value" is an estimation of the output in the contexts matching the node.
"confidence" is a number between 0 and 1 that indicates how confident craft ai is that the output is a reliable prediction. When the output is a numerical type, leaves also have a
"standard_deviation" that indicates a margin of error around the
"predicted_value".
"children" array.
client.getAgentDecisionTree(
'impervious_kraken', // The agent id
1469473600 // The timestamp at which the decision tree is retrieved
)
.then(function(tree) {
// Works with the given tree
console.log(tree);
/* Outputted tree is the following
{
_version:'2.0.0',
trees:{
lightbulbState:{
output_values:['OFF', 'ON'],
children:[
{
children:[
{
prediction:{
confidence:0.6774609088897705,
distribution:[0.8, 0.2],
value:'OFF',
nb_samples: 5
},
decision_rule:{
operand:0.5,
operator:'<',
property:'peopleCount'
}
},
{
prediction:{
confidence:0.8630361557006836,
distribution:[0.1, 0.9],
value:'ON',
nb_samples: 10
},
decision_rule:{
operand:0.5,
operator:'>=',
property:'peopleCount'
}
}
],
decision_rule:{
operand:[
5,
5.6666665
],
operator:'[in[',
property:'timeOfDay'
}
},
{
children:[
{
prediction:{
confidence:0.9947378635406494,
distribution:[1.0, 0.0],
value:'ON',
nb_samples: 10
},
decision_rule:{
operand:[
5.6666665,
20.666666
],
operator:'[in[',
property:'timeOfDay'
}
},
{
children:[
{
prediction:{
confidence:0.969236433506012,
distribution:[0.95, 0.05],
value:'OFF',
nb_samples: 10
},
decision_rule:{
operand:1,
operator:'<',
property:'peopleCount'
}
},
{
prediction:{
confidence:0.8630361557006836,
distribution:[0.2, 0.8],
value:'ON',
nb_samples: 15
},
decision_rule:{
operand:1,
operator:'>=',
property:'peopleCount'
}
}
],
decision_rule:{
operand:[
20.666666,
5
],
operator:'[in[',
property:'timeOfDay'
}
}
],
decision_rule:{
operand:[
5.6666665,
5
],
operator:'[in[',
property:'timeOfDay'
}
}
]
}
},
configuration:{
time_quantum:600,
learning_period:9000000,
context:{
peopleCount:{
type:'continuous'
},
timeOfDay:{
type:'time_of_day',
is_generated:true
},
timezone:{
type:'timezone'
},
lightbulbState:{
type:'enum'
}
},
output:[
'lightbulbState'
]
}
}
*/
})
.catch(function(error) {
if (error instanceof craftai.errors.CraftAiLongRequestTimeOutError) {
// Handle timeout errors here
}
else {
// Handle other errors here
}
})
ℹ️ To make a decision (prediction) with decision tree, first compute the decision tree then use the offline interpreter.
const DECISION_TREE_TIMESTAMP = 1469473600;
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen';
client.getGeneratorDecisionTree(
GENERATOR_NAME, // The generator id
DECISION_TREE_TIMESTAMP // The timestamp at which the decision tree is retrieved
)
.then(function(tree) {
// Works with the given tree
console.log(tree);
/* Outputted tree is the following
{
_version: '2.0.0',
trees: {
light: {
children: [
{
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.9966583847999572,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
7.25,
22.65
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
},
{
predicted_value: 'ON',
confidence: 0.9266583847999572,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
22.65,
7.25
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
}
]
}
},
configuration: {
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 15000,
context: {
light: {
type: 'enum'
},
tz: {
type: 'timezone'
},
movement: {
type: 'continuous'
},
time: {
type: 'time_of_day',
is_generated: true
}
},
output: [
'light'
],
filter: [
'smarthome'
]
}
}
*/
})
.catch(function(error) {
if (error instanceof craftai.errors.CraftAiLongRequestTimeOutError) {
// Handle timeout errors here
}
else {
// Handle other errors here
}
})
const CONTEXT_OPS = {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
};
const DECISION_TREE_TIMESTAMP = 1469473600;
const GENERATOR_NAME = 'smarthome_gen';
client.computeGeneratorDecision(
GENERATOR_NAME, // The name of the generator
DECISION_TREE_TIMESTAMP, //The timestamp at which the decision tree is retrieved
CONTEXT_OPS // A valid context operation according to the generator configuration
)
.then(function(decision) => {
console.log(decision); // The decision made by the decision tree
/*
{
_version: '2.0.0',
context: {
tz: '+02:00',
movement: 2,
time: 7.5
},
output: {
light: {
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.8386044502258301,
decision_rules: [
{
operand: [
2.1166666,
10.333333
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
},
{
operand: [
2.1166666,
9.3
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
},
{
operand: [
2.1166666,
8.883333
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
},
{
operand: [
3.5333333,
8.883333
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
],
nb_samples: 442,
decision_path: '0-0-0-0-1',
distribution: [
0.85067874,
0.14932127
]
}
}
}
*/
})
The craft ai API includes a bulk route which provides a programmatic option to perform multiple operations at once.
⚠️ the bulk API comes on top of the basic routes described above, and requires an understanding of what they do. For more information, please refer to the basic routes that do the same operations one at a time.
To create several agents at once, use the method
createAgentBulk as the following:
const agent_ID_1 = 'my_first_agent';
const agent_ID_2 = 'my_second_agent';
const configuration_1 = {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
output: [ 'lightbulbState' ]
};
const configuration_2 = { /* ... */ };
const createBulkPayload = [
{id: agent_ID_1, configuration: configuration_1},
{id: agent_ID_2, configuration: configuration_2}
];
client.createAgentBulk(createBulkPayload)
.then(function(agents) {
console.log(agents);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
})
The variable
agents is an array of responses. If an agent has been successfully created, the corresponding response is an object similar to the classic
createAgent() response. When there are mixed results,
agents should looks like:
[
{ id: 'my_first_agent', // creation failed
status: 400,
error: 'errorId',
message: 'error-message' },
{ configuration: // creation succeed
{ time_quantum: 100,
learning_period: 1500000,
context: [Object],
output: [Object] },
id: 'my_second_agent',
_version: '2.0.0' }
]
const agent_ID_1 = 'my_first_agent';
const agent_ID_2 = 'my_second_agent';
const deleteBulkPayload = [
{ id: agent_ID_1 },
{ id: agent_ID_2 }
];
client.deleteAgentBulk(deleteBulkPayload)
.then(function(deletedAgents) {
console.log(agents);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
The variable
deletedAgents is an array of responses. If an agent has been successfully deleted, the corresponding response is an object similar to the classic
deleteAgent() response. When there are mixed results,
deletedAgents should looks like:
[
{ id: 'my_first_agent', // deletion succeed
configuration:
{ time_quantum: 100,
learning_period: 1500000,
context: [Object],
output: [Object] },
creationDate: 1557492944277,
lastContextUpdate: 1557492944277,
lastTreeUpdate: 1557492944277,
_version: '2.0.0' },
{ id: 'my_unknown_agent' }, // deletion succeed
{ id: 'my_second_agent', // deletion failed
status: 400,
error: 'errorId',
message: 'error-message' }
]
const agent_ID_1 = 'my_first_agent';
const agent_ID_2 = 'my_second_agent';
const operations_agent_1 = [{
timestamp: 1469410200,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469415720,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 1,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469416500,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'ON'
}
},
{
timestamp: 1469417460,
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 2,
lightbulbState: 'OFF'
}
}];
const operations_agent_2 = [ /* ... */ ];
const contextOperationBulkPayload = [
{ id: agent_ID_1, operations: operations_agent_1},
{ id: agent_ID_2, operations: operations_agent_2}
];
client.addAgentContextOperationsBulk(contextOperationBulkPayload)
.then(function(agents) {
console.log(agents);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
The variable
agents is an array of responses. If an agent has successfully received operations, the corresponding response is an object similar to the classic
addAgentContextOperations() response. When there are mixed results,
agents should looks like:
[
{ id: 'my_first_agent', // add operations failed
status: 500,
error: 'errorId',
message: 'error-message' },
{ id: 'my_second_agent', // add operations succeed
status: 201,
message: 'Successfully added XX operation(s) to the agent "{owner}/{project}/my_second_agent" context.',
nbOperationsAdded: XX }
]
const agent_ID_1 = 'my_first_agent';
const agent_ID_2 = 'my_second_agent';
const decisionTreePayload = [
{ id: agent_ID_1 },
{ id: agent_ID_2 }
];
client.getAgentDecisionTreeBulk(decisionTreePayload)
.then(function(trees) {
console.log(trees);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
The variable
trees is an array of responses. If an agent's model has successfully been created, the corresponding response is an object similar to the classic
getAgentDecisionTree() response. When there are mixed results,
trees should looks like:
[
{ id: 'my_first_agent', // computation failed
(...)
status: 400,
error: 'errorId',
message: 'error-message' },
{ id: 'my_second_agent', // computation succeed
timestamp: 1464601500,
tree: { _version: '1.1.0', trees: [Object], configuration: [Object] } }
]
const requestPayload = [
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 19,
timeOfDay: 7.5,
timezone: '+02:00'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 21,
timeOfDay: 5,
timezone: '+02:00'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_second_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 33,
timeOfDay: 8,
timezone: '+01:00'
}
}
];
client.computeAgentBoostingDecisionBulk(requestPayload)
.then(function(boostingResults) {
console.log(boostingResults);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
What is in
boostingResults is:
[
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 19,
timeOfDay: 7.5,
timezone: '+02:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'ON'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 21,
timeOfDay: 5,
timezone: '+02:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'OFF'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_second_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 33,
timeOfDay: 8,
timezone: '+01:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'ON'
}
}
]
const configuration = {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
model_type: 'decisionTree',
output: ['lightbulbState'],
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 55000,
filter: [ 'my_agent_name' , 'my_other_agent_name' ]
};
const payload = [
{ id: 'my_first_generator_name', configuration },
{ id: 'my_second_generator_name', configuration }
];
client.createGeneratorBulk(payload)
.then(function(results) {
console.log(results);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
What is in
results is:
[
{
id: 'my_first_generator_name',
configuration: {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
output: ['lightbulbState'],
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 55000,
filter: [ 'my_agent_name' , 'my_other_agent_name' ]
}
},
{
id: 'my_second_generator_name',
configuration: {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
output: ['lightbulbState'],
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 55000,
filter: [ 'my_agent_name' , 'my_other_agent_name' ]
}
}
]
client.deleteGeneratorBulk(['my_first_generator_name', 'my_second_generator_name'])
.then(function(results) {
console.log(results);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
Deleted generators are returned. What is in
results is:
[
{
id: 'my_first_generator_name',
configuration: {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
output: ['lightbulbState'],
filter: [ 'my_agent_name' , 'my_other_agent_name' ]
}
},
{
id: 'my_second_generator_name',
configuration: {
context: {
peopleCount: {
type: 'continuous'
},
timeOfDay: {
type: 'time_of_day'
},
timezone: {
type: 'timezone'
},
lightbulbState: {
type: 'enum'
}
},
output: ['lightbulbState'],
filter: [ 'my_agent_name' , 'my_other_agent_name' ]
}
}
]
const payload = [
{ id: 'a_generator_name', timestamp: 1464600500 },
{ id: 'another_generator_name', timestamp: 1564600900 }
];
client.getGeneratorDecisionTreeBulk(payload)
.then(function(trees) {
console.log(trees);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
What is in
results is for example:
[
{
id: 'a_generator_name',
timestamp: 1464600500,
tree: {
_version: '2.0.0',
trees: {
light: {
children: [
{
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.9966583847999572,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
7.25,
22.65
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
},
{
children: [
{
predicted_value: 'ON',
confidence: 0.9618390202522278,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
22.65,
0.06666667
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
},
{
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.92118390202522278,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
0.06666667,
7.25
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
}
],
decision_rule: {
operand: [
22.65,
7.25
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
}
]
}
},
configuration: {
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 15000,
context: {
light: {
type: 'enum'
},
tz: {
type: 'timezone'
},
movement: {
type: 'continuous'
},
time: {
type: 'time_of_day',
is_generated: true
}
},
output: [
'light'
],
filter: [
'smarthome'
]
}
},
{
id: 'another_generator_name',
timestamp: 1564600900,
tree: {
_version: '2.0.0',
trees: {
light: {
children: [
{
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.9966583847999572,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
7.25,
22.65
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
},
{
children: [
{
predicted_value: 'ON',
confidence: 0.9618390202522278,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
22.65,
0.06666667
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
},
{
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: 0.92118390202522278,
decision_rule: {
operand: [
0.06666667,
7.25
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
}
],
decision_rule: {
operand: [
22.65,
7.25
],
operator: '[in[',
property: 'time'
}
}
]
}
},
configuration: {
operations_as_events: true,
learning_period: 1500000,
max_training_samples: 15000,
context: {
light: {
type: 'enum'
},
tz: {
type: 'timezone'
},
movement: {
type: 'continuous'
},
time: {
type: 'time_of_day',
is_generated: true
}
},
output: [
'light'
],
filter: [
'smarthome'
]
}
}
]
const requestPayload = [
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 19,
timeOfDay: 7.5,
timezone: '+02:00'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 21,
timeOfDay: 5,
timezone: '+02:00'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_second_agent',
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
context: {
peopleCount: 33,
timeOfDay: 8,
timezone: '+01:00'
}
}
];
client.computeGeneratorBoostingDecisionBulk(requestPayload)
.then(function(boostingResults) {
console.log(boostingResults);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error('Error!', error);
});
What is in
boostingResults is:
[
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 19,
timeOfDay: 7.5,
timezone: '+02:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'ON'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_first_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 21,
timeOfDay: 5,
timezone: '+02:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'OFF'
}
},
{
entityName: 'my_second_agent',
context: {
peopleCount: 33,
timeOfDay: 8,
timezone: '+01:00'
},
timeWindow: [1469415600, 1679415800],
output: {
predicted_value: 'ON'
}
}
]
The simple configuration to create the
client is just the token. For special needs, additional advanced configuration can be provided.
client.addAgentContextOperations splits the provided operations into chunks in order to limit the size of the http requests to the craft ai API. In the client configuration,
operationsChunksSize can be increased in order to limit the number of request, or decreased when large http requests cause errors.
const client = craftai({
// Mandatory, the token
token: '{token}',
// Optional, default value is 500
operationsChunksSize: {max_number_of_operations_sent_at_once}
});
It is possible to increase or decrease the timeout duration of
client.getAgentDecisionTree, for exemple to account for especially long computations.
const client = craftai({
// Mandatory, the token
token: '{token}',
// Optional, default value is 5 minutes (300000)
decisionTreeRetrievalTimeout: {timeout_duration_for_decision_trees_retrieval}
});
ℹ️ This setting can only be set in Node.js environements. In a browser environement the settings of the browser will be used automatically.
It is possible to provide proxy configuration in the
proxy property of the client configuration. It will be used to call the craft ai API (through HTTPS). The expected format is a host name or IP and port, optionally preceded by credentials such as
http://user:pass@10.10.1.10:1080.
const client = craftai({
// Mandatory, the token
token: '{token}',
// Optional, no default value
proxy: 'http://{user}:{password}@{host_or_ip}:{port}'
});
The following functions let you compute model scores.
⚠️ At the moment, this is only available as bulk functions, for generators set to generate decision trees.
client.getSlidingWindowScoresBulk(body).
The body should be an array of objects containing the following keys:
id
string (required)
The identifier of the generator whose model is evaluated.
test_from
number
The beginning timestamp of the first test window (inclusive). 3 parameters among
test_from,
test_to,
step_size and
nb_steps must be defined.
test_to
number
The end timestamp of the last test window (inclusive). 3 parameters among
test_from,
test_to,
step_size and
nb_steps must be defined.
step_size
number
The timestamp difference between the beginning of a test window and the next. 3 parameters among
test_from,
test_to,
step and
nb_steps must be defined.
nb_steps
number
The number of test windows. 3 parameters among
test_from,
test_to,
step_size and
nb_steps must be defined.
test_size
number
The actual size of the test set from the beginning of a test window. If the size of a window (
step_size) is larger than this, only the beginning of a window will be used to compute scores. If the size of a window is smaller than this, data in a window can be used in several score computations.
gap_size
number
The timestamp difference between the end of a training window (data used in the model) and the beginning of a test window. The end of the training window is defined by the formula
testWindowStart - gap_size - 1. By default
gap_size is 0, in which case the test set starts directly after the end of the training set, i.e. the end of the training set is just before the beginning of the test window. A negative gap means that there is an overlap between the training and test data.
metrics
array
Array of objects containing a
name property with the name of a valid metric. The metrics are used to evaluate the ML model. For classification models, the available metrics are accuracy and f1; for regression models, r2, mae and rmse. By default all available metrics are computed.
+ training data
* test data
gap_size test_size
<-><------------>
window 1 .+++++++++++...**************...................................
|
window 1 start (test_from)
<--------->
step_size
window 2 ............+++++++++++...**************........................
|
window 2 start
<--------->
step_size
window 3 .......................+++++++++++...**************.............
|
window 3 start
Example:
const slidingWindowScoresRequestPayload = [
{
id: 'generator1',
test_from: 1461132001,
test_to: 1462106220,
step_size: 500000,
metrics: [{ name: 'accuracy' }, { name: 'f1' }]
},
{
id: 'generator2',
test_from: 1477000801,
test_to: 1485385200,
step_size: 5000000,
metrics: [{ name: 'r2' }, { name: 'mae' }, { name: 'rmse' }]
}
];
client.getSlidingWindowScoresBulk(slidingWindowScoresRequestPayload)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
/* Outputted response is the following
[
{
"id": "generator1",
"scores": [
{
"from": 1461132001,
"to": 1461632000,
"modelTimestamp": 1461132000,
"nbSamples": 15,
"type": "classification",
"accuracy": 0.467,
"f1": {
"class_OPEN": {
"nbSamples": 7,
"score": 0.636
}
},
"f1_weighted": 0.297
},
{
"from": 1461632001,
"to": 1462106220,
"modelTimestamp": 1461632000,
"nbSamples": 14,
"type": "classification",
"accuracy": 0.786,
"f1": {
"class_CLOSED": {
"nbSamples": 7,
"score": 0.8
},
"class_OPEN": {
"nbSamples": 7,
"score": 0.769
}
},
"f1_weighted": 0.785
}
]
},
{
"id": "generator2",
"scores": [
{
"from": 1477000801,
"to": 1482000800,
"modelTimestamp": 1477000800,
"nbSamples": 57,
"type": "regression",
"r2": -0.864,
"mae": 2.186,
"rmse": 2.489
},
{
"from": 1482000801,
"to": 1485385200,
"modelTimestamp": 1482000800,
"nbSamples": 39,
"type": "regression",
"r2": 0.52,
"mae": 0.95,
"rmse": 1.164
}
]
}
]
*/
})
.catch(function(error) {
if (error instanceof craftai.errors.CraftAiLongRequestTimeOutError) {
// Handle timeout errors here
}
else {
// Handle other errors here
}
});
client.getSingleWindowScoreBulk(body)
The body should be an array of objects containing the following keys:
id
string (required)
The identifier of the generator whose model is evaluated.
test_from
number (required)
The beginning timestamp of the test window (inclusive).
test_to
number (required)
The end timestamp of the test window (inclusive).
model_timestamp
number
The last timestamp of the training data.
metrics
array
Array of objects containing a
name property with the name of a valid metric. The metrics are used to evaluate the ML model. For classification models, the available metrics are accuracy and f1; for regression models, r2, mae and rmse. By default all available metrics are computed.
+ training data
* test data
model_timestamp test_from test_to
window ++++++++++++|..............|*******************|..................
Example:
const singleWindowScoreRequestPayload = [
{
id: 'generator1',
test_from: 1461132001,
test_to: 1461632000,
model_timestamp: 1461132000,
metrics: [{ name: 'accuracy' }, { name: 'f1' }]
},
{
id: 'generator2',
test_from: 1477000801,
test_to: 1485385200,
model_timestamp: 1477000800,
metrics: [{ name: 'r2' }, { name: 'mae' }, { name: 'rmse' }]
}
];
client.getSingleWindowScoreBulk(singleWindowScoreRequestPayload)
.then((response) => {
console.log(response);
/* Outputted response is the following
[
{
"id": "myGeneratorClassificationValidation1",
"score": {
"from": 1461132001,
"to": 1461632000,
"modelTimestamp": 1461132000,
"nbSamples": 15,
"type": "classification",
"accuracy": 0.467,
"f1": {
"class_OPEN": {
"nbSamples": 7,
"score": 0.636
}
},
"f1_weighted": 0.297
}
},
{
"id": "myGeneratorRegressionValidation",
"score": {
"from": 1477000801,
"to": 1485385200,
"modelTimestamp": 1477000800,
"nbSamples": 96,
"type": "regression",
"r2": -0.761,
"mae": 2.06,
"rmse": 2.356
}
}
]
*/
})
.catch(function(error) {
if (error instanceof craftai.errors.CraftAiLongRequestTimeOutError) {
// Handle timeout errors here
}
else {
// Handle other errors here
}
});
The decision tree interpreter can be used offline from decisions tree computed through the API.
// `tree` is the decision tree as retrieved through the craft ai REST API
const tree = { ... };
// Compute the decision with specifying every context field
const decision = craftai.interpreter.decide(
tree,
{
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 7.5,
peopleCount: 3
});
// Or Compute the decision on a context created from the given one and filling the
// `day_of_week`, `time_of_day` and `timezone` properties from the given `Time`
const decision = craftai.interpreter.decide(
tree,
{
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 3
},
new craftai.Time('2010-01-01T07:30:30'));
Any number of partial contexts and/or
craftai.Timeinstances can be provided to
decide, it follows the same semantics as Object.assign(...): the later arguments overriding the properties value from the previous ones)
A computed
decision on an
enum type would look like:
{
context: { // In which context the decision was made
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 7.5,
peopleCount: 3
},
output: { // The decision itself
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: 'ON',
confidence: 0.9937745256361138, // The confidence in the decision
decision_rules: [ // The ordered list of decision_rules that were validated to reach this decision
{
property: 'timeOfDay',
operator: '>=',
operand: 6
},
{
property: 'peopleCount',
operator: '>=',
operand: 2
}
],
nb_samples: 25,
distribution: [0.05, 0.95],
decision_path: '0-1-1'
}
}
}
A
decision for a numerical output type would look like:
output: {
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: 'OFF',
confidence: ...,
distribution: [ ... ],
nb_samples: 25,
decision_rules: [ ... ],
decision_path: ...
}
}
A
decision for a categorical output type would look like:
output: {
lightbulbIntensity: {
predicted_value: 10.5,
standard_deviation: 1.25,
confidence: ...,
min: 8.0,
max: 11,
nb_samples: 25,
decision_rules: [ ... ],
decision_path: ...
}
A
decision in a case where the tree cannot make a prediction:
decision: {
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: null, // No decision
distribution : [ ... ], // Distribution of the output classes normalized by the number of samples in the reached node.
confidence: 0, // Zero confidence if the decision is null
nb_samples: 25,
decision_rules: [ ... ],
decision_path: ...
}
},
From the tree previously retrieved, ask for multiple decisions.
The decideFromContextArray allows to pass craftai
Time along with context, in this case generated features will be automatically generated.
// `tree` is the decision tree as retrieved through the craft ai REST API
const tree = { ... };
// Pass an array containing each context on which you want to make a decision
const decisions = craftai.interpreter.decideFromContextsArray(tree, [
{
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 3,
timeOfDay: 7.5
},
{
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 4,
timeOfDay: 7.5
},
{
timezone: '+02:00',
peopleCount: 0,
timeOfDay: 4.5
},
[
{
peopleCount: 0
},
new craftai.Time('2010-01-01T07:30:30Z')
// This is equivalent to {
// timezone: 'UTC',
// peopleCount: 0,
// timeOfDay: 4.5
//}
]
])
Results for
craftai.interpreter.decideFromContextsArray would look like:
[
{
context: { // In which context the decision was made
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 7.5,
peopleCount: 3
},
output: { // The decision itself
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: 'ON',
distribution: [0.0, 1.0],
nb_samples: 20,
confidence: 0.9937745256361138, // The confidence in the decision
decision_path: '0-1-1',
decision_rules: [ // The ordered list of decision_rules that were validated to reach this decision
{
property: 'timeOfDay',
operator: '>=',
operand: 6
},
{
property: 'peopleCount',
operator: '>=',
operand: 2
}
]
}
}
},
{
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 7.5,
peopleCount: 4
},
output: {
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: 'ON',
distribution: [0.0, 1.0],
nb_samples: 20,
confidence: 0.9937745256361138,
decision_path: '0-1-1',
decision_rules: [
{
property: 'timeOfDay',
operator: '>=',
operand: 6
},
{
property: 'peopleCount',
operator: '>=',
operand: 2
}
]
}
}
},
{
context: {
timezone: '+02:00',
timeOfDay: 4.5,
peopleCount: 0
},
output: {
lightbulbState: {
predicted_value: 'OFF',
distribution: [0.95, 0.05],
nb_samples: 12,
confidence: 0.9545537233352661,
decision_path: '0-0-0',
decision_rules: [ // The ordered list of decision_rules that were validated to reach this decision
{
property: 'timeOfDay',
operator: '<',
operand: 5.666666507720947
},
{
property: 'peopleCount',
operator: '<',
operand: 1
}
]
}
}
}
]
From a list of decision rules, as retrieved when making a decision with a decision tree, compute an equivalent & minimal list of rules.
// `decision` is the decision tree as retrieved from taking a decision
const decision = craftai.interpreter.decide( ... );
// `decisionRules` is the decision rules that led to decision for the `lightBulbState` value
const decisionRules = decision.output.lightBulbState.decision_rules;
// `minimalDecisionRules` has the mininum list of rules strictly equivalent to `decisionRules`
const minimalDecisionRules = craftai.interpreter.reduceDecisionRules(decisionRules)
From a list of decision rules, compute a human readable version of these rules, in english.
// `decision` is the decision tree as retrieved from taking a decision
const decision = craftai.interpreter.decide( ... );
// `decisionRules` is the decision rules that led to decision for the `lightBulbState` value
const decisionRules = decision.output.lightBulbState.decision_rules;
// `decisionRulesStr` is a human readable string representation of the rules.
const decisionRulesStr = craftai.interpreter.formatDecisionRules(decisionRules);
Retrieve the context properties that matters to a previously computed tree.
// `tree` is the decision tree as retrieved through the craft ai REST API
const tree = { ... };
const decisionRules = craftai.interpreter.getDecisionRulesProperties(tree)
Results for
craftai.interpreter.getDecisionRulesProperties would look like:
[
{
property: 'timeOfDay',
is_generated: true,
type: 'time_of_day'
}
]
The craft ai client is using visionmedia/debug under the namespace
'craft-ai:client:*', please refer to their documentation for further information.