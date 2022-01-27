Create React App Configuration Override is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app.
Get all the benefits of create-react-app and customization without using 'eject' by adding a single configuration (e.g.
craco.config.js) file at the root of your application and customize your eslint, babel, postcss configurations and many more.
All you have to do is create your app using create-react-app and customize the configuration file.
