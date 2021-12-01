Use swc in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.
Follow the guide to setup your project.
Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-swc, you use the swc compiler to compile your app instead of babel. swc is a super fast javascript / typescript compiler written in Rust.
craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.
babel-plugin-macros,
babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types, ...).
MIT © Léo Pradel