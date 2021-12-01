Use swc in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.

Features

javascript / typescript support

Replace babel-loader with swc during development

Replace babel-loader with swc for faster build time

Replace babel with swc when running jest tests

Getting started

Follow the guide to setup your project.

FAQ

Why is it faster?

Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-swc, you use the swc compiler to compile your app instead of babel. swc is a super fast javascript / typescript compiler written in Rust.

What is craco and why do I need it?

craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.

What are the differences with create-react-app?

Since babel is not used, you won't be able to use the babel plugins (eg: babel-plugin-macros , babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types , ...).

, , ...). No flow support

License

MIT © Léo Pradel