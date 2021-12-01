openbase logo
craco-swc

by Léo Pradel
0.2.0 (see all)

Use swc in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🚀 create-react-app-swc 🚀

Use swc in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.

Features

  • javascript / typescript support
  • Replace babel-loader with swc during development
  • Replace babel-loader with swc for faster build time
  • Replace babel with swc when running jest tests

Getting started

Follow the guide to setup your project.

FAQ

Why is it faster?

Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-swc, you use the swc compiler to compile your app instead of babel. swc is a super fast javascript / typescript compiler written in Rust.

What is craco and why do I need it?

craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.

What are the differences with create-react-app?

  • Since babel is not used, you won't be able to use the babel plugins (eg: babel-plugin-macros, babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types, ...).
  • No flow support

License

MIT © Léo Pradel

