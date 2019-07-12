Prerequisites

Install craco react-hot-reload Regarding this install proper @hot-loader/react-dom

Install

npm install craco-plugin-react-hot-reload --save-dev

Usage

Add the plugin into your craco.config.js;

reactHotReloadPlugin = require( 'craco-plugin-react-hot-reload' ); module . exports = { plugins: [{ plugin: reactHotReloadPlugin }] }

Follow 'step 2' from https://github.com/gaearon/react-hot-loader , replicated below:

Mark your root component as hot-exported: import React from 'react' import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader' const App = () => < div > Hello World! </ div > export default hot( module )(App)

Acknowledgements

@cdharris for having created react-app-rewire-hot-loader.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2018 Hasan Ayan. See LICENSE.md for more information.