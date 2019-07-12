openbase logo
cpr

craco-plugin-react-hot-reload

by hasanayan
0.1.0 (see all)

Adds the react-hot-loader to your create-react-app via craco

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

craco-plugin-react-hot-reload

Prerequisites

  1. Install craco
  2. react-hot-reload
  3. Regarding this install proper @hot-loader/react-dom

Install

npm install craco-plugin-react-hot-reload --save-dev

Usage

  1. Add the plugin into your craco.config.js;
reactHotReloadPlugin = require('craco-plugin-react-hot-reload');

module.exports = {
    plugins: [{
        plugin: reactHotReloadPlugin
    }]
}
  1. Follow 'step 2' from https://github.com/gaearon/react-hot-loader , replicated below:
Mark your root component as hot-exported:
// App.js
import React from 'react'
import { hot } from 'react-hot-loader'

const App = () => <div>Hello World!</div>

export default hot(module)(App)

Acknowledgements

@cdharris for having created react-app-rewire-hot-loader.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2018 Hasan Ayan. See LICENSE.md for more information.

