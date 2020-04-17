A craco plugin to use Linaria zero-runtime CSS in JS library in a create react app.

Installation

First, follow craco's installation instructions.

Then, install craco-linaria and Linaria:

$ npm install --save-dev craco-linaria linaria

Usage

const CracoLinariaPlugin = require ( 'craco-linaria' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ { plugin : CracoLinariaPlugin, options : { }, }, ], }

You can specify Linaria options inline (as above) or it will be picked up from any of the supported configuration paths.

Git Ignore