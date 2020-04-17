A craco plugin to use Linaria zero-runtime CSS in JS library in a create react app.
First, follow craco's installation instructions.
Then, install
craco-linaria and Linaria:
$ npm install --save-dev craco-linaria linaria
/* craco.config.js */
const CracoLinariaPlugin = require('craco-linaria')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoLinariaPlugin,
options: {
// Linaria options
},
},
],
}
You can specify Linaria options inline (as above) or it will be picked up from any of the supported configuration paths.
This plugin stores Linaria cache in
src/.linaria_cache, so you might want
to add that path to your
.gitignore
file.