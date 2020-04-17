openbase logo
craco-linaria

by Jed Mao
1.1.2 (see all)

A craco plugin to use Linaria zero-runtime CSS in JS library in a create react app.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

973

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

craco-linaria

Travis Build Status codecov code style: prettier

A craco plugin to use Linaria zero-runtime CSS in JS library in a create react app.

Installation

First, follow craco's installation instructions.

Then, install craco-linaria and Linaria:

$ npm install --save-dev craco-linaria linaria

Usage

/* craco.config.js */
const CracoLinariaPlugin = require('craco-linaria')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoLinariaPlugin,
      options: {
        // Linaria options
      },
    },
  ],
}

You can specify Linaria options inline (as above) or it will be picked up from any of the supported configuration paths.

Git Ignore

This plugin stores Linaria cache in src/.linaria_cache, so you might want to add that path to your .gitignore file.

