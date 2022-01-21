Use esbuild in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.
Follow the guide to setup your project.
Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-esbuild, you use the esbuild compiler to compile your app instead of babel. esbuild is a super fast javascript / typescript bundler and minifier written in Go.
craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.
