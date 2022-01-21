Use esbuild in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.

Features

Replace babel-loader with esbuild during development

Replace babel-loader with esbuild for faster build time

Replace terser with esbuild for faster build time

Replace OptimizeCssAssetsWebpackPlugin with esbuild for faster build time

Use esbuild when running jest

Getting started

Follow the guide to setup your project.

FAQ

Why is it faster?

Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-esbuild, you use the esbuild compiler to compile your app instead of babel. esbuild is a super fast javascript / typescript bundler and minifier written in Go.

What is craco and why do I need it?

craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.

License

MIT © Léo Pradel