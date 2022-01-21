openbase logo
craco-esbuild

by Léo Pradel
0.4.2 (see all)

Use esbuild in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17K

GitHub Stars

443

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

🚀 create-react-app-esbuild 🚀

Use esbuild in your create-react-app for faster compilation, development and tests.

Features

  • Replace babel-loader with esbuild during development
  • Replace babel-loader with esbuild for faster build time
  • Replace terser with esbuild for faster build time
  • Replace OptimizeCssAssetsWebpackPlugin with esbuild for faster build time
  • Use esbuild when running jest

Getting started

Follow the guide to setup your project.

FAQ

Why is it faster?

Internally create-react-app use babel to compile the javascript / typescript files of your application. By using craco-esbuild, you use the esbuild compiler to compile your app instead of babel. esbuild is a super fast javascript / typescript bundler and minifier written in Go.

What is craco and why do I need it?

craco (Create React App Configuration Override) is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app. By using craco you can customise the create-react-app configuration without ejecting.

License

MIT © Léo Pradel

