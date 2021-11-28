This is a port of react-app-rewire-babel-loader to
CRACO instead of react-app-rewired.
react-app-rewired was not being updated for version 2 of CRA, and I wanted to use the rewired babel loader with a solution designed for CRA 2.
Rewire
babel-loaderloader in your
create-react-appproject using
CRACO.
Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected
create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since
node_modules doesn't go through
babel-loader), so you cannot really use it. It's also effective for working with monorepos which was my original use case.
However, with
CRACO and this library,
craco-babel-loader, you can use that awesome library you've found.
See below for usage.
$ yarn add craco-babel-loader
# npm v5+
$ npm install craco-babel-loader
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save craco-babel-loader
// crago.config.js
// see: https://github.com/sharegate/craco
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
const rewireBabelLoader = require("craco-babel-loader");
// helpers
const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd());
const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath);
module.exports = {
plugins: [
//This is a craco plugin: https://github.com/sharegate/craco/blob/master/packages/craco/README.md#configuration-overview
{ plugin: rewireBabelLoader,
options: {
includes: [resolveApp("node_modules/isemail")], //put things you want to include in array here
excludes: [/(node_modules|bower_components)/] //things you want to exclude here
//you can omit include or exclude if you only want to use one option
}
}
]
}
node.js and
npm. See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation
yarn. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
npm dependencies. Run:
yarn install
yarn run lint
yarn run pretty
yarn run test
yarn run prepublish
yarn run build
MIT.