This is a port of react-app-rewire-babel-loader to CRACO instead of react-app-rewired. react-app-rewired was not being updated for version 2 of CRA, and I wanted to use the rewired babel loader with a solution designed for CRA 2.

Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using CRACO .

Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since node_modules doesn't go through babel-loader ), so you cannot really use it. It's also effective for working with monorepos which was my original use case.

However, with CRACO and this library, craco-babel-loader , you can use that awesome library you've found.

Install

$ yarn add craco-babel-loader $ npm install craco-babel-loader $ npm install --save craco-babel-loader

Usage

const path = require ( "path" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const rewireBabelLoader = require ( "craco-babel-loader" ); const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd()); const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath); module .exports = { plugins : [ { plugin : rewireBabelLoader, options : { includes : [resolveApp( "node_modules/isemail" )], excludes : [ /(node_modules|bower_components)/ ] } } ] }

Development

node.js and npm . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation

and . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation yarn . See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install

. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install npm dependencies. Run: yarn install

Chores

Lint: yarn run lint

Prettier: yarn run pretty

Test: yarn run test

Pre-publish: yarn run prepublish

Build: yarn run build

License

MIT.