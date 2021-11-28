openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cbl

craco-babel-loader

by Ryan Jerue
1.0.3 (see all)

Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using CRACO.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This is a port of react-app-rewire-babel-loader to CRACO instead of react-app-rewired. react-app-rewired was not being updated for version 2 of CRA, and I wanted to use the rewired babel loader with a solution designed for CRA 2.

Rewire babel-loader loader in your create-react-app project using CRACO.

Say there is an awesome library you found on npm that you want to use within your un-ejected create-react-app project, but unfortunately, it's published in ES6+ (since node_modules doesn't go through babel-loader), so you cannot really use it. It's also effective for working with monorepos which was my original use case.

However, with CRACO and this library, craco-babel-loader, you can use that awesome library you've found.

See below for usage.

Install

$ yarn add craco-babel-loader
# npm v5+
$ npm install craco-babel-loader
# before npm v5
$ npm install --save craco-babel-loader

Usage

// crago.config.js
// see: https://github.com/sharegate/craco

const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");

const rewireBabelLoader = require("craco-babel-loader");

// helpers

const appDirectory = fs.realpathSync(process.cwd());
const resolveApp = relativePath => path.resolve(appDirectory, relativePath);

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
        //This is a craco plugin: https://github.com/sharegate/craco/blob/master/packages/craco/README.md#configuration-overview
        { plugin: rewireBabelLoader, 
          options: { 
            includes: [resolveApp("node_modules/isemail")], //put things you want to include in array here
            excludes: [/(node_modules|bower_components)/] //things you want to exclude here
            //you can omit include or exclude if you only want to use one option
          }
        }
    ]
}

Development

Chores

  • Lint: yarn run lint
  • Prettier: yarn run pretty
  • Test: yarn run test
  • Pre-publish: yarn run prepublish
  • Build: yarn run build

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial