This is a craco plugin that makes it easy to use the Ant Design UI library with create-react-app version >= 2.
Use react-app-rewired for
create-react-appversion 1.
craco-antd includes:
babel-plugin-import to only import the required CSS, instead of everything
./antd.customize.less
The latest version of
craco-antd is tested with:
react-scripts:
^3.2.0
@craco/craco:
^5.5.0
craco-less:
^1.14.4
First, follow the beginning of the Ant Design
create-react-app Documentation to set up your app with Ant Design.
(Stop before the "Advanced Guides" section, because this plugin handles all of that for you.)
Then, follow the
craco Installation Instructions to install the
craco package, create a
craco.config.js file, and modify the scripts in your
package.json.
Then install
craco-antd and
antd:
$ yarn add craco-antd antd
# OR
$ npm i -S craco-antd antd
craco-antdonly has a "peer dependency" for
antd >= 3.0.0. You should add
antdto your own
package.jsonand use a fixed version (e.g.
3.11.2). Be careful when upgrading
antd, because unexpected changes could break your application.
Here is a complete
craco.config.js configuration file that sets up Less compilation and
babel-plugin-import for
create-react-app:
const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require("craco-antd");
module.exports = {
plugins: [{ plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin }],
};
Here is a production-ready
craco.config.js file that sets up
webpackbar and
webpack-bundle-analyzer.
It also sets up Preact with the
craco-preact plugin. (Preact is faster and smaller than React, and it works fine with Ant Design.)
I put my custom theme variables in
src/style/AntDesign/customTheme.less. I also use that folder for some custom components and other CSS.
const { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } = require("webpack-bundle-analyzer");
const WebpackBar = require("webpackbar");
const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require("craco-antd");
const path = require("path");
// Don't open the browser during development
process.env.BROWSER = "none";
module.exports = {
webpack: {
plugins: [
new WebpackBar({ profile: true }),
...(process.env.NODE_ENV === "development"
? [new BundleAnalyzerPlugin({ openAnalyzer: false })]
: []),
],
},
plugins: [
{ plugin: require("craco-preact") },
{
plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin,
options: {
customizeThemeLessPath: path.join(
__dirname,
"src/style/AntDesign/customTheme.less"
),
},
},
],
};
See the Reload Custom Variables During Development section to wrap your "start" script with
nodemon.
You can modify the default Ant Design theme by changing some Less variables.
craco-antd will look for variables in a Less file at
./antd.customize.less. (You can customize this file path with the
customizeThemeLessPath option.)
// ./antd.customize.less
@primary-color: #1da57a;
@link-color: #1da57a;
You can also customize these variables directly in your
craco.config.js with the
customizeTheme option:
const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require("craco-antd");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin,
options: {
customizeTheme: {
"@primary-color": "#1DA57A",
"@link-color": "#1DA57A",
},
},
},
],
};
customizeThemeis just an alias for the
modifyVarsoption in
less-loader.
If you use multiple options to customize the theme variables, they are merged together in the following order:
options.customizeThemeLessPath (default:
./antd.customize.less)
options.customizeTheme
options.lessLoaderOptions.modifyVars
For more information, see Ant Design's "Customize Theme" documentation.
The webpack dev server needs to be restarted whenever you make a change to your custom theme variables. (It's not possible to reload this file automatically, because the variables are set in the webpack config. I tried to fix this issue but hit a dead-end.)
However, you can automatically restart webpack by wrapping
craco start with
nodemon.
Install
nodemon:
yarn add -D nodemon
# Or globally (not recommended):
npm install -g nodemon
Update the "start" script in
package.json:
"scripts": {
"start": "nodemon -w ./antd.customize.less --exec \"craco start\"",
}
(Change
./antd.customize.lessif you are using a different file.)
The webpack dev server will now be restarted whenever you make a change to
./antd.customize.less.
craco.config.js Changes
While you're here, you can also add
-w craco.config.js to restart webpack whenever your
craco configuration changes (
craco doesn't do this automatically):
"scripts": {
"start": "nodemon -w craco.config.js -w ./antd.customize.less --exec \"craco start\"",
}
By default,
create-react-app will open a new browser tab every time it starts. This can be really annoying, especially if you set up the
nodemon watcher. You can disable this behavior with an environment variable:
BROWSER=none.
You can set this in an
.env file:
BROWSER=none
I prefer to set it at the top of
craco.config.js:
// Don't open the browser during development
process.env.BROWSER = "none";
You can pass an
options object to configure the loaders and plugins. You can also pass a
modifyLessRule callback to have full control over the Less webpack rule.
See the
craco-less documentation for more information about these options:
options.styleLoaderOptions
options.cssLoaderOptions
options.postcssLoaderOptions
options.lessLoaderOptions
options.miniCssExtractPluginOptions
options.modifyLessRule
See the
babel-plugin-import documentation for more information about this option:
options.babelPluginImportOptions
Example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin,
options: {
lessLoaderOptions: {
modifyVars: { "@primary-color": "#1DA57A" },
strictMath: true,
noIeCompat: true,
},
cssLoaderOptions: {
modules: true,
localIdentName: "[local]_[hash:base64:5]",
},
babelPluginImportOptions: {
libraryDirectory: "es",
},
},
},
],
};
You can use the webpack-bundle-analyzer plugin to see a breakdown of all the JS and CSS in your webpack build. Here's how to add this plugin to your
craco.config.js configuration file:
const { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } = require("webpack-bundle-analyzer");
module.exports = {
webpack: {
plugins: [new BundleAnalyzerPlugin()],
},
plugins: [{ plugin: require("craco-antd") }],
};
If you have imported any icons from Ant Design, you will see a very large (> 500KB) entry for
@ant-design/icons/lib:
This is a problem with Ant Design
v3.9.0+, and it will be fixed in the next version. See this GitHub issue for more information. This comment talks about the fix, and here is the PR.
In the meantime, you can set up an import alias and only include the required icons.
If you need to configure anything else for the webpack build, take a look at the
Configuration Overview section in the
craco README. You can use
CracoAntDesignPlugin while making other changes to
babel and
webpack, etc.
