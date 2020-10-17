Community Maintained

We rely on your help to keep this project up to date and work with the latest versions of craco and react-scripts .

Before you send a PR, please check the following:

100% test coverage

jest --coverage --testPathIgnorePatterns test -app

Code is formatted with Prettier

yarn prettier --write "**/*.{js,jsx,json,css,scss,html,md,yml}"

No ESLint warnings

yarn eslint --fix --ext .js lib/

No security vulnerabilities in any NPM packages

yarn audit

You are also welcome to add your GitHub username to the Contributors section at the bottom of this README. (optional)

Please don't send a pull request if it does not meet the above requirements

Pull requests will be ignored and closed if there is a failing build on Travis CI.

Craco Ant Design Plugin

This is a craco plugin that makes it easy to use the Ant Design UI library with create-react-app version >= 2.

Use react-app-rewired for create-react-app version 1.

craco-antd includes:

Less (provided by craco-less)

babel-plugin-import to only import the required CSS, instead of everything

to only import the required CSS, instead of everything An easy way to customize the theme. Set your custom variables in ./antd.customize.less

Supported Versions

The latest version of craco-antd is tested with:

react-scripts : ^3.2.0

: @craco/craco : ^5.5.0

: craco-less : ^1.14.4

Installation

First, follow the beginning of the Ant Design create-react-app Documentation to set up your app with Ant Design. (Stop before the "Advanced Guides" section, because this plugin handles all of that for you.)

Then, follow the craco Installation Instructions to install the craco package, create a craco.config.js file, and modify the scripts in your package.json .

Then install craco-antd and antd :

$ yarn add craco-antd antd $ npm i -S craco-antd antd

craco-antd only has a "peer dependency" for antd >= 3.0.0 . You should add antd to your own package.json and use a fixed version (e.g. 3.11.2 ). Be careful when upgrading antd , because unexpected changes could break your application.

Basic Usage

Here is a complete craco.config.js configuration file that sets up Less compilation and babel-plugin-import for create-react-app :

const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require ( "craco-antd" ); module .exports = { plugins : [{ plugin : CracoAntDesignPlugin }], };

Advanced Usage

Here is a production-ready craco.config.js file that sets up webpackbar and webpack-bundle-analyzer . It also sets up Preact with the craco-preact plugin. (Preact is faster and smaller than React, and it works fine with Ant Design.)

I put my custom theme variables in src/style/AntDesign/customTheme.less . I also use that folder for some custom components and other CSS.

const { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } = require ( "webpack-bundle-analyzer" ); const WebpackBar = require ( "webpackbar" ); const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require ( "craco-antd" ); const path = require ( "path" ); process.env.BROWSER = "none" ; module .exports = { webpack : { plugins : [ new WebpackBar({ profile : true }), ...(process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? [ new BundleAnalyzerPlugin({ openAnalyzer : false })] : []), ], }, plugins : [ { plugin : require ( "craco-preact" ) }, { plugin : CracoAntDesignPlugin, options : { customizeThemeLessPath : path.join( __dirname, "src/style/AntDesign/customTheme.less" ), }, }, ], };

See the Reload Custom Variables During Development section to wrap your "start" script with nodemon .

Customize Ant Design Theme

You can modify the default Ant Design theme by changing some Less variables.

craco-antd will look for variables in a Less file at ./antd.customize.less . (You can customize this file path with the customizeThemeLessPath option.)

@primary-color: #1da57a ; @link-color: #1da57a ;

You can also customize these variables directly in your craco.config.js with the customizeTheme option:

const CracoAntDesignPlugin = require ( "craco-antd" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { plugin : CracoAntDesignPlugin, options : { customizeTheme : { "@primary-color" : "#1DA57A" , "@link-color" : "#1DA57A" , }, }, }, ], };

customizeTheme is just an alias for the modifyVars option in less-loader .

If you use multiple options to customize the theme variables, they are merged together in the following order:

The file at options.customizeThemeLessPath (default: ./antd.customize.less )

(default: ) options.customizeTheme

options.lessLoaderOptions.modifyVars

For more information, see Ant Design's "Customize Theme" documentation.

Reload Custom Variables During Development

The webpack dev server needs to be restarted whenever you make a change to your custom theme variables. (It's not possible to reload this file automatically, because the variables are set in the webpack config. I tried to fix this issue but hit a dead-end.)

However, you can automatically restart webpack by wrapping craco start with nodemon .

Install nodemon :

yarn add -D nodemon npm install -g nodemon

Update the "start" script in package.json :

"scripts" : { "start" : "nodemon -w ./antd.customize.less --exec \"craco start\"" , }

(Change ./antd.customize.less if you are using a different file.)

The webpack dev server will now be restarted whenever you make a change to ./antd.customize.less .

Restart Webpack When craco.config.js Changes

While you're here, you can also add -w craco.config.js to restart webpack whenever your craco configuration changes ( craco doesn't do this automatically):

"scripts" : { "start" : "nodemon -w craco.config.js -w ./antd.customize.less --exec \"craco start\"" , }

Disable "Open In Browser"

By default, create-react-app will open a new browser tab every time it starts. This can be really annoying, especially if you set up the nodemon watcher. You can disable this behavior with an environment variable: BROWSER=none .

You can set this in an .env file:

BROWSER=none

I prefer to set it at the top of craco.config.js :

process.env.BROWSER = "none" ;

Options

You can pass an options object to configure the loaders and plugins. You can also pass a modifyLessRule callback to have full control over the Less webpack rule. See the craco-less documentation for more information about these options:

options.styleLoaderOptions

options.cssLoaderOptions

options.postcssLoaderOptions

options.lessLoaderOptions

options.miniCssExtractPluginOptions

options.modifyLessRule

See the babel-plugin-import documentation for more information about this option:

options.babelPluginImportOptions

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { plugin : CracoAntDesignPlugin, options : { lessLoaderOptions : { modifyVars : { "@primary-color" : "#1DA57A" }, strictMath : true , noIeCompat : true , }, cssLoaderOptions : { modules : true , localIdentName : "[local]_[hash:base64:5]" , }, babelPluginImportOptions : { libraryDirectory : "es" , }, }, }, ], };

Large Bundle Size from Ant Design Icons

You can use the webpack-bundle-analyzer plugin to see a breakdown of all the JS and CSS in your webpack build. Here's how to add this plugin to your craco.config.js configuration file:

const { BundleAnalyzerPlugin } = require ( "webpack-bundle-analyzer" ); module .exports = { webpack : { plugins : [ new BundleAnalyzerPlugin()], }, plugins : [{ plugin : require ( "craco-antd" ) }], };

If you have imported any icons from Ant Design, you will see a very large (> 500KB) entry for @ant-design/icons/lib :

This is a problem with Ant Design v3.9.0+ , and it will be fixed in the next version. See this GitHub issue for more information. This comment talks about the fix, and here is the PR.

In the meantime, you can set up an import alias and only include the required icons.

Further Configuration

If you need to configure anything else for the webpack build, take a look at the Configuration Overview section in the craco README. You can use CracoAntDesignPlugin while making other changes to babel and webpack , etc.

Contributing

Install dependencies:

$ yarn install $ npm install

Run tests:

yarn test

Before submitting a pull request, please check the following:

All tests are passing Run yarn test

100% test coverage Coverage will be printed after running tests. Check the coverage results in your browser: open coverage/lcov-report/index.html

No ESLint errors yarn lint

All code is formatted with Prettier yarn format If you use VS Code, you should enable the formatOnSave option.



Test Application

We've included a test React application in this repo, under ./test-app .

Install dependencies:

cd test -app yarn install

Test the app in development:

yarn start

Test the production build:

yarn build yarn global add serve serve -s build

Releasing a new version

Make sure the "Supported Versions" section is updated at the top of the README.

Check which files will be included in the NPM package: npm pack Update .npmignore to exclude any files.

Release new version to NPM: npm publish



License

MIT

Contributors