A craco plugin for automatic aliases generation for Webpack and Jest.
Install craco
Install
craco-alias:
npm i -D craco-alias
yarn add -D craco-alias
Edit
craco.config.js:
const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAlias,
options: {
// see in examples section
}
}
]
};
Go to Examples section
source:
One of
"options",
"jsconfig",
"tsconfig"
Optional, defaults to
"options"
baseUrl:
A base url for aliases. (
./src for example)
Optional, defaults to
./ (project root directory)
aliases:
An object with aliases names and paths
Only required when
source is set to
"options"
tsConfigPath:
A path to tsconfig file
Only required when
source is set to
"tsconfig"
filter:
A function of type
([key, value]) => boolean
Optional, used to remove some aliases from the resulting config
Example:
([key]) => !key.startsWith('node_modules')
unsafeAllowModulesOutsideOfSrc:
Allow importing modules outside of
./src folder.
Disables webpack
ModuleScopePlugin.
debug:
Enable it if you ran into a problem. It will log a useful info in console.
Optional, defaults to
false
Note: you don't need to add
/*part for directories in this case
/* craco.config.js */
const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAlias,
options: {
source: "options",
baseUrl: "./",
aliases: {
"@file": "./src/file.js",
"@dir": "./src/some/dir",
// you can alias packages too
"@material-ui": "./node_modules/@material-ui-ie10"
}
}
}
]
};
/* craco.config.js */
const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAlias,
options: {
source: "jsconfig",
// baseUrl SHOULD be specified
// plugin does not take it from jsconfig
baseUrl: "./src"
}
}
]
};
Note: your jsconfig should always have
compilerOptions.pathsproperty.
baseUrlis optional for plugin, but some IDEs and editors require it for intellisense.
/* jsconfig.json */
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "./src",
"paths": {
// file aliases
"@baz": ["./baz.js"],
"@boo": ["./boo.jsx"],
// folder aliases
"@root": ["./"],
"@root/*": ["./*"],
"@lib": ["./lib"],
"@lib/*": ["./lib/*"],
// package aliases (types is optional without ts)
"@my-react-select": [
"../node_modules/react-select",
"../node_modules/@types/react-select"
],
"@my-react-select/*": [
"../node_modules/react-select/*",
"../node_modules/@types/react-select"
]
}
}
}
Create
tsconfig.extend.json.
Edit it as follows:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "./src",
"paths": {
// file aliases
"@baz": ["./baz.ts"],
"@boo": ["./boo.tsx"],
// folder aliases
"@root": ["./"],
"@root/*": ["./*"],
"@lib": ["./lib"],
"@lib/*": ["./lib/*"],
// package aliases
"@my-react-select": [
"../node_modules/react-select",
"../node_modules/@types/react-select"
],
"@my-react-select/*": [
"../node_modules/react-select/*",
"../node_modules/@types/react-select"
]
}
}
}
Go to
tsconfig.json.
Extend
tsconfig.json from
tsconfig.extend.json:
{
+ "extends": "./tsconfig.extend.json",
"compilerOptions": {
...
},
...
}
Edit
craco.config.js:
const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAlias,
options: {
source: "tsconfig",
// baseUrl SHOULD be specified
// plugin does not take it from tsconfig
baseUrl: "./src",
// tsConfigPath should point to the file where "baseUrl" and "paths" are specified
tsConfigPath: "./tsconfig.extend.json"
}
}
]
};
Make sure your config is valid.
Set
debug to
true in options.
Run application again.
Copy a printed info.
Here, create an issue describing your problem (do not forget to add the debug info).
Install:
yarn
Use yarn please. npm may fail the dependencies installation.
Run tests:
yarn test