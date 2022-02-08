openbase logo
craco-alias

by Evgeny Zakharov
3.0.1

A craco plugin for automatic aliases generation for Webpack and Jest

Readme

craco-alias

A craco plugin for automatic aliases generation for Webpack and Jest.

List of Contents

Installation

  1. Install craco

  2. Install craco-alias:

    npm i -D craco-alias

    yarn add -D craco-alias

  3. Edit craco.config.js:

    const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoAlias,
      options: {
        // see in examples section
      }
    }
  ]
};

  4. Go to Examples section

Options

  • source:
    One of "options", "jsconfig", "tsconfig"
    Optional, defaults to "options"

  • baseUrl:
    A base url for aliases. (./src for example)
    Optional, defaults to ./ (project root directory)

  • aliases:
    An object with aliases names and paths
    Only required when source is set to "options"

  • tsConfigPath:
    A path to tsconfig file
    Only required when source is set to "tsconfig"

  • filter: A function of type ([key, value]) => boolean
    Optional, used to remove some aliases from the resulting config
    Example: ([key]) => !key.startsWith('node_modules')

  • unsafeAllowModulesOutsideOfSrc:
    Allow importing modules outside of ./src folder.
    Disables webpack ModuleScopePlugin.

  • debug:
    Enable it if you ran into a problem. It will log a useful info in console.
    Optional, defaults to false

Examples

Specify aliases manually (source: "options")

Note: you don't need to add /* part for directories in this case

/* craco.config.js */

const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoAlias,
      options: {
        source: "options",
        baseUrl: "./",
        aliases: {
          "@file": "./src/file.js",
          "@dir": "./src/some/dir",
          // you can alias packages too
          "@material-ui": "./node_modules/@material-ui-ie10"
        }
      }
    }
  ]
};
Use aliases from jsconfig.json (source: "jsconfig") 
/* craco.config.js */

const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoAlias,
      options: {
        source: "jsconfig",
        // baseUrl SHOULD be specified
        // plugin does not take it from jsconfig
        baseUrl: "./src"
      }
    }
  ]
};

Note: your jsconfig should always have compilerOptions.paths property. baseUrl is optional for plugin, but some IDEs and editors require it for intellisense.

/* jsconfig.json */

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "baseUrl": "./src",
    "paths": {
      // file aliases
      "@baz": ["./baz.js"],
      "@boo": ["./boo.jsx"],

      // folder aliases
      "@root": ["./"],
      "@root/*": ["./*"],
      "@lib": ["./lib"],
      "@lib/*": ["./lib/*"],

      // package aliases (types is optional without ts)
      "@my-react-select": [
        "../node_modules/react-select",
        "../node_modules/@types/react-select"
      ],
      "@my-react-select/*": [
        "../node_modules/react-select/*",
        "../node_modules/@types/react-select"
      ]
    }
  }
}
Use aliases from tsconfig.json (source: "tsconfig") 1. Go to project's root directory.

  1. Create tsconfig.extend.json.

  2. Edit it as follows:

    {
  "compilerOptions": {
    "baseUrl": "./src",
    "paths": {
      // file aliases
      "@baz": ["./baz.ts"],
      "@boo": ["./boo.tsx"],

      // folder aliases
      "@root": ["./"],
      "@root/*": ["./*"],
      "@lib": ["./lib"],
      "@lib/*": ["./lib/*"],

      // package aliases
      "@my-react-select": [
        "../node_modules/react-select",
        "../node_modules/@types/react-select"
      ],
      "@my-react-select/*": [
        "../node_modules/react-select/*",
        "../node_modules/@types/react-select"
      ]
    }
  }
}

  3. Go to tsconfig.json.

  4. Extend tsconfig.json from tsconfig.extend.json:

    {
+ "extends": "./tsconfig.extend.json",
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
  },
  ...
}

  5. Edit craco.config.js:

    const CracoAlias = require("craco-alias");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoAlias,
      options: {
        source: "tsconfig",
        // baseUrl SHOULD be specified
        // plugin does not take it from tsconfig
        baseUrl: "./src",
        // tsConfigPath should point to the file where "baseUrl" and "paths" are specified
        tsConfigPath: "./tsconfig.extend.json"
      }
    }
  ]
};

Ran into a problem?

  1. Make sure your config is valid.

  2. Set debug to true in options.

  3. Run application again.

  4. Copy a printed info.

  5. Here, create an issue describing your problem (do not forget to add the debug info).

If you want to help

Install:

yarn

Use yarn please. npm may fail the dependencies installation.

Run tests:

yarn test

