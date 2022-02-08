A craco plugin for automatic aliases generation for Webpack and Jest.

source :

One of "options" , "jsconfig" , "tsconfig"

Optional, defaults to "options"

baseUrl :

A base url for aliases. ( ./src for example)

Optional, defaults to ./ (project root directory)

aliases :

An object with aliases names and paths

Only required when source is set to "options"

tsConfigPath :

A path to tsconfig file

Only required when source is set to "tsconfig"

filter : A function of type ([key, value]) => boolean

Optional, used to remove some aliases from the resulting config

Example: ([key]) => !key.startsWith('node_modules')

unsafeAllowModulesOutsideOfSrc :

Allow importing modules outside of ./src folder.

Disables webpack ModuleScopePlugin .