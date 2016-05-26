openbase logo
cracks

by semantic-release
3.1.2 (see all)

💢🔍 breaking change detection

Readme

cracks

Build Status

This module can automatically detect breaking changes by running the test suite of your last-release against the current codebase. That shouldn't fail.

Note: This is under the assumption you're testing the API of your module rather than implementation details. Of course this is hard sometimes and you might get false positives. Better safe than sorry :)

Install

npm install --save-dev cracks

Configuration

paths: An array of paths (files/directories) that will be checked out from the last release to restore your test suite. Note that you should add "package.json", because it will install old "devDependencies" as well. Default: ["tests", "package.json"]

silent: Whether to output the results of npm test. It will always output the results when a breaking change was detected. Default: true

The test command is currently hard coded as npm test, but will be configurable in the future.

Usage

As a semantic-release plugin

Add a "verifyRelease" plugin to the "release" field in your "package.json".

"release": {
  "verifyRelease": "cracks"
}

Passing options:

"release": {
  "verifyRelease": {
    "path": "cracks",
    "paths": ["tests", "package.json"],
    "silent": true
  }
}

CLI

Usage:
  cracks <options>
Options:
  -p, --paths  <paths>  Overwrite checkout paths
  -s, --silent          Suppress 'npm test' output
  -v, --version         Output the current version
  -h, --help            Output this help info

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2015 Christoph Witzko

