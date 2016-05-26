This module can automatically detect breaking changes by running the test suite of your last-release against the current codebase. That shouldn't fail.
Note: This is under the assumption you're testing the API of your module rather than implementation details. Of course this is hard sometimes and you might get false positives. Better safe than sorry :)
npm install --save-dev cracks
paths: An array of paths (files/directories) that will be checked out from the last release to restore your test suite. Note that you should add "package.json", because it will install old "devDependencies" as well. Default:
["tests", "package.json"]
silent: Whether to output the results of
npm test. It will always output the results when a breaking change was detected. Default:
true
The test command is currently hard coded as
npm test, but will be configurable in the future.
semantic-release plugin
Add a "verifyRelease" plugin to the "release" field in your "package.json".
"release": {
"verifyRelease": "cracks"
}
Passing options:
"release": {
"verifyRelease": {
"path": "cracks",
"paths": ["tests", "package.json"],
"silent": true
}
}
Usage:
cracks <options>
Options:
-p, --paths <paths> Overwrite checkout paths
-s, --silent Suppress 'npm test' output
-v, --version Output the current version
-h, --help Output this help info
Copyright © 2015 Christoph Witzko