Create React App companion for universal app. No eject, zero config with customization, supports string and node stream API
react-scripts, not as replacement
# Create new cra
create-react-app myapp
cd myapp
# Install new cra-universal
yarn add -D cra-universal
# Install peer dependency
yarn add @cra-express/core
# Install new cra-universal
yarn add -D cra-universal
# Install peer dependency
yarn add @cra-express/core
# init
yarn run cra-universal init
#This will copy ./templates/server into the current directory (it should be run on CRA client root)
Please update your render method on
src/index.js
// before
ReactDOM.render(...)
// after
ReactDOM.hydrate(...)
# Start CRA client
npm start
## Start CRA server, then open http://localhost:3001 in your browser
npx cra-universal start
# Change directory to your project root first, and run:
npx cra-universal build
# This command will build both client and server and put them into `./dist`
# Run locally:
# $ node --preserve-symlinks dist/server/bundle.js
# You only need `--preserve-symlinks` on local, since we only do symlinks on development.
npm install --production on the copied
/dist, but this time you don't need to install its
devDependencies
If you like this project, please kindly support it by becoming a patron at my Patreon page. Thanks!
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
MIT