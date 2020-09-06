Create React App Universal CLI

Create React App companion for universal app. No eject, zero config with customization, supports string and node stream API

Features

No eject needed!

needed! Zero config by default and customizable

by default and Server-side rendering for your SEO

for your SEO Code-splitting that works universally

that works universally The core middleware is fully unit-tested

Works alongside react-scripts , not as replacement

Prerequisites

Node >= 12.16.1 LTS recommended

npx is required

Installation

create-react-app myapp cd myapp yarn add -D cra-universal yarn add @cra-express/core

Existing Projects

yarn add -D cra-universal yarn add @cra-express/core yarn run cra-universal init

Client code change

Please update your render method on src/index.js

ReactDOM.render(...) ReactDOM.hydrate(...)

Development

npm start npx cra-universal start

Production

npx cra-universal build

Deployment

First, follow the Production guide mentioned above. Since the bundle used Webpack Node Externals, you need to run npm install --production on the copied /dist , but this time you don't need to install its devDependencies Use process manager like PM2 to run your server, your run target is ./dist/server/bundle.js

Credit

Create React App https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app

Thanks for https://github.com/ayroblu/ssr-create-react-app-v2 for the base!

License

MIT