cra-template-taaghche

by coreui
1.1.1

CoreUI React is a free React admin template based on Bootstrap 5

Readme

CoreUI Free React Admin Template v4

CoreUI is meant to be the UX game changer. Pure & transparent code is devoid of redundant components, so the app is light enough to offer ultimate user experience. This means mobile devices also, where the navigation is just as easy and intuitive as on a desktop or laptop. The CoreUI Layout API lets you customize your project for almost any device – be it Mobile, Web or WebApp – CoreUI covers them all!

Table of Contents

Versions

CoreUI Pro

Quick Start

Instalation

$ npm install

or

$ yarn install

Basic usage

# dev server with hot reload at http://localhost:3000
$ npm start 

# if you use Node 17+ use this command instead of `npm start`
$ npm run start:n17

or 

# dev server with hot reload at http://localhost:3000
$ yarn start

# if you use Node 17+ use this command instead of `yarn start`
$ yarn start:n17

Navigate to http://localhost:3000. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the build/ directory.

# build for production with minification
$ npm run build

# if you use Node 17+ use this command instead of `build run build`
$ npm run build:n17

or

# build for production with minification
$ yarn build

# if you use Node 17+ use this command instead of `yarn build`
$ yarn build:n17

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

coreui-free-react-admin-template
├── public/          # static files
│   └── index.html   # html template
│
├── src/             # project root
│   ├── assets/      # images, icons, etc.
│   ├── components/  # common components - header, footer, sidebar, etc.
│   ├── layouts/     # layout containers
│   ├── scss/        # scss styles
│   ├── views/       # application views
│   ├── _nav.js      # sidebar navigation config
│   ├── App.js
│   ├── ...
│   ├── index.js
│   ├── routes.js    # routes config
│   └── store.js     # template state example 
│
└── package.json

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI Admin Template is hosted at our website CoreUI for React

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI Free Admin Template is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

CoreUI team

Community

Get updates on CoreUI's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek.

Code released under the MIT license. There is only one limitation you can't can’t re-distribute the CoreUI as stock. You can’t do this if you modify the CoreUI. In past we faced some problems with persons who tried to sell CoreUI based templates.

Support CoreUI Development

CoreUI is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing. You can support development by buying CoreUI Pro Version.

We're also open to conversations regarding custom sponsorship / consulting arrangements. Get in touch on Twitter.

