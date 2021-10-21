openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cra-template-rmuif

by rmuif
3.6.2 (see all)

Supercharged version of Create React App with all the bells and whistles.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

730

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

:zap: Supercharged version of Create React App with all the bells and whistles.

End of Maintenance

This project has not seen much activity lately and is being abandoned. We’ll still answer any queries you have on Discord but will not add any more features or fix bugs. If you want to maintain this project you can contact rmuif@phoqe.dev.

Features

  • Bootstrapped with Create React App.
  • Google’s Material Design through Material-UI.
  • Firebase back-end with most of their products for the web included, e.g., Authentication and Cloud Firestore.
  • Routing with React Router, including protected routes and error handling.
  • Extensive and well-tested mobile support with full-screen dialogs and swipeable tabs.
  • Cross-platform application monitoring with Sentry.

Demos

Preview Preview

Stable

Development

Quickstart

npx create-react-app my-app --template rmuif
cd my-app
yarn start

Documentation

https://docs.rmuif.com

Contributing

All contributions to the project are welcome. Before submitting an issue or a pull request, read the Contribution Guidelines.

Attribution

NameDescription
unDrawA constantly updated design project with beautiful SVG images that you can use completely free and without attribution.
VercelVercel is the easiest way to deploy websites. Host your web projects with zero configuration, automatic SSL, and global CDN.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial