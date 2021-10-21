:zap: Supercharged version of Create React App with all the bells and whistles.
This project has not seen much activity lately and is being abandoned. We’ll still answer any queries you have on Discord but will not add any more features or fix bugs. If you want to maintain this project you can contact rmuif@phoqe.dev.
npx create-react-app my-app --template rmuif
cd my-app
yarn start
All contributions to the project are welcome. Before submitting an issue or a pull request, read the Contribution Guidelines.
|Name
|Description
|unDraw
|A constantly updated design project with beautiful SVG images that you can use completely free and without attribution.
|Vercel
|Vercel is the easiest way to deploy websites. Host your web projects with zero configuration, automatic SSL, and global CDN.
MIT