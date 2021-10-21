:zap: Supercharged version of Create React App with all the bells and whistles.

End of Maintenance

This project has not seen much activity lately and is being abandoned. We’ll still answer any queries you have on Discord but will not add any more features or fix bugs. If you want to maintain this project you can contact rmuif@phoqe.dev.

Features

Bootstrapped with Create React App.

Google’s Material Design through Material-UI.

Firebase back-end with most of their products for the web included, e.g., Authentication and Cloud Firestore.

Routing with React Router, including protected routes and error handling.

Extensive and well-tested mobile support with full-screen dialogs and swipeable tabs.

Cross-platform application monitoring with Sentry.

Demos

Stable

Development

Quickstart

npx create-react-app my-app --template rmuif cd my-app yarn start

Documentation

https://docs.rmuif.com

Contributing

All contributions to the project are welcome. Before submitting an issue or a pull request, read the Contribution Guidelines.

Attribution

Name Description unDraw A constantly updated design project with beautiful SVG images that you can use completely free and without attribution. Vercel Vercel is the easiest way to deploy websites. Host your web projects with zero configuration, automatic SSL, and global CDN.

License

MIT