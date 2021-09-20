The official Redux+JS template for Create React App

Usage

To use this template within your project, add --template redux when creating a new app.

For example:

npx create-react-app my-app --template redux yarn create react-app my-app --template redux

TypeScript

Use cra-template-redux-typescript, which is based on this template

npx create-react-app my-app --template redux-typescript

Cloning this repo pulls down the Redux template only; not a bundled and configured Create React App.

For more information, please refer to: