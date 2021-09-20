The official Redux+JS template for Create React App
To use this template within your project, add
--template redux when creating a new app.
For example:
npx create-react-app my-app --template redux
# or
yarn create react-app my-app --template redux
Use cra-template-redux-typescript, which is based on this template
npx create-react-app my-app --template redux-typescript
Cloning this repo pulls down the Redux template only; not a bundled and configured Create React App.
For more information, please refer to: