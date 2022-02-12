React Most Wanted

React Most Wanted is a set of starter kits, tools, features, and best practices that you can choose from and use around your React projects.

The features include:

Build on Create React App

Material UI : Material Design ready-to-use React Components

: Material Design ready-to-use React Components Code splitting : MPA (Multi Page Application) ready. A Large codebase can be split into separate bundles that load different parts of the application, lazy-loading the different bundles on demand.

: MPA (Multi Page Application) ready. A Large codebase can be split into separate bundles that load different parts of the application, lazy-loading the different bundles on demand. Firebase : Use Firebase's platform as a backend and database, with a sync between Firebase and the app state

: Use Firebase's platform as a backend and database, with a sync between Firebase and the app state The resulting App is a full functional PWA (Progressive Web App) and has an "all 100" Points Lighthouse report

(Progressive Web App) and has an "all 100" Points report Authentication and authorization with roles and permissions

Push notifications within App Notifications UI

Theming

Internationalization

Build in CI/CD with Travis and Browserstack (optional)

and (optional) Real-time Forms

and many more...

Contributing

We appreciate any contribution!

See Contributing for details.

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers.

Thanks to GitBook for providing us a great documentation tool.

License

This project uses the MIT license.