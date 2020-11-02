The builds resulting from this script are NOT for production environment. They lack various optimizations.
This script is meant as a temporary workaround for
create-react-app project based until this feature is built-in into
react-scripts. See create-react-app#1070.
This script is inspired by other work related such as: https://gist.github.com/jasonblanchard/ae0d2e304a647cd847c0b4493c2353d4.
You do not need to eject your project for you to use
cra-build-watch.
This tool handles ejected projects but it assumes you did not modify your
webpack.config.js file,
paths.js and
env.js utils. If you did I cannot guarantee that this tool will work.
As of now (20/04/2018),
create-react-app (more precisely
react-scripts) does not allow development builds to be written to the disk because it uses
webpackDevServer to serve your build files and folders (for good reasons). The problem is that in some cases you need to have these files written to the disk i.e:
Supports
react-scripts >= 1.0.x, hence it supports the newest version
4.x.x.
Supports
node >= 10.
Add it to your project using
npm:
npm install -D cra-build-watch
or using
yarn:
yarn add -D cra-build-watch
Add a new script into your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"watch": "cra-build-watch"
}
}
Run that script:
npm run watch
with Yarn:
yarn watch
By default the script will generate everything into
build/ at your project root and remove the public path from webpack's configuration.
If those defaults do not work for you, the script accepts some arguments:
--after-initial-build-hook: accepts a string of shell code that will be run only once after the initial build in the same process as the
cra-build-watch.
--after-rebuild-hook: accepts a string of shell code that will be run every time webpack rebuilds your project after a filesystem change. It runs in the same process as
cra-build-watch.
-b|--build-path: expects either an absolute or relative path. If a relative path is given it will be prefixed by your project root path.
yourProjectRoot/build.
--chunk-filename: Set the naming you want to use for non-entry chunk files. Accepts webpack placeholders such as
[id],
[name],
[hash]. Directories can be supplied.
js/bundle.js.
--disable-chunks: disable code-splitting / chunks so that only a single bundle.js file is generated. It only works with
react-scripts >=
2.0.0.
-o|--output-filename: Set the name to be used for the output bundle. Accepts webpack placeholders such as
[id],
[name],
[hash]. Directories can be supplied.
js/[name].chunk.js
--react-scripts-version: expects the
react-scripts version you are using in your project i.e
2.0.3. If not given it will be implied from your
node_modules and if it cannot be implied the version
2.1.2 will be the default. Consider setting it if you ejected and are not using the latest
react-scripts version.
-p|--public-path: expects a relative URL where
/ is the root. If you serve your files using an external webserver this argument is to match with your web server configuration. More information can be found in webpack configuration guide.
-v|--verbose: display webpack build output.
All contributions are welcomed.