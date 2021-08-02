Utility tool to append custom code to ServiceWorker created by Create React App.

It allows to keep the default CRA configuration (no ejecting). It simply appends custom code to the ServiceWorker file created by CRA build scripts. By default, it bundles the code using very basic Webpack+Babel configuration (this can be omitted; see options).

Installation

$ npm install cra-append-sw

Usage

$ cra-append-sw [options] < file >

Options

- s, --skip-compile Skip compilation - h, --help Output usage information - e, --env [path] (./.env) Path to environment variables file - m, --mode [mode] Output mode - d, --build-path [path] (./build) Path to react build output

Output modes

dev creates public/<file> instead of appending the code to build/service-worker.js

creates instead of appending the code to build creates build/<file> instead of appending the code to build/service-worker.js

creates instead of appending the code to replace simply replaces build/service-worker.js

Usage with Create React App

In package.json modify build script to: