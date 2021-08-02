openbase logo
cas

cra-append-sw

by Tomasz Szarzynski
2.7.0 (see all)

Utility tool to append custom code to ServiceWorker created by Create React App

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cra-append-sw

Utility tool to append custom code to ServiceWorker created by Create React App.

It allows to keep the default CRA configuration (no ejecting). It simply appends custom code to the ServiceWorker file created by CRA build scripts. By default, it bundles the code using very basic Webpack+Babel configuration (this can be omitted; see options).

Installation

$ npm install cra-append-sw --save

Usage

$ cra-append-sw [options] <file>

Options

-s, --skip-compile            Skip compilation
-h, --help                    Output usage information
-e, --env [path]              (./.env) Path to environment variables file
-m, --mode [mode]             Output mode
-d, --build-path [path]       (./build) Path to react build output

Output modes

  • dev creates public/<file> instead of appending the code to build/service-worker.js
  • build creates build/<file> instead of appending the code to build/service-worker.js
  • replace simply replaces build/service-worker.js

Usage with Create React App

In package.json modify build script to:

"start": "react-scripts start && cra-append-sw --mode dev ./custom-sw.js",
"build": "react-scripts build && cra-append-sw ./custom-sw.js",

