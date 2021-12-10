openbase logo
cr-vue-simple-uploader

by simple-uploader
0.5.17 (see all)

A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js

vue-simple-uploader NPM Version NPM Downloads juejin likes

A Vue.js upload component powered by simple-uploader.js

example

QQ

中文

Features

  • Treat Folder and File as File
  • Pause/Resume upload
  • Recover upload
  • Error handling
  • Drag and Drop with folder reader
  • Custom upload buttons
  • Folder Upload
  • Queue management
  • File validation
  • Upload progress
  • Time remaining
  • Chunk uploads

Install

npm install vue-simple-uploader --save

Notes

Usage

init

import Vue from 'vue'
import uploader from 'vue-simple-uploader'
import App from './App.vue'

Vue.use(uploader)

/* eslint-disable no-new */
new Vue({
  render(createElement) {
    return createElement(App)
  }
}).$mount('#app')

App.vue

<template>
  <uploader :options="options" class="uploader-example">
    <uploader-unsupport></uploader-unsupport>
    <uploader-drop>
      <p>Drop files here to upload or</p>
      <uploader-btn>select files</uploader-btn>
      <uploader-btn :attrs="attrs">select images</uploader-btn>
      <uploader-btn :directory="true">select folder</uploader-btn>
    </uploader-drop>
    <uploader-list></uploader-list>
  </uploader>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        options: {
          // https://github.com/simple-uploader/Uploader/tree/develop/samples/Node.js
          target: '//localhost:3000/upload',
          testChunks: false
        },
        attrs: {
          accept: 'image/*'
        }
      }
    }
  }
</script>

<style>
  .uploader-example {
    width: 880px;
    padding: 15px;
    margin: 40px auto 0;
    font-size: 12px;
    box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4);
  }
  .uploader-example .uploader-btn {
    margin-right: 4px;
  }
  .uploader-example .uploader-list {
    max-height: 440px;
    overflow: auto;
    overflow-x: hidden;
    overflow-y: auto;
  }
</style>

Components

Uploader

Root component.

Props

  • options {Object}

    See simple-uploader.js options.

    Besides, some other options are avaliable too:

    • parseTimeRemaining(timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining) {Function}

      this function option to format the current file's time remaining value(seconds, number), you can return your language time remaining text, params:

      • timeRemaining{Number}, time remaining seconds

      • parsedTimeRemaining{String}, default shown time remaining text, you can use it like this:

        parseTimeRemaining: function (timeRemaining, parsedTimeRemaining) {
  return parsedTimeRemaining
    .replace(/\syears?/, '年')
    .replace(/\days?/, '天')
    .replace(/\shours?/, '小时')
    .replace(/\sminutes?/, '分钟')
    .replace(/\sseconds?/, '秒')
}

    • categoryMap {Object}

      File category map, default:

      {
  image: ['gif', 'jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'bmp', 'webp'],
  video: ['mp4', 'm3u8', 'rmvb', 'avi', 'swf', '3gp', 'mkv', 'flv'],
  audio: ['mp3', 'wav', 'wma', 'ogg', 'aac', 'flac'],
  document: ['doc', 'txt', 'docx', 'pages', 'epub', 'pdf', 'numbers', 'csv', 'xls', 'xlsx', 'keynote', 'ppt', 'pptx']
}

  • autoStart {Boolean}

    Default true, Whether the file will be start uploading after it is added.

  • fileStatusText {Object}

    Default:

    {
  success: 'success',
  error: 'error',
  uploading: 'uploading',
  paused: 'paused',
  waiting: 'waiting'
}

    An object map for file status text.

    After 0.6.0, fileStatusText can be a function with params (status, response = null), you can control the status text more flexible:

    fileStatusText(status, response) {
  const statusTextMap = {
    uploading: 'uploading',
    paused: 'paused',
    waiting: 'waiting'
  }
  if (status === 'success' || status === 'error') {
    // only use response when status is success or error

    // eg:
    // return response data ?
    return response.data
  } else {
    return statusTextMap[status]
  }
}

Events

See simple-uploader.js uploader/events

Note:

  • All events name will be transformed by lodash.kebabCase, eg: fileSuccess will be transformed to file-success

  • catchAll event will not be emited.

  • file-added(file), file added event, this event is used for file validation. To reject this file you should set file.ignored = true.

  • files-added(files, fileList), files added event, this event is used for files validation. To reject these files you should set files.ignored = true or fileList.ignored = true.

Scoped Slots

  • files {Array}

    An array of files (no folders).

  • fileList {Array}

    An array of files and folders.

  • started

    Started uploading or not.

Get Uploader instance

You can get it like this:

const uploaderInstance = this.$refs.uploader.uploader
// now you can call all uploader methods
// https://github.com/simple-uploader/Uploader#methods
uploaderInstance.cancel()

UploaderBtn

Select files button.

Props

  • directory {Boolean}

    Default false, Support selecting Folder

  • single {Boolean}

    Default false, To prevent multiple file uploads if it is true.

  • attrs {Object}

    Default {}, Pass object to set custom attributes on input element.

UploaderDrop

Droped files area.

UploaderList

An array of Uploader.File file(folder) objects added by the user, but it treated Folder as Uploader.File Object.

Scoped Slots

  • fileList {Array}

    An array of files and folders.

UploaderFiles

An array of Uploader.File file objects added by the user.

Scoped Slots

  • files {Array}

    An array of files (no folders).

UploaderUnsupport

It will be shown if the current browser do not support HTML5 File API.

UploaderFile

File item component.

Props

  • file {Uploader.File}

    Uploader.File instance.

  • list {Boolean}

    It should be true if it is puted in UploaderList

Scoped Slots

  • file {Uploader.File}

    Uploader.File instance.

  • list {Boolean}

    In UploaderList component or not.

  • status {String}

    Current status, the values is one of success, error, uploading, paused, waiting

  • paused {Boolean}

    Indicated if the file is paused.

  • error {Boolean}

    Indicated if the file has encountered an error.

  • averageSpeed {Number}

    Average upload speed, bytes per second.

  • formatedAverageSpeed {String}

    Formated average upload speed, eg: 3 KB / S

  • currentSpeed {Number}

    Current upload speed, bytes per second.

  • isComplete {Boolean}

    Indicated whether the file has completed uploading and received a server response.

  • isUploading {Boolean}

    Indicated whether file chunks is uploading.

  • size {Number}

    Size in bytes of the file.

  • formatedSize {Number}

    Formated file size, eg: 10 KB.

  • uploadedSize {Number}

    Size uploaded in bytes.

  • progress {Number}

    A number between 0 and 1 indicating the current upload progress of the file.

  • progressStyle {String}

    The file progress element's transform style, eg: {transform: '-50%'}.

  • progressingClass {String}

    The value will be uploader-file-progressing if the file is uploading.

  • timeRemaining {Number}

    Remaining time to finish upload file in seconds.

  • formatedTimeRemaining {String}

    Formated remaining time, eg: 3 miniutes.

  • type {String}

    File type.

  • extension {String}

    File extension in lowercase.

  • fileCategory {String}

    File category, one of folder, document, video, audio, image, unknown.

Development

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report

