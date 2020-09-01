I’ve been dealing with CQRS, event-sourcing and DDD long enough now that I don’t need working with it anymore unfortunately, so at least for now this my formal farewell!
I want to thank everyone who has contributed in one way or another. Especially...
Finally, I would like to thank Golo Roden, who was there very early at the beginning of my CQRS/ES/DDD journey and is now here again to take over these modules.
Golo Roden is the founder, CTO and managing director of the native web, a company specializing in native web technologies. Among other things, he also teaches CQRS/ES/DDD etc. and based on his vast knowledge, he brought wolkenkit to life. wolkenkit is a CQRS and event-sourcing framework based on Node.js. It empowers you to build and run scalable distributed web and cloud services that process and store streams of domain events.
With this step, I can focus more on i18next, locize and localistars. I'm happy about that. 😊
So, there is no end, but the start of a new phase for my CQRS modules. 😉
I wish you all good luck on your journey.
Who knows, maybe we'll meet again in a github issue or PR at i18next 😉
Node-cqrs-saga is a node.js module that helps to implement the sagas in cqrs. It can be very useful as domain component if you work with (d)ddd, cqrs, eventdenormalizer, host, etc.
$ npm install cqrs-saga
var pm = require('cqrs-saga')({
// the path to the "working directory"
// can be structured like
// [set 1](https://github.com/adrai/node-cqrs-saga/tree/master/test/integration/fixture)
sagaPath: '/path/to/my/files',
// optional, default is 800
// if using in scaled systems and not guaranteeing that each event for a saga "instance"
// dispatches to the same worker process, this module tries to catch the concurrency issues and
// retries to handle the event after a timeout between 0 and the defined value
retryOnConcurrencyTimeout: 1000,
// optional, default is in-memory
// currently supports: mongodb, redis, azuretable and inmemory
// hint settings like: [eventstore](https://github.com/adrai/node-eventstore#provide-implementation-for-storage)
// mongodb:
sagaStore: {
type: 'mongodb',
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 27017, // optional
dbName: 'domain', // optional
collectionName: 'sagas', // optional
timeout: 10000 // optional
// authSource: 'authedicationDatabase', // optional
// username: 'technicalDbUser', // optional
// password: 'secret' // optional
// url: 'mongodb://user:pass@host:port/db?opts // optional
},
// or redis:
sagaStore: {
type: 'redis',
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 6379, // optional
db: 0, // optional
prefix: 'domain_saga', // optional
timeout: 10000 // optional
// password: 'secret' // optional
},
// optional, default is in-memory
// the revisionguard only works if aggregateId and revision are defined in event definition
// currently supports: mongodb, redis, tingodb, azuretable and inmemory
// hint settings like: [eventstore](https://github.com/adrai/node-eventstore#provide-implementation-for-storage)
revisionGuard: {
queueTimeout: 1000, // optional, timeout for non-handled events in the internal in-memory queue
queueTimeoutMaxLoops: 3, // optional, maximal loop count for non-handled event in the internal in-memory queue
startRevisionNumber: 1, // optional, if defined the denormaizer waits for an event with that revision to be used as first event
type: 'redis',
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 6379, // optional
db: 0, // optional
prefix: 'saga_revision', // optional
timeout: 10000 // optional
// password: 'secret' // optional
}
// or, if you don't like to guard revisions ( managed externally ? )
revisionGuard: false // note has to be set explicitly false
});
// sagaStore
pm.sagaStore.on('connect', function() {
console.log('sagaStore connected');
});
pm.sagaStore.on('disconnect', function() {
console.log('sagaStore disconnected');
});
// revisionGuardStore
pm.revisionGuardStore.on('connect', function() {
console.log('revisionGuardStore connected');
});
pm.revisionGuardStore.on('disconnect', function() {
console.log('revisionGuardStore disconnected');
});
// anything (sagaStore or revisionGuardStore)
pm.on('connect', function() {
console.log('something connected');
});
pm.on('disconnect', function() {
console.log('something disconnected');
});
The values describes the path to that property in the event message.
pm.defineEvent({
// optional, default is 'name'
name: 'name',
// optional, only makes sense if contexts are defined in the 'domainPath' structure
context: 'context.name',
// optional, only makes sense if aggregates with names are defined in the 'domainPath' structure
aggregate: 'aggregate.name',
// optional, default is 'aggregate.id'
aggregateId: 'aggregate.id',
// optional, default is 'revision'
// will represent the aggregate revision, can be used in next command
revision: 'revision',
// optional
version: 'version',
// optional, if defined theses values will be copied to the command (can be used to transport information like userId, etc..)
meta: 'meta'
});
The values describes the path to that property in the command message.
pm.defineCommand({
// optional, default is 'id'
id: 'id',
// optional, if defined the values of the event will be copied to the command (can be used to transport information like userId, etc..)
meta: 'meta'
});
pm.idGenerator(function () {
var id = require('uuid').v4().toString();
return id;
});
pm.idGenerator(function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
var id = require('uuid').v4().toString();
callback(null, id);
}, 50);
});
// pass commands to bus
pm.onCommand(function (cmd) {
bus.emit('command', cmd);
});
// pass commands to bus
pm.onCommand(function (cmd, callback) {
bus.emit('command', cmd, function ack () {
callback();
});
});
pm.onEventMissing(function (info, evt) {
// grab the missing events, depending from info values...
// info.aggregateId
// info.aggregateRevision
// info.aggregate
// info.context
// info.guardRevision
// and call handle...
pm.handle(missingEvent, function (err) {
if (err) { console.log(err); }
});
});
you can get the last guarded event:
pm.getLastEvent(function (err, evt) {
if (event.occurredAt < Date.now()) {
// ...
}
});
The built-in structure loader can be replaced with one adapted to your needs. To do that, you need to include a loading method in the options object passed to the domain constructor.
// options will contain sagaPath as well as the as well as a definition object containing all the constructors of the saga components ( Saga )
function structureLoader(options) {
return [
new options.definitions.Saga({
name: 'myEvt'
}, function (evt, saga, callback) {
// handle
}),
new options.definitions.Saga({
name: 'myOtherEvt'
}, function (evt, saga, callback) {
// handle
}),
];
// or more probably
return myExternalLoader(options.sagaPath, options.definitions);
}
var pm = require('cqrs-saga')({
sagaPath: '/path/to/my/files',
structureLoader: structureLoader
});
pm.init(function (err, warnings) {
// this callback is called when all is ready...
// warnings: if no warnings warnings is null, else it's an array containing errors during require of files
});
// or
pm.init(); // callback is optional
pm.handle({
id: 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f',
name: 'orderCreated',
aggregate: {
id: '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70',
name: 'order'
},
context: {
name: 'sale'
},
payload: {
totalCosts: 520,
seats: ['4f', '8a']
},
revision: 0,
version: 1,
meta: {
userId: 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89'
}
}); // callback is optional
pm.handle({
id: 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f',
name: 'orderCreated',
aggregate: {
id: '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70',
name: 'order'
},
context: {
name: 'sale'
},
payload: {
totalCosts: 520,
seats: ['4f', '8a']
},
revision: 0,
version: 1,
meta: {
userId: 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89'
}
}, function (errs, cmds) {
// this callback is called when event is handled successfully or unsuccessfully
// errs can be of type:
// - null
// - Array of Errors
//
// cmds: same as passed in 'onCommand' function
});
pm.handle({
id: 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f',
name: 'orderCreated',
aggregate: {
id: '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70',
name: 'order'
},
context: {
name: 'sale'
},
payload: {
totalCosts: 520,
seats: ['4f', '8a']
},
meta: {
userId: 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89'
}
}, function (errs, cmds, sagaModels) {
// this callback is called when event is handled successfully or unsuccessfully
// errs: is the same as described before
// cmds: same as passed in 'onCommand' function
// cmds: in case of no error or in case of error here is the array of all commands that should be published
// sagaModels: represents the saga data after have handled the event
});
After the initialization you can request the saga information:
pm.init(function (err) {
pm.getInfo();
// ==>
// {
// "sagas": [
// {
// "name": "orderConfirmed",
// "aggregate": "order",
// "context": "sale",
// "version": 0
// },
// {
// "name": "orderCreated",
// "aggregate": "order",
// "context": "sale",
// "version": 0
// },
// {
// "name": "paymentAccepted",
// "aggregate": "payment",
// "context": "sale",
// "version": 2
// },
// {
// "name": "seatsReserved",
// "aggregate": "reservation",
// "context": "sale",
// "version": 0
// }
// ]
// }
});
module.exports = require('cqrs-saga').defineSaga({
// optional, default is file name without extension
name: 'orderCreated',
// optional
aggregate: 'order',
// optional
context: 'sale',
// optional, default 0
version: 1,
// optional, default false
// if true it will check if there is already a saga in the db and only if there is something it will continue...
existing: false,
// optional, will catch the event only if it contains the defined properties
containingProperties: ['aggregate.id', 'payload.totalCosts', 'payload.seats'],
// optional, if not defined it will pass the whole event...
payload: 'payload',
// optional, if not defined it will generate a new id
// it will try to load the saga from the db by this id
id: 'aggregate.id',
// optional, default Infinity, all sagas will be sorted by this value
priority: 1
}, function (evt, saga, callback) {
// if you have multiple concurrent events that targets the same saga, you can catch it like this:
if (saga.actionOnCommit === 'create') {
return this.retry();
// or
//return this.retry(100); // retries to handle again in 0-100ms
// or
//return this.retry({ from: 500, to: 8000 }); // retries to handle again in 500-8000ms
}
saga.set('orderId', evt.aggregate.id);
saga.set('totalCosts', evt.payload.totalCosts);
// or
// saga.set({ orderId: evt.aggregate.id, totalCosts: evt.payload.totalCosts });
var cmd = {
// if you don't pass an id it will generate a new one
id: 'my own command id',
name: 'makeReservation',
aggregate: {
name: 'reservation'
},
context: {
name: 'sale'
},
payload: {
transactionId: saga.id,
seats: saga.has('seats') ? saga.get('seats') : evt.payload.seats
},
// to transport meta infos (like userId)...
// if not defined, it will use the meta value of the event
meta: evt.meta
};
saga.addCommandToSend(cmd);
// optionally define a timeout
// this can be useful if you have an other process that will fetch timeouted sagas
var tomorrow = new Date();
tomorrow.setDate((new Date()).getDate() + 1);
var timeoutCmd = {
// if you don't pass an id it will generate a new one
id: 'my own command id',
name: 'cancelOrder',
aggregate: {
name: 'order',
id: evt.aggregate.id
},
context: {
name: 'sale'
},
payload: {
transactionId: saga.id
},
// to transport meta infos (like userId)...
// if not defined, it will use the meta value of the event
meta: evt.meta
};
saga.defineTimeout(tomorrow, [timeoutCmd]);
// or
// saga.defineTimeout(tomorrow, timeoutCmd);
// or
// saga.defineTimeout(tomorrow);
saga.commit(callback);
});
// optional define a function to that returns an id that will be used as saga id
//.useAsId(function (evt) {
// return 'newId';
//});
// or
//.useAsId(function (evt, callback) {
// callback(null, 'newId');
//});
//
// optional define a function that checks if an event should be handled ( before saga is loaded )
//.defineShouldHandleEvent(function (evt) {
// return true;
//});
// or
//.defineShouldHandleEvent(function (evt, callback) {
// callback(null, true');
//});
//
// optional define a function that checks if an event should be handled ( after saga is loaded )
//.defineShouldHandle(function (evt, saga) {
// return true;
//});
// or
//.defineShouldHandle(function (evt, saga, callback) {
// callback(null, true');
//});
Use this function to get all timeouted sagas.
pm.getTimeoutedSagas(function (err, sagas) {
if (err) { return console.log('ohh!'); }
sagas.forEach(function (saga) {
// saga.id...
// saga.getTimeoutAt();
var cmds = saga.getTimeoutCommands();
cmds.forEach(function (cmd) {
saga.addCommandToSend(cmd);
});
saga.commit(function (err) {
// if you have registered the pm.onCommand handler it will be automatically executed,
// if you have not registered the pm.onCommand handler you need to publish and set the command to dispatched on your own!
cmds.forEach(function (cmd) {
// publish cmd...
// msgBus.send(cmd);
// ... and set to dispatched...
pm.setCommandToDispatched(cmd.id, saga.id, function (err) {});
});
});
// or if saga does not clean itself after timouted and/or no commands are defined, then:
// pm.removeSaga(saga || saga.id, function (err) {});
// or
// saga.destroy();
// saga.commit(function (err) {});
});
});
Use this function to get all sagas that are older then the passed date.
pm.getOlderSagas(new Date(2010, 2, 4), function (err, sagas) {
if (err) { return console.log('ohh!'); }
sagas.forEach(function (saga) {
// saga.id...
// saga.getTimeoutAt();
// saga.getTimeoutCommands();
// if saga does not clean itself after timouted and/or no commands are defined, then:
pm.removeSaga(saga || saga.id, function (err) {});
// or
// saga.destroy();
// saga.commit(function (err) {});
});
});
Use getUndispatchedCommands to get all undispatched commands.
Use setCommandToDispatched to mark a command as dispatched. (will remove it from the db)
pm.getUndispatchedCommands(function (err, cmds) {
if (err) { return console.log('ohh!'); }
cmds.forEach(function (cmd) {
// cmd is: { sagaId: 'the id of the saga', commandId: 'the id of the command', commitStamp: 'a date', command: { /* the command */ } }
pm.setCommandToDispatched(cmd.commandId, cmd.sagaId, function (err) {});
});
});
Importing ES6 style default exports is supported for all definitions where you also use
module.exports:
module.exports = defineSaga({...});
works as well as
exports.default = defineSaga({...});
as well as (must be transpiled by babel or tsc to be runnable in node)
export default defineSaga({...});
Exports other than the default export are then ignored by this package's structure loader.
Copyright (c) 2018 Adriano Raiano
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.