⚠️ IMPORTANT NEWS! 📰

I’ve been dealing with CQRS, event-sourcing and DDD long enough now that I don’t need working with it anymore unfortunately, so at least for now this my formal farewell!

I want to thank everyone who has contributed in one way or another. Especially...

Jan, who introduced me to this topic.

Dimitar, one of the last bigger contributors and maintainer.

My last employer, who gave me the possibility to use all these CQRS modules in a big Cloud-System.

My family and friends, who very often came up short.

Finally, I would like to thank Golo Roden, who was there very early at the beginning of my CQRS/ES/DDD journey and is now here again to take over these modules.

Golo Roden is the founder, CTO and managing director of the native web, a company specializing in native web technologies. Among other things, he also teaches CQRS/ES/DDD etc. and based on his vast knowledge, he brought wolkenkit to life. wolkenkit is a CQRS and event-sourcing framework based on Node.js. It empowers you to build and run scalable distributed web and cloud services that process and store streams of domain events.

With this step, I can focus more on i18next, locize and localistars. I'm happy about that. 😊

So, there is no end, but the start of a new phase for my CQRS modules. 😉

I wish you all good luck on your journey.

Who knows, maybe we'll meet again in a github issue or PR at i18next 😉

Adriano Raiano

Introduction

Node-cqrs-saga is a node.js module that helps to implement the sagas in cqrs. It can be very useful as domain component if you work with (d)ddd, cqrs, eventdenormalizer, host, etc.

Installation

npm install cqrs-saga

Usage

var pm = require ( 'cqrs-saga' )({ sagaPath: '/path/to/my/files' , retryOnConcurrencyTimeout: 1000 , sagaStore: { type : 'mongodb' , host: 'localhost' , port: 27017 , dbName: 'domain' , collectionName: 'sagas' , timeout: 10000 }, sagaStore: { type : 'redis' , host: 'localhost' , port: 6379 , db: 0 , prefix: 'domain_saga' , timeout: 10000 }, revisionGuard: { queueTimeout: 1000 , queueTimeoutMaxLoops: 3 , startRevisionNumber: 1 , type : 'redis' , host: 'localhost' , port: 6379 , db: 0 , prefix: 'saga_revision' , timeout: 10000 } revisionGuard: false });

Catch connect ad disconnect events

pm.sagaStore.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'sagaStore connected' ); }); pm.sagaStore.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'sagaStore disconnected' ); }); pm.revisionGuardStore.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'revisionGuardStore connected' ); }); pm.revisionGuardStore.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'revisionGuardStore disconnected' ); }); pm.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something connected' ); }); pm.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something disconnected' ); });

Define the event structure

The values describes the path to that property in the event message.

pm .defineEvent ({ name : 'name' , context : 'context.name' , aggregate : 'aggregate.name' , aggregateId : 'aggregate.id' , revision : 'revision' , version : 'version' , meta : 'meta' });

Define the command structure

The values describes the path to that property in the command message.

pm .defineCommand ({ id : 'id' , meta : 'meta' });

Define the id generator function [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

pm.idGenerator( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); return id; });

or you can define an asynchronous function

pm.idGenerator( function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); callback( null , id); }, 50 ); });

Wire up commands [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

pm.onCommand( function ( cmd ) { bus.emit( 'command' , cmd); });

or you can define an asynchronous function

pm.onCommand( function ( cmd, callback ) { bus.emit( 'command' , cmd, function ack ( ) { callback(); }); });

Wire up event missing [optional]

pm.onEventMissing( function ( info, evt ) { pm.handle(missingEvent, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } }); });

you can get the last guarded event:

pm.getLastEvent( function ( err, evt ) { if (event.occurredAt < Date .now()) { } });

Using custom structure loader function

The built-in structure loader can be replaced with one adapted to your needs. To do that, you need to include a loading method in the options object passed to the domain constructor.

function structureLoader ( options ) { return [ new options.definitions.Saga({ name : 'myEvt' }, function ( evt, saga, callback ) { }), new options.definitions.Saga({ name : 'myOtherEvt' }, function ( evt, saga, callback ) { }), ]; return myExternalLoader(options.sagaPath, options.definitions); } var pm = require ( 'cqrs-saga' )({ sagaPath : '/path/to/my/files' , structureLoader : structureLoader });

Initialization

pm.init( function ( err, warnings ) { }); pm.init();

Handling an event

pm .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'orderCreated' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'order' }, context : { name : 'sale' }, payload : { totalCosts : 520 , seats : [ '4f' , '8a' ] }, revision : 0 , version : 1 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } });

or

pm .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'orderCreated' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'order' }, context : { name : 'sale' }, payload : { totalCosts : 520 , seats : [ '4f' , '8a' ] }, revision : 0 , version : 1 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } }, function (errs, cmds) { });

more infos, can be useful if testing

pm .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'orderCreated' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'order' }, context : { name : 'sale' }, payload : { totalCosts : 520 , seats : [ '4f' , '8a' ] }, meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } }, function (errs, cmds, sagaModels) { });

Request saga information

After the initialization you can request the saga information:

pm.init( function ( err ) { pm.getInfo(); });

Components definition

Saga

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-saga' ).defineSaga({ name : 'orderCreated' , aggregate : 'order' , context : 'sale' , version : 1 , existing : false , containingProperties : [ 'aggregate.id' , 'payload.totalCosts' , 'payload.seats' ], payload : 'payload' , id : 'aggregate.id' , priority : 1 }, function ( evt, saga, callback ) { if (saga.actionOnCommit === 'create' ) { return this .retry(); } saga.set( 'orderId' , evt.aggregate.id); saga.set( 'totalCosts' , evt.payload.totalCosts); var cmd = { id : 'my own command id' , name : 'makeReservation' , aggregate : { name : 'reservation' }, context : { name : 'sale' }, payload : { transactionId : saga.id, seats : saga.has( 'seats' ) ? saga.get( 'seats' ) : evt.payload.seats }, meta : evt.meta }; saga.addCommandToSend(cmd); var tomorrow = new Date (); tomorrow.setDate(( new Date ()).getDate() + 1 ); var timeoutCmd = { id : 'my own command id' , name : 'cancelOrder' , aggregate : { name : 'order' , id : evt.aggregate.id }, context : { name : 'sale' }, payload : { transactionId : saga.id }, meta : evt.meta }; saga.defineTimeout(tomorrow, [timeoutCmd]); saga.commit(callback); });

Persistence functions

getTimoutedSagas

Use this function to get all timeouted sagas.

pm.getTimeoutedSagas( function (err, sagas) { if (err) { return console.log( 'ohh!' ); } sagas. forEach ( function (saga) { var cmds = saga.getTimeoutCommands(); cmds. forEach ( function (cmd) { saga.addCommandToSend(cmd); }); saga.commit( function (err) { cmds. forEach ( function (cmd) { pm.setCommandToDispatched(cmd.id, saga.id, function (err) {}); }); }); }); });

getOlderSagas

Use this function to get all sagas that are older then the passed date.

pm.getOlderSagas( new Date ( 2010 , 2 , 4 ), function ( err, sagas ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'ohh!' ); } sagas.forEach( function ( saga ) { pm.removeSaga(saga || saga.id, function ( err ) {}); }); });

getUndispatchedCommands | setCommandToDispatched

Use getUndispatchedCommands to get all undispatched commands.

Use setCommandToDispatched to mark a command as dispatched. (will remove it from the db)

pm.getUndispatchedCommands( function ( err, cmds ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'ohh!' ); } cmds.forEach( function ( cmd ) { pm.setCommandToDispatched(cmd.commandId, cmd.sagaId, function ( err ) {}); }); });

ES6 default exports

Importing ES6 style default exports is supported for all definitions where you also use module.exports :

module.exports = defineSaga({...})

works as well as

exports.default = defineSaga({...})

as well as (must be transpiled by babel or tsc to be runnable in node)

export default defineSaga ({...}) ;

Exports other than the default export are then ignored by this package's structure loader.

Release notes

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Adriano Raiano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.