cqrs-react-router is a library that will help you easily set up a CQRS/event sourcing system

typescript support

cqrs-react-router is written in typescript and therefore will always support typescript

how to contribute

feel free to submit pull requests, just please provide clear notes as to what your update will change. Pull requests that cause tests to fail will not be accepted.

how to install

you will need npm. Then install this library with

npm install cqrs-react-router

cqrs

to start writing your own typescript cqrs application, you will need an application service, to which you register command handlers and views

import {ApplicationService, IAmACommandHandler, DomainService, IAmACommand, View, AggregateRoot} from "cqrs-react-router" ; class SomeView extends View { name = "SomeView" ; stuff = 0 ; handle(event: IAmADomainEvent){ var self = this ; switch (event.name){ case "SomeEvent" : self.stuff++; return ; } } } export class SomeAggregateRoot extends AggregateRoot { doStuff(command){ } applyEvent(event){ switch (event.Name){ default : return ; } } } class SomeCommandHandler implements IAmACommandHandler { commandNames = [ "SomeCommand" ]; handle(command, domainService : DomainService, callback : () => void ){ domainService.getAggregateRoot(SomeAggregateRoot, (someAggregateRoot: SomeAggregateRoot) => { someAggregateRoot.doStuff(command); }, "someAggregateID" ); } } var appService = ApplicationService.Instance; appService.registerCommandHandler(SomeCommandHandler); appService.registerView(SomeView);

To subscriber to a view

appService.subscribe( "SomeView" , (view: SomeView) => { });

To handle a command

appService.handleCommand( new SomeCommand())

To validate a command from views

class TestCommandValidator extends CommandValidator { commandNames = [COMMAND_NAME]; validate(command: IAmACommand){ this .getViewByName(viewName, (view: TestView)=> { if (view.hasSomeUnexpectedValue){ throw new DomainError( "oh noes, I didn't expect that!" ); } }); } } ApplicationService.Instance.registerCommandValidator(TestCommandValidator);

router

use just like react-router, only it will inject an application service that you can subscribe to.

import {Router, Route, ApplicationService, Page} from "cqrs-react-router" ; class SomePage extends Page < any , any > { render(){ return ( < div > Some stuff </ div > ) } } export class App extends React . Component < AppProps , AppState > { render(){ return ( < Router applicationService = {new ApplicationService ()}> < Route path = "/" component = {SomePage} /> </ Router > ) } }

replay events!

testApplicationService.replayEvents();

apply events from external sources

testApplicationService.storeEvent( new TestEvent( "123" ));

latest changes

The latest changes can be found in the Wiki.