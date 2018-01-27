cqrs-react-router is a library that will help you easily set up a CQRS/event sourcing system
cqrs-react-router is written in typescript and therefore will always support typescript
feel free to submit pull requests, just please provide clear notes as to what your update will change. Pull requests that cause tests to fail will not be accepted.
you will need npm. Then install this library with
npm install cqrs-react-router
to start writing your own typescript cqrs application, you will need an application service, to which you register command handlers and views
import {ApplicationService, IAmACommandHandler, DomainService, IAmACommand, View, AggregateRoot} from "cqrs-react-router";
class SomeView extends View{
name = "SomeView"; // subscribers can get updates for this view
stuff = 0;
handle(event: IAmADomainEvent){
var self = this;
switch(event.name){
case "SomeEvent":
self.stuff++;
return;
}
}
}
export class SomeAggregateRoot extends AggregateRoot{
doStuff(command){
//do something
}
applyEvent(event){
switch(event.Name){
//when action applied, do something here
default:
return;
}
}
}
class SomeCommandHandler implements IAmACommandHandler{
commandNames = ["SomeCommand"]; // this handler will handle commands with these names
handle(command, domainService: DomainService, callback: () => void){
domainService.getAggregateRoot(SomeAggregateRoot, (someAggregateRoot: SomeAggregateRoot) => {
someAggregateRoot.doStuff(command);
}, "someAggregateID");
}
}
var appService = ApplicationService.Instance;
appService.registerCommandHandler(SomeCommandHandler);
appService.registerView(SomeView);
To subscriber to a view
appService.subscribe("SomeView", (view: SomeView) => {
//do something with the new view;
});
To handle a command
appService.handleCommand(new SomeCommand())
To validate a command from views
class TestCommandValidator extends CommandValidator{
commandNames = [COMMAND_NAME];
validate(command: IAmACommand){
// getViewByName fetches view from application service
this.getViewByName(viewName, (view: TestView)=> {
if(view.hasSomeUnexpectedValue){
throw new DomainError("oh noes, I didn't expect that!");
}
});
}
}
ApplicationService.Instance.registerCommandValidator(TestCommandValidator);
use just like react-router, only it will inject an application service that you can subscribe to.
import {Router, Route, ApplicationService, Page} from "cqrs-react-router";
class SomePage extends Page<any, any>{
render(){
return (
<div>
Some stuff
</div>
)
}
}
export class App extends React.Component<AppProps, AppState>{
render(){
return (
<Router applicationService={new ApplicationService()}>
<Route path="/" component={SomePage} />
</Router>
)
}
}
testApplicationService.replayEvents();
testApplicationService.storeEvent(new TestEvent("123"));