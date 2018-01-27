openbase logo
crr

cqrs-react-router

by Michal Paszkiewicz
2.0.27

A cqrs/event sourcing library built directly into a router you can use in your react application

Overview

Readme

cqrs-react-router

cqrs-react-router is a library that will help you easily set up a CQRS/event sourcing system

Build Status npm version

typescript support

cqrs-react-router is written in typescript and therefore will always support typescript

how to contribute

feel free to submit pull requests, just please provide clear notes as to what your update will change. Pull requests that cause tests to fail will not be accepted.

how to install

you will need npm. Then install this library with

npm install cqrs-react-router

cqrs

to start writing your own typescript cqrs application, you will need an application service, to which you register command handlers and views

import {ApplicationService, IAmACommandHandler, DomainService, IAmACommand, View, AggregateRoot} from "cqrs-react-router";

class SomeView extends View{
    name = "SomeView"; // subscribers can get updates for this view

    stuff = 0;

    handle(event: IAmADomainEvent){
        var self = this;
        switch(event.name){
            case "SomeEvent":
                self.stuff++;
                return;
        }
    }
}

export class SomeAggregateRoot extends AggregateRoot{
    doStuff(command){
        //do something
    }

    applyEvent(event){
        switch(event.Name){
            //when action applied, do something here
            default:
                return;
        }
    }
}

class SomeCommandHandler implements IAmACommandHandler{

    commandNames = ["SomeCommand"]; // this handler will handle commands with these names

    handle(command, domainService: DomainService, callback: () => void){
        domainService.getAggregateRoot(SomeAggregateRoot, (someAggregateRoot: SomeAggregateRoot) => {
            someAggregateRoot.doStuff(command);
        }, "someAggregateID");
    }
}

var appService = ApplicationService.Instance;

appService.registerCommandHandler(SomeCommandHandler);
appService.registerView(SomeView);

To subscriber to a view

appService.subscribe("SomeView", (view: SomeView) => {
    //do something with the new view;
});

To handle a command

appService.handleCommand(new SomeCommand())

To validate a command from views

class TestCommandValidator extends CommandValidator{

    commandNames = [COMMAND_NAME];

    validate(command: IAmACommand){
        // getViewByName fetches view from application service
        this.getViewByName(viewName, (view: TestView)=> {
            if(view.hasSomeUnexpectedValue){
                throw new DomainError("oh noes, I didn't expect that!");
            }
        });
    }
}
ApplicationService.Instance.registerCommandValidator(TestCommandValidator);

router

use just like react-router, only it will inject an application service that you can subscribe to.

import {Router, Route, ApplicationService, Page} from "cqrs-react-router";

class SomePage extends Page<any, any>{
    render(){
        return (
            <div>
                Some stuff
            </div>
        )
    }
}

export class App extends React.Component<AppProps, AppState>{
    render(){
        return (
            <Router applicationService={new ApplicationService()}>
                <Route path="/" component={SomePage} />
            </Router>
        )
    }
}

replay events!

testApplicationService.replayEvents();

apply events from external sources

testApplicationService.storeEvent(new TestEvent("123"));

latest changes

The latest changes can be found in the Wiki.

