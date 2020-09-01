⚠️ IMPORTANT NEWS! 📰

I’ve been dealing with CQRS, event-sourcing and DDD long enough now that I don’t need working with it anymore unfortunately, so at least for now this my formal farewell!

I want to thank everyone who has contributed in one way or another. Especially...

Jan, who introduced me to this topic.

Dimitar, one of the last bigger contributors and maintainer.

My last employer, who gave me the possibility to use all these CQRS modules in a big Cloud-System.

My family and friends, who very often came up short.

Finally, I would like to thank Golo Roden, who was there very early at the beginning of my CQRS/ES/DDD journey and is now here again to take over these modules.

Golo Roden is the founder, CTO and managing director of the native web, a company specializing in native web technologies. Among other things, he also teaches CQRS/ES/DDD etc. and based on his vast knowledge, he brought wolkenkit to life. wolkenkit is a CQRS and event-sourcing framework based on Node.js. It empowers you to build and run scalable distributed web and cloud services that process and store streams of domain events.

With this step, I can focus more on i18next, locize and localistars. I'm happy about that. 😊

So, there is no end, but the start of a new phase for my CQRS modules. 😉

I wish you all good luck on your journey.

Who knows, maybe we'll meet again in a github issue or PR at i18next 😉

Adriano Raiano

Introduction

Node-cqrs-eventdenormalizer is a node.js module that implements the cqrs pattern. It can be very useful as eventdenormalizer component if you work with (d)ddd, cqrs, domain, host, etc.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install cqrs-eventdenormalizer

Usage

var denormalizer = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' )({ denormalizerPath: '/path/to/my/files' , commandRejectedEventName: 'rejectedCommand' , retryOnConcurrencyTimeout: 1000 , repository: { type : 'mongodb' , host: 'localhost' , port: 27017 , dbName: 'readmodel' , timeout: 10000 }, revisionGuard: { queueTimeout: 1000 , queueTimeoutMaxLoops: 3 , startRevisionNumber: 1 , type : 'redis' , host: 'localhost' , port: 6379 , db: 0 , prefix: 'readmodel_revision' , timeout: 10000 }, skipExtendEvent: false , skipOnEventMissing: false , skipOnEvent: false , skipOnNotification: false , });

Catch connect ad disconnect events

denormalizer.repository.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'repository connected' ); }); denormalizer.repository.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'repository disconnected' ); }); denormalizer.revisionGuardStore.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'revisionGuardStore connected' ); }); denormalizer.revisionGuardStore.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'revisionGuardStore disconnected' ); }); denormalizer.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something connected' ); }); denormalizer.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something disconnected' ); });

Define the event structure

The values describes the path to that property in the event message.

denormalizer .defineEvent ({ correlationId : 'correlationId' , id : 'id' , name : 'name' , aggregateId : 'aggregate.id' , context : 'context.name' , aggregate : 'aggregate.name' , payload : 'payload' , revision : 'revision' , version : 'version' , meta : 'meta' });

Define the notification structure

The values describes the path to that property in the notification message.

denormalizer .defineNotification ({ correlationId : 'correlationId' , id : 'id' , action : 'name' , collection : 'collection' , payload : 'payload' , aggregateId : 'meta.aggregate.id' , context : 'meta.context.name' , aggregate : 'meta.aggregate.name' , revision : 'meta.aggregate.revision' , eventId : 'meta.event.id' , event : 'meta.event.name' , meta : 'meta' });

Define the id generator function [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

denormalizer.idGenerator( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); return id; });

or you can define an asynchronous function

denormalizer.idGenerator( function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); callback( null , id); }, 50 ); });

Wire up events [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

denormalizer.onEvent( function ( evt ) { bus.emit( 'event' , evt); });

or you can define an asynchronous function

denormalizer.onEvent( function ( evt, callback ) { bus.emit( 'event' , evt, function ack ( ) { callback(); }); });

skip onEvent if provided

You can skip onEvent from being called , by adding the `skipOnEvent` option to the denormalizer. Checkout the usage section for more information.

Wire up notifications [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

denormalizer.onNotification( function ( noti ) { bus.emit( 'event' , evt); });

or you can define an asynchronous function

denormalizer.onNotification( function ( noti, callback ) { bus.emit( 'notification' , noti, function ack ( ) { callback(); }); });

skip onNotification if provided

You can skip onNotification from being called , by addding the `skipOnNotification` option to the denormalizer. Checkout the usage section for more information.

Wire up event missing [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

denormalizer.onEventMissing( function ( info, evt ) { console .log(info); console .log(evt); });

skip onEventMissing if provided

You can skip onEventMissing from being called , by adding the `skipOnEventMissing` option to the denormalizer. Checkout the usage section more information.

Define default event extension [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

denormalizer.defaultEventExtension( function ( evt ) { evt.receiver = [evt.meta.userId]; return evt; });

or you can define an asynchronous function

denormalizer.defaultEventExtension( function ( evt, callback ) { evt.receiver = [evt.meta.userId]; callback( null , evt); });

skip default event extensions

You can skip all event extenders and the default extensions from being executed by adding the option `skipExtendEvent` to the denormalizer. Checkout the usage section for more information.

Using custom structure loader function

The built-in structure loader can be replaced with one adapted to your needs. To do that, you need to include a loading method in the options object passed to the domain constructor.

// options will contain denormalizerPath as well as the as well as a definition object containing all the constructors of the denormalizer components ( Collection, ViewBuilder etc. ) function structureLoader( options ) { const collection = new options .definitions.Collection({ name : 'col' }); collection.addViewBuilder( new options .definitions.ViewBuilder({ name : 'evt' , aggregate : 'agg' , context: 'ctx' }, function () {})); return { collections: [ collection ] }; // or more probably return myExternalLoader( options .denormalizerPath, options .definitions); } require( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' )({ denormalizerPath: '/path/to/my/files' , structureLoader: structureLoader });

Initialization

denormalizer.init( function ( err, warnings ) { }); denormalizer.init();

Handling an event

denormalizer .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , correlationId : 'c80ada33-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e151d' , name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'person' }, context : { name : 'hr' }, payload : { firstname : 'Jack' , lastname : 'Huston' }, revision : 1 , version : 0 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } });

or

denormalizer .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , correlationId : 'c80ada33-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e151d' , name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'person' }, context : { name : 'hr' }, payload : { firstname : 'Jack' , lastname : 'Huston' }, revision : 1 , version : 0 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } }, function (errs, evt, notifications) { });

Request denormalizer information

After the initialization you can request the denormalizer information:

denorm.init( function ( err ) { denorm.getInfo(); });

Components definition

Collection

module . exports = require( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineCollection({ name: 'personDetail' , defaultPayload: 'payload' , noReplay: false , }, { emails: [ 'default@mycomp.org' ], phoneNumbers: [], });

If you need an information from an other collection while denormalizing an event, you can require such a collection and make some lookups. for example

col .findViewModels ({ my : 'value' }, function ( err , vms ) {});

or

col.loadViewModel( 'id' , function ( err, vm ) {});

or

col.loadViewModelIfExists( 'id' , function ( err, vm ) {});

But be careful with this!

ViewBuilder

Each viewBuilder is dedicated to a specific event. It reacts on an event and denormalizes that event in an appropriate collection.

Viewbuilders are structured by collection (not by context).

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineViewBuilder({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 , id : 'aggregate.id' , autoCreate : true , payload : 'payload' , priority : 1 }, function ( data, vm ) { if (vm.actionOnCommit === 'create' ) { return this .retry(); } vm.set( 'firstname' , data.firstname); vm.set( 'lastname' , data.lastname); });

ViewBuilder for multiple viewmodels in a collection

Be careful with the query!

A lot of viewmodels can slow down the denormalization process!

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineViewBuilder({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 , query : { group : 'admins' }, payload : 'payload' , priority : 1 }, function ( data, vm ) { vm.set( 'firstname' , data.firstname); vm.set( 'lastname' , data.lastname); });

EventExtender

for a collection (in a collection folder)

module.exports = require( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineEventExtender({

// module.exports = require('cqrs-eventdenormalizer').definePreEventExtender({ // same api as normal EventExtenders but executed before viewBuilder so the extended event can be used // optional, default is file name without extension, // if name is '' it will handle all events that matches name: 'enteredNewPerson',

aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 }, function ( evt, col, callback ) { evt.extended = true ; callback( null , evt); }); module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineEventExtender({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 , id : 'payload.id' }, function ( evt, vm ) { evt.extended = vm.get( 'myValue' ); return evt; }); module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineEventExtender({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 , id : 'payload.id' }, function ( evt, vm, callback ) { evt.extended = vm.get( 'myValue' ); callback( null , evt); });

not for a collection

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineEventExtender({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 }, function ( evt ) { evt.extended = true ; return evt; }); module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-eventdenormalizer' ).defineEventExtender({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , aggregate : 'person' , context : 'hr' , version : 2 }, function ( evt, callback ) { evt.extended = true ; callback( null , evt); });

Replay events

Replay whenever you want...

denormalizer.replay([ ], function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } });

or when catching some events:

denormalizer.onEventMissing( function ( info, evt ) { denormalizer.handle(missingEvent, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } }); }); you can skip onEventMissing from being called, if provided, by adding the option `skipOnEventMissing` to the denormalizer. Checkout the usage section for more information.

or depending on the last guarded event:

denormalizer.getLastEvent( function ( err, evt ) { if (event.occurredAt < Date .now()) { } });

streamed

denormalizer.replayStreamed( function ( replay, done ) { replay(evt1); replay(evt2); replay(evt3); done( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } }); });

if you want to clear the readModel before replaying...

denormalizer.clear( function ( err ) { });

ES6 default exports

Importing ES6 style default exports is supported for all definitions where you also use module.exports :

module.exports = defineCollection({...})

works as well as

exports.default = defineCollection({...})

as well as (must be transpiled by babel or tsc to be runnable in node)

export default defineCollection ({...}) ;

Also:

exports . default = defineViewBuilder({...}); exports . default = defineEventExtender({...});

Exports other than the default export are then ignored by this package's structure loader.

Release notes

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Adriano Raiano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.