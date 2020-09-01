⚠️ IMPORTANT NEWS! 📰

I’ve been dealing with CQRS, event-sourcing and DDD long enough now that I don’t need working with it anymore unfortunately, so at least for now this my formal farewell!

I want to thank everyone who has contributed in one way or another. Especially...

Jan, who introduced me to this topic.

Dimitar, one of the last bigger contributors and maintainer.

My last employer, who gave me the possibility to use all these CQRS modules in a big Cloud-System.

My family and friends, who very often came up short.

Finally, I would like to thank Golo Roden, who was there very early at the beginning of my CQRS/ES/DDD journey and is now here again to take over these modules.

Golo Roden is the founder, CTO and managing director of the native web, a company specializing in native web technologies. Among other things, he also teaches CQRS/ES/DDD etc. and based on his vast knowledge, he brought wolkenkit to life. wolkenkit is a CQRS and event-sourcing framework based on Node.js. It empowers you to build and run scalable distributed web and cloud services that process and store streams of domain events.

With this step, I can focus more on i18next, locize and localistars. I'm happy about that. 😊

So, there is no end, but the start of a new phase for my CQRS modules. 😉

I wish you all good luck on your journey.

Who knows, maybe we'll meet again in a github issue or PR at i18next 😉

Adriano Raiano

Introduction

Node-cqrs-domain is a node.js module based on node-eventstore. It can be very useful as domain component if you work with (d)ddd, cqrs, eventdenormalizer, host, etc.

Table of Contents

Workflow

│ cmd │ ∨ ╔════════════╗ ║ validation ║─────────> "rejected" ╚════════════╝ │ cmd │ ∨ ╔═════════════════════╗ ║ pre- load -conditions ║─────> "rejected" ╚═════════════════════╝ │ cmd │ ∨ ╔════════════════╗ ║ pre-conditions ║─────> "rejected" ╚════════════════╝ │ cmd │ ∨ ╔════════════╗ ║ handle cmd ║ ╚════════════╝ │ evt │ ∨ ╔═══════════╗ ║ apply evt ║ ╚═══════════╝ │ │ │ ∨ ╔════════════════╗ ║ business rules ║─────> "rejected" ╚════════════════╝ │ │ │ ∨ ╔════════╗ ║ commit ║ ╚════════╝

Installation

npm install cqrs-domain

Usage

var domain = require ( 'cqrs-domain' )({ domainPath: '/path/to/my/files' , commandRejectedEventName: 'rejectedCommand' , retryOnConcurrencyTimeout: 1000 , snapshotThreshold: 1000 , eventStore: { type : 'mongodb' , host: 'localhost' , port: 27017 , dbName: 'domain' , eventsCollectionName: 'events' , snapshotsCollectionName: 'snapshots' , transactionsCollectionName: 'transactions' , timeout: 10000 }, aggregateLock: { type : 'redis' , host: 'localhost' , port: 6379 , db: 0 , prefix: 'domain_aggregate_lock' , timeout: 10000 }, deduplication: { type : 'redis' , ttl: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 1 , host: 'localhost' , port: 6379 , db: 0 , prefix: 'domain_aggregate_lock' , timeout: 10000 }, useLoaderExtensions: true });

Using factory methods for event store or / and aggregate lock in domain definition

You can replace the framework-provided implementation of event store or / and aggregate lock with the one of your own. To do that, you need to include a factory method in the options object passed to the domain constructor. Using the factory methods, the example above might become:

var myGetEventStore = require ( './getEventStore.js' ); var myLock = require ( './myLock.js' ); var domain = require ( 'cqrs-domain' )({ domainPath : '/path/to/my/files' , commandRejectedEventName : 'rejectedCommand' , retryOnConcurrencyTimeout : 1000 , snapshotThreshold : 1000 , eventStore : function ( ) { return myGetEventStore({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 2113 , username : 'admin' , password : 'changeit' }); }, aggregateLock : : function ( ) { return myLock({ }); }, deduplication : : function ( ) { return myCommandBumper({ }); } });

When using factory methods, the objects they return are required to implement the following public interfaces:

Event Store: f: init( function ( err )) ; f: getNewId( function ( err, id )) ; f: on(evtName, function ( err )) ; f: getFromSnapshot(query, revMax, function ( err, snapshot, stream )) ; f: createSnapshot(obj, function ( err )) ; f: setEventToDispatched(evt, function ( err )) ; Event Stream (returned by getFromSnapshot through the callback): p: events p: lastRevision p: eventsToDispatch f: addEvents(evts) f: commit( function ( err, stream )) ; Aggregate Lock: f: connect( function ( err, lock )) f : disconnect ( function (err) ) f : getNewId ( function (err, id) ) f : reserve ( workerId, aggregateId, function (err) ) f : getAll ( aggregateId, function (err, workerIds) ) f : resolve ( aggregateId, function (err) ) Command Bumper : f : connect ( function (err, lock) ) f : disconnect ( function (err) ) f : getNewId ( function (err, id) ) f : add ( key, ttl, function (err, added) ) where : f : function p : property

Using custom structure loader function

You can also replace the built-in structure loader with one that suits your needs. To do that, you need to include a loading method in the options object passed to the domain constructor.

function myCustomLoader ( options ) { return { myContext : new Context({ name : 'myContext' }).addAggregate( new Aggregate({ name : 'agg' }, function ( ) {}).addCommand({ name : 'cmd' }, function ( ) {})) } return myExternalCoolLoader(options.domainPath, options.definitions); } function myCustomLoaderAsync ( options, callback ) { callback( null , myExternalCoolLoader(options.domainPath, options.definitions)); } var domain = require ( 'cqrs-domain' )({ domainPath : '/path/to/my/files' , structureLoader : myCustomLoader });

Exposed errors

You can use this for example in you custom command handlers.

require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .ValidationError require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .BusinessRuleError require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .AggregateDestroyedError require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .AggregateConcurrencyError require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .ConcurrencyError require ( 'cqrs-domain' ) .errors .DuplicateCommandError

Catch connect and disconnect events

domain.eventStore.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'eventStore connected' ); }); domain.eventStore.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'eventStore disconnected' ); }); domain.aggregateLock.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'aggregateLock connected' ); }); domain.aggregateLock.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'aggregateLock disconnected' ); }); domain.commandBumper.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'commandBumper connected' ); }); domain.commandBumper.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'commandBumper disconnected' ); }); domain.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something connected' ); }); domain.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'something disconnected' ); });

Define the command structure

The values describes the path to that property in the command message.

domain .defineCommand ({ id : 'id' , name : 'name' , aggregateId : 'aggregate.id' , context : 'context.name' , aggregate : 'aggregate.name' , payload : 'payload' , revision : 'revision' , version : 'version' , meta : 'meta' });

Define the event structure

The values describes the path to that property in the event message.

domain .defineEvent ({ correlationId : 'correlationId' , id : 'id' , name : 'name' , aggregateId : 'aggregate.id' , context : 'context.name' , aggregate : 'aggregate.name' , payload : 'payload' , revision : 'revision' , version : 'version' , meta : 'meta' , commitStamp : 'commitStamp' , position : 'position' });

Define the id generator function [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

domain.idGenerator( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); return id; });

or you can define an asynchronous function

domain.idGenerator( function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); callback( null , id); }, 50 ); });

Define the aggregate id generator function [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

domain.aggregateIdGenerator( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); return id; });

or you can define an asynchronous function

domain.aggregateIdGenerator( function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { var id = require ( 'uuid' ).v4().toString(); callback( null , id); }, 50 ); });

Wire up events [optional]

you can define a synchronous function

domain.onEvent( function ( evt ) { bus.emit( 'event' , evt); });

or you can define an asynchronous function

domain.onEvent( function ( evt, callback ) { bus.emit( 'event' , evt, function ack ( ) { callback(); }); });

Initialization

domain.init( function ( err, warnings ) { }); domain.init();

Handling a command

domain .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'enterNewPerson' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'person' }, context : { name : 'hr' }, payload : { firstname : 'Jack' , lastname : 'Huston' }, revision : 0 , version : 1 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } });

or

domain .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'renamePerson' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'person' }, context : { name : 'hr' }, payload : { firstname : 'Jack' , lastname : 'Huston' }, revision : 0 , version : 1 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } }, function (err) { });

more infos, can be useful if testing

domain .handle ({ id : 'b80ade36-dd05-4340-8a8b-846eea6e286f' , name : 'renamePerson' , aggregate : { id : '3b4d44b0-34fb-4ceb-b212-68fe7a7c2f70' , name : 'person' }, context : { name : 'hr' }, payload : { firstname : 'Jack' , lastname : 'Huston' }, revision : 0 , version : 1 , meta : { userId : 'ccd65819-4da4-4df9-9f24-5b10bf89ef89' } }, function (err, events, aggregateData, metaInfos) { });

Request domain information

After the initialization you can request the domain information:

domain.init( function ( err ) { domain.getInfo(); });

Components definition

Context

module . exports = require( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineContext({ name: 'hr' });

Externally loaded context ( self-loaded )

A special option to define a context with all its aggregates, commands, events and rules exists by adding the externallyLoaded option to the context : module.exports = require( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineContext({ // optional, default is the directory name name : 'hr' , externallyLoaded: true }); When doing so the context will be added 'as-is' to the domain , this means it won 't go trough the normal tree loading and parsing process. This option is aimed mainly at plugin developers, as it leaves the responsibility of structuring the domain right in the hand of the one defining the context ( most-probably a plug-in ).

Aggregate

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineAggregate({ name : 'person' , version : 3 , defaultCommandPayload : 'payload' , defaultEventPayload : 'payload' , defaultPreConditionPayload : 'payload' , skipHistory : true , applyLastEvent : true , disablePersistence : false }, { emails : [ 'default@mycomp.org' ], phoneNumbers : [] }) .defineSnapshotNeed( function ( loadingTime, events, aggregateData ) { return events.length >= 200 ; }) .defineIgnoreSnapshot({ version : 0 }, function ( data ) { return true ; }) .defineSnapshotConversion({ version : 1 }, function ( data, aggregate ) { aggregate.set( 'emails' , data.emails); aggregate.set( 'phoneNumbers' , data.phoneNumbers); var names = data.name.split( ' ' ); aggregate.set( 'firstname' , names[ 0 ]); aggregate.set( 'lastname' , names[ 1 ]); })

.defineCommittingSnapshotTransformer({ version: 1 }, function (data) { // data is the snapshot data data.firstname = encrypt(data.firstname); return data; }) // or async .defineCommittingSnapshotTransformer({ version: 1 }, function (data, callback) { // data is the snapshot data encrypt(data.firstname, function (err, encrypted) { data.firstname = encrypted; callback(err, data); }); }) // optionally, define loadingSnapshotTransformer (i.e. for GDPR: to decrypt stored data) .defineLoadingSnapshotTransformer({ version: 1 }, function (data) { // data is the snapshot data data.firstname = decrypt(data.firstname); return data; }) // or async .defineLoadingSnapshotTransformer({ version: 1 }, function (data, callback) { // data is the snapshot data decrypt(data.firstname, function (err, decrypted) { data.firstname = decrypted; callback(err, data); }); }) // optionally, define idGenerator function for new aggregate ids // sync .defineAggregateIdGenerator(function () { return require('uuid').v4().toString(); }); // or async .defineAggregateIdGenerator(function (callback) { setTimeout(function () { var id = require('uuid').v4().toString(); callback(null, id); }, 50); }) // optionally, define idGenerator function for new aggregate ids that are command aware // if you define it that way, the normal defineAggregateIdGenerator function will be replaced // sync .defineCommandAwareAggregateIdGenerator(function (cmd) { return cmd.id + require('uuid').v4().toString(); }); // or async .defineCommandAwareAggregateIdGenerator(function (cmd, callback) { setTimeout(function () { var id = cmd.id + require('uuid').v4().toString(); callback(null, id); }, 50); });

Command validation

All command schemas are json schemas. Hint http://jsonary.com/documentation/json-schema/

Internally the tv4 module is used for validation. Additionaly you can extend the tv4 instance with other functionality like tv4-formats, so you can easily use format constraints (i.e. 'email') for your 'string'-types. To extend tv4 just catch the validator before having initialized the domain:

domain.extendValidator( function ( validator ) { validator.addFormat( require ( 'tv4-formats' )); validator.addFormat( 'mySpecialFormat' , function ( data ) { if (data === 'special' ) { return null ; } return 'wrong format for special' ; }); validator.addSchema({ 'mySharedSchema' : { } }); validator.addSchema( 'myOtherSharedSchema' , { }); validator.validator( function ( options, schema ) { return function ( cmdDataToValidate ) { if (everythingIsOk) { return null ; } else { return new require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).errors.ValidationError( 'command not valid' , { 'because' : 'of this' }); } }; return function ( cmdDataToValidate, callback ) { externalAsyncValidator(cmdDataToValidate, function ( errors ) { if (!error) { callback(); } else { callback( new require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).errors.ValidationError( 'command not valid' , { 'because' : 'of this' })); } }); }; }); });

Each command schema title should match the command name. Example: enterNewPerson.json

To support multiple versions look at: unregisterAllContactInformation.json

or: unregisterAllContactInformation_v1.json unregisterAllContactInformation_v2.json

You can also have an hierarchical command extension look at:

Can be used to perform some business rules before handling the command. Contrary to Pre-Conditions, these rules are applied BEFORE the aggregate is loaded.

This allows you to (for example) run checks against external information by using closures.

Tip: Pre-load conditions are especially useful when you have checks that you want to run on an aggregate, but when it is OK for those checks to run on potentially stale data (eg a view model). By doing these checks before the aggregate is locked, you avoid creating a locking bottleneck at the aggregate level, and can keep your aggregate smaller because the information for those checks is externalized to the domain. This helps for performance if the domain you are in is performance critical, and helps you keep focus on the real, strongly consistent invariants in your domain.

A Command can have multiple pre-load-conditions.

var externalDataLoader = require( 'some_file' ); module.exports = require( 'cqrs-domain' ).definePreLoadCondition({ // the command name // optional, default is file name without extension , // if name is '' it will handle all commands that matches the appropriate aggregate // if name is an array of strings it will handle all commands that matches the appropriate name name : 'checkSomeViewModel' , // optional, default 0 version : 2 , // optional, if not defined it will use what is defined as default in aggregate or pass the whole command payload: 'payload' , // optional description: 'firstname should always be set' , // optional, default Infinity , all pre-conditions will be sorted by this value priority: 1 }, function (data, callback) { // data is the command data // callback is optional, if not defined as function argument you can throw errors or return errors here (sync way) if (externalDataLoader. get (data.id) !== data. value ) { return callback( 'not allowed' ); // or // return callback( new Error( 'not allowed' )); // or // return callback( new Error()); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // or // return callback( new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'not allowed' , { })); } callback( null ); // or if callback is not defined as function argument // if (externalDataLoader. get (data.id) !== data. value ) // return 'not allowed' ; // // or // // return new Error( 'not allowed' ); // // or // // return new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error( 'not allowed' ); // // or // // throw new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'not allowed' , { }); // } });

Can be used to perform some business rules before handling the command. The aggregate is locked and loaded before the pre-condition is applied.

A Command can have multiple pre-conditions.

module.exports = require( 'cqrs-domain' ).definePreCondition({ // the command name // optional, default is file name without extension , // if name is '' it will handle all commands that matches the appropriate aggregate // if name is an array of strings it will handle all commands that matches the appropriate name name : 'unregisterAllContactInformation' , // optional, default 0 version : 2 , // optional, if not defined it will use what is defined as default in aggregate or pass the whole command payload: 'payload' , // optional description: 'firstname should always be set' , // optional, default Infinity , all pre-conditions will be sorted by this value priority: 1 }, function (data, aggregate , callback) { // data is the command data // aggregate is the aggregate object // callback is optional, if not defined as function argument you can throw errors or return errors here (sync way) if (!agg.has( 'firstname' )) { return callback( 'not personalized' ); // or // return callback( new Error( 'not personalized' )); // or // return callback( new Error()); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // or // return callback( new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'not personalized' , { })); } callback( null ); // or if callback is not defined as function argument // if (!agg.has( 'firstname' )) { // return 'not personalized' ; // // or // // return new Error( 'not personalized' ); // // or // // return new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error( 'not personalized' ); // // or // // throw new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'not personalized' , { }); // } });

Command

Collect all needed infos from aggregate to generate your event(s).

Move checks out of here, the correct places are "business rules", "pre-conditions" or "pre-load consitions"!

Do NOT manipulate the aggregate here!

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineCommand({ name : 'enterNewPerson' , version : 1 , payload : 'payload' , existing : true }, function ( data, aggregate ) { aggregate.apply( 'enteredNewPerson' , data); }) .defineEventStreamsToLoad( function ( cmd ) { return [{ context : 'hr' , aggregate : 'mails' , aggregateId : cmd.meta.newAggId },{ context : 'hr' , aggregate : 'persons' , aggregateId : cmd.aggregate.id }]; });

Event

This is the place where you should manipulate your aggregate.

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineEvent({ name : 'enteredNewPerson' , version : 3 , payload : 'payload' }, function ( data, aggregate ) { aggregate.set( 'firstname' , data.firstname); aggregate.set( 'lastname' , data.lastname); });

Business Rule

module.exports = require( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineBusinessRule({ // optional, default is file name without extension name : 'nameEquality' , // optional description: 'firstname should never be equal lastname' , // optional, default Infinity , all business rules will be sorted by this value priority: 1 }, function (changed, previous, events, command, callback) { // changed is the new aggregate object // previous is the old aggregate object // events is the array with the resulting events // command the handling command // callback is optional, if not defined as function argument you can throw errors or return errors here (sync way) if (changed. get ( 'firstname' ) === changed. get ( 'lastname' )) { return callback( 'names not valid' ); // or // return callback( new Error( 'names not valid' )); // or // return callback( new Error()); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // or // return callback( new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'names not valid' , { })); } callback( null ); // or if callback is not defined as function argument // if (changed. get ( 'firstname' ) === changed. get ( 'lastname' )) { // return 'names not valid' ; // // or // // return new Error( 'names not valid' ); // // or // // return new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error(); // if no error message is defined then the description will be taken // // or // // throw new Error( 'names not valid' ); // // or // // throw new require( 'cqrs-domain' ).BusinessRuleError( 'names not valid' , { }); // } });

EventTransformer

i.e. useful for GDPR relevant data... to have your data encrypted in the eventstore

// i.e. encrypt module.exports = require('cqrs-domain').defineCommittingEventTransformer({ // optional, default is file name without extension name: 'enteredNewPerson',

version : 3 }, function ( evt ) { evt.payload.firstname = encrypt(evt.payload.firstname); return evt; });

// or async module.exports = require('cqrs-domain').defineCommittingEventTransformer({ // optional, default is file name without extension name: 'enteredNewPerson',

version : 3 }, function ( evt, callback ) { encrypt(evt.payload.firstname, function ( err, encrypted ) { evt.payload.firstname = encrypted; callback(err, evt); }); });

// i.e decrypt module.exports = require('cqrs-domain').defineLoadingEventTransformer({ // optional, default is file name without extension name: 'enteredNewPerson',

version : 3 }, function ( evt ) { evt.payload.firstname = decrypt(evt.payload.firstname); return evt; });

// or async module.exports = require('cqrs-domain').defineLoadingEventTransformer({ // optional, default is file name without extension name: 'enteredNewPerson',

version : 3 }, function ( evt, callback ) { decrypt(evt.payload.firstname, function ( err, decrypted ) { evt.payload.firstname = decrypted; callback(err, evt); }); });

Command Handler (Be careful!!!)

Is your use case not solvable without a custom command handling? Sagas? Micro-Services?

module .exports = require ( 'cqrs-domain' ).defineCommandHandler({ name : 'enterNewSpecialPerson' , version : 1 , payload : 'payload' }, function ( aggId, cmd, commandHandler, callback ) { commandHandler.loadAggregate(aggId, function ( err, aggregate, stream ) { if (err) { return callback(err); } callback( null , [{ my : 'special' , ev : 'ent' }]); }); });

ES6 default exports

Importing ES6 style default exports is supported for all definitions where you also use module.exports :

module.exports = defineContext({...})

works as well as

exports.default = defineContext({...})

as well as (must be transpiled by babel or tsc to be runnable in node)

export default defineContext ({...}) ;

Also:

exports . default = defineAggregate({...}); exports . default = defineCommand({...}); exports . default = defineEvent({...});

Exports other than the default export are then ignored by this package's structure loader.

Release notes

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Adriano Raiano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.