CQFill

CQFill is a polyfill for CSS Container Queries.

npm install cqfill

Usage

Add the CQFill polyfill to your page:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cqfill" > </ script >

Or, add the CQFill script to your NodeJS project:

import 'cqfill'

Next, add the included PostCSS plugin to your .postcssrc.json file:

{ "plugins" : [ "cqfill/postcss" ] }

Now, go forth and use CSS container queries:

.container { contain : layout inline-size; } @ container (min-width: 700px ) { .contained { } }

Tips

You can use PostCSS Nesting to nest @container rules:

{ "plugins" : [ "postcss-nesting" , "cqfill/postcss" ] }

You can activate the polyfill manually:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cqfill/export" > </ script > < script > cqfill() </ script >

import { cqfill } from 'cqfill' cqfill()

Usage with PostCSS

Use the included PostCSS plugin to process your CSS:

import postcss from 'postcss' import postcssCQFill from 'cqfill/postcss' postcss([ postcssCQFill ])

To transform CSS with PostCSS and without any other tooling:

import fs from 'fs' import postcss from 'postcss' import postcssCQFill from 'cqfill/postcss' const from = './test/readme.css' const fromCss = fs.readFileSync( from , 'utf8' ) const to = './test/readme.polyfilled.css' postcss([ postcssCQFill ]).process(fromCss, { from , to }).then( ( { css } ) => fs.writeFileSync(to, css) )

Usage without PostCSS

Add a fallback property to support the CSS contain property.

.container { contain : layout inline-size; } .container { --css-contain : layout inline-size; contain : layout inline-size; }

Duplicate container queries using a fallback rule.