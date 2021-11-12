CQFill is a polyfill for CSS Container Queries.
npm install cqfill # yarn add cqfill
Add the CQFill polyfill to your page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cqfill"></script>
Or, add the CQFill script to your NodeJS project:
import 'cqfill'
Next, add the included PostCSS plugin to your
.postcssrc.json file:
{
"plugins": [
"cqfill/postcss"
]
}
Now, go forth and use CSS container queries:
.container {
contain: layout inline-size;
}
@container (min-width: 700px) {
.contained {
/* styles applied when a container is at least 700px */
}
}
You can use PostCSS Nesting to nest
@container rules:
{
"plugins": [
"postcss-nesting",
"cqfill/postcss"
]
}
You can activate the polyfill manually:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cqfill/export"></script>
<script>cqfill() /* cqfill(document); cqfill(shadowRoot) */</script>
import { cqfill } from 'cqfill'
cqfill() /* cqfill(document); cqfill(shadowRoot) */
Use the included PostCSS plugin to process your CSS:
import postcss from 'postcss'
import postcssCQFill from 'cqfill/postcss'
postcss([ postcssCQFill ])
To transform CSS with PostCSS and without any other tooling:
import fs from 'fs'
import postcss from 'postcss'
import postcssCQFill from 'cqfill/postcss'
const from = './test/readme.css'
const fromCss = fs.readFileSync(from, 'utf8')
const to = './test/readme.polyfilled.css'
postcss([ postcssCQFill ]).process(fromCss, { from, to }).then(
({ css }) => fs.writeFileSync(to, css)
)
Add a fallback property to support the CSS
contain property.
/* before */
.container {
contain: layout inline-size;
}
/* after */
.container {
--css-contain: layout inline-size;
contain: layout inline-size;
}
Duplicate container queries using a fallback rule.
/* before */
@container (min-width: 700px) {
.contained {
/* styles applied when a container is at least 700px */
}
}
/* after */
@media --css-container and (min-width: 700px) {
.contained {
/* styles applied when a container is at least 700px */
}
}
@container (min-width: 700px) {
.contained {
/* styles applied when a container is at least 700px */
}
}