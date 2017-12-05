openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cqc

cqc

by xcatliu
0.6.0 (see all)

Code Quality Checker - Check your code quality by running one command.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

466

GitHub Stars

331

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Code Quality Checker

Build Status npm package npm downloads Coveralls

Check your code quality by running one command.

Supported Languages

  • js, jsx, vue
  • css, less, scss, sass, styl

Quick Start

Install cqc:

npm install -g cqc

Run Code Quality Checker for all JavaScript files in src directory:

cqc src

Output:

Number of files:        12
Source lines of code:   696
Duplicate rate:         3.23%
High complexity rate:   0.00%

Usage

To run cqc, use the following format:

cqc [options] <file|dir|glob>*

For example:

cqc src/file1.js src/file2.js

or

cqc src lib

or

cqc src/**/*.js src/**/*.jsx

Please note that when passing a glob as a parameter, it will be expanded by your shell. The results of the expansion can vary depending on your shell, and its configuration. If you want to use node glob syntax, you have to quote your parameter (using double quotes if you need it to run in Windows), as follows:

cqc "src/**/*.js" "src/**/*.jsx"

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
Files options
--extstring.jsSpecify file extensions. --ext is only used when the arguments are directories. If you use glob patterns or file names, then --ext is ignored.
--ignore-pathpathSpecify path of ignore file
--ignore-patternpatternPattern of files to ignore
--filter-patternpatternOutput percentage of all files but only details that related to the filter pattern
Script options
--jscpd-min-linesnumber5Set the min size of duplication in code lines
--jscpd-min-tokensnumber70Set the min size of duplication in code tokens
--complexity-maxnumber10Set the allowed max complexity of a function
Disable options
--disable-baseDisable base checker
--disable-slocDisable sloc checker
--disable-jscpdDisable jscpd checker
--disable-complexityDisable complexity checker
Reporter options
-f, --formatstringSpecify an output format. Supported format: json
--verboseVerbose mode. A lot more information output
--threshold-jscpdnumberSet the jscpd threshold, process will exit if duplicate rate is more than threshold
--threshold-complexitynumberSet the complexity threshold, process will exit if complexity rate is more than threshold

Examples:

Set the file extensions

cqc src --ext ".js,.jsx"

Set the ignore file path

cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-path ".gitignore,.eslintignore"

Ignore vendors and third-party libraries

cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-pattern "src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js"

Output json format

cqc src/**/*.js --format json

Output:

{
    "base": {
        "numberOfFiles": 12
    },
    "sloc": {
        "source": 696
    },
    "jscpd": {
        "percentage": "3.23"
    },
    "complexity": {
        "percentage": "0.00"
    }
}

Verbose mode

cqc src/**/*.js --verbose

Output:

Number of files: 12
File list:
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\BaseChecker\index.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\cqcReporter.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\index.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CodeQualityChecker\index.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\eslintConfig.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\getParserFromFilepath.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\index.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\getLanguageFromFilepath.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\index.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\jscpdReporter.js
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\SlocChecker\index.js

Physical lines:             854
Source lines of code:       696
Comments:                   36
Single-line comments:       36
Block comments:             0
Mixed source and comments:  0
Empty lines:                122
TODO's:                     1

Duplicate rate:             3.23%
Files of duplicated code:   3
Count of duplicated code:   2
Lines of duplicated code:   28
Duplication details:
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js: 67-71
      E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js: 73-77
    - E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\index.js: 42-64
      E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\jscpdReporter.js: 22-44

High complexity rate:                0.00%
Number of functions:                 58
Number of high complexity functions: 0

Set the jscpd threshold

cqc src --threshold-jscpd 3

Output:

Number of files:        12
Source lines of code:   696
Duplicate rate:         3.23%
High complexity rate:   0.00%

Oops, duplicate rate is MORE than threshold 3%, please check the details by adding --verbose option.

API

It's also able to use cqc as a node module:

const CodeQualityChecker = require('cqc');
const codeQualityChecker = new CodeQualityChecker();

// This will return a checkerResult object which include the check result
const cqcResult = codeQualityChecker.check([
    'src'
], {
    ext: '.js',
    ignorePath: '.gitignore,.eslintignore',
    ignorePattern: 'src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js',
    filterPattern: 'src/path/to/filterPattern',

    jscpdMinLines: 5,
    jspcdMinTokens: 70,
    complexityMax: 10,

    disableBase: false,
    disableSloc: false,
    disableJscpd: false,
    disableComplexity: false,

    format: undefined,
    verbose: true,
    thresholdJscpd: 3,
    thresholdComplexity: 10
});

// Calling report function will console.log result like cli did
cqcResult.report({
    format: undefined,
    verbose: true,
    thresholdJscpd: 3,
    thresholdComplexity: 10
});

Concept Definition

ConceptDefinition
Number of filesThe number of input files
Source lines of codeThe lines of code except commants and blank lines
Lines of duplicated codeLines of code (more than 5 lines or more than 70 tokens) which is exactly the same between two files, or in different place of one file
Duplicate rateLines of duplicated code / Source lines of code
Complexityhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyclomatic_complexity
Number of functionsThe number of functions
Number of high complexity functionsThe number of functions which has complexity more than 10
High complexity rateNumber of high complexity functions / Number of functions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial