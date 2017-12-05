Check your code quality by running one command.
Install cqc:
npm install -g cqc
Run Code Quality Checker for all JavaScript files in
src directory:
cqc src
Output:
Number of files: 12
Source lines of code: 696
Duplicate rate: 3.23%
High complexity rate: 0.00%
To run cqc, use the following format:
cqc [options] <file|dir|glob>*
For example:
cqc src/file1.js src/file2.js
or
cqc src lib
or
cqc src/**/*.js src/**/*.jsx
Please note that when passing a glob as a parameter, it will be expanded by your shell. The results of the expansion can vary depending on your shell, and its configuration. If you want to use node
glob syntax, you have to quote your parameter (using double quotes if you need it to run in Windows), as follows:
cqc "src/**/*.js" "src/**/*.jsx"
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Files options
--ext
|string
.js
|Specify file extensions.
--ext is only used when the arguments are directories. If you use glob patterns or file names, then
--ext is ignored.
--ignore-path
|path
|Specify path of ignore file
--ignore-pattern
|pattern
|Pattern of files to ignore
--filter-pattern
|pattern
|Output percentage of all files but only details that related to the filter pattern
|Script options
--jscpd-min-lines
|number
5
|Set the min size of duplication in code lines
--jscpd-min-tokens
|number
70
|Set the min size of duplication in code tokens
--complexity-max
|number
10
|Set the allowed max complexity of a function
|Disable options
--disable-base
|Disable base checker
--disable-sloc
|Disable sloc checker
--disable-jscpd
|Disable jscpd checker
--disable-complexity
|Disable complexity checker
|Reporter options
-f,
--format
|string
|Specify an output format. Supported format: json
--verbose
|Verbose mode. A lot more information output
--threshold-jscpd
|number
|Set the jscpd threshold, process will exit if duplicate rate is more than threshold
--threshold-complexity
|number
|Set the complexity threshold, process will exit if complexity rate is more than threshold
Examples:
cqc src --ext ".js,.jsx"
cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-path ".gitignore,.eslintignore"
cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-pattern "src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js"
cqc src/**/*.js --format json
Output:
{
"base": {
"numberOfFiles": 12
},
"sloc": {
"source": 696
},
"jscpd": {
"percentage": "3.23"
},
"complexity": {
"percentage": "0.00"
}
}
cqc src/**/*.js --verbose
Output:
Number of files: 12
File list:
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\BaseChecker\index.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\cqcReporter.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\index.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CodeQualityChecker\index.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\eslintConfig.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\getParserFromFilepath.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\ComplexityChecker\index.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\getLanguageFromFilepath.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\index.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\jscpdReporter.js
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\SlocChecker\index.js
Physical lines: 854
Source lines of code: 696
Comments: 36
Single-line comments: 36
Block comments: 0
Mixed source and comments: 0
Empty lines: 122
TODO's: 1
Duplicate rate: 3.23%
Files of duplicated code: 3
Count of duplicated code: 2
Lines of duplicated code: 28
Duplication details:
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js: 67-71
E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\CheckerResult\logStdout.js: 73-77
- E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\index.js: 42-64
E:\github\xcatliu\cqc\src\JscpdChecker\jscpdReporter.js: 22-44
High complexity rate: 0.00%
Number of functions: 58
Number of high complexity functions: 0
cqc src --threshold-jscpd 3
Output:
Number of files: 12
Source lines of code: 696
Duplicate rate: 3.23%
High complexity rate: 0.00%
Oops, duplicate rate is MORE than threshold 3%, please check the details by adding --verbose option.
It's also able to use cqc as a node module:
const CodeQualityChecker = require('cqc');
const codeQualityChecker = new CodeQualityChecker();
// This will return a checkerResult object which include the check result
const cqcResult = codeQualityChecker.check([
'src'
], {
ext: '.js',
ignorePath: '.gitignore,.eslintignore',
ignorePattern: 'src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js',
filterPattern: 'src/path/to/filterPattern',
jscpdMinLines: 5,
jspcdMinTokens: 70,
complexityMax: 10,
disableBase: false,
disableSloc: false,
disableJscpd: false,
disableComplexity: false,
format: undefined,
verbose: true,
thresholdJscpd: 3,
thresholdComplexity: 10
});
// Calling report function will console.log result like cli did
cqcResult.report({
format: undefined,
verbose: true,
thresholdJscpd: 3,
thresholdComplexity: 10
});
|Concept
|Definition
|Number of files
|The number of input files
|Source lines of code
|The lines of code except commants and blank lines
|Lines of duplicated code
|Lines of code (more than 5 lines or more than 70 tokens) which is exactly the same between two files, or in different place of one file
|Duplicate rate
|Lines of duplicated code / Source lines of code
|Complexity
|https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyclomatic_complexity
|Number of functions
|The number of functions
|Number of high complexity functions
|The number of functions which has complexity more than 10
|High complexity rate
|Number of high complexity functions / Number of functions