Code Quality Checker

Check your code quality by running one command.

Supported Languages

js, jsx, vue

css, less, scss, sass, styl

Quick Start

Install cqc:

npm install -g cqc

Run Code Quality Checker for all JavaScript files in src directory:

cqc src

Output:

Number of files: 12 Source lines of code: 696 Duplicate rate: 3.23 % High complexity rate: 0.00 %

Usage

To run cqc, use the following format:

cqc [options] <file|dir|glob>*

For example:

cqc src/file1.js src/file2.js

or

cqc src lib

or

cqc src/**/*.js src/**/*.jsx

Please note that when passing a glob as a parameter, it will be expanded by your shell. The results of the expansion can vary depending on your shell, and its configuration. If you want to use node glob syntax, you have to quote your parameter (using double quotes if you need it to run in Windows), as follows:

cqc "src/**/*.js" "src/**/*.jsx"

Options

Option Type Default Description Files options --ext string .js Specify file extensions. --ext is only used when the arguments are directories. If you use glob patterns or file names, then --ext is ignored. --ignore-path path Specify path of ignore file --ignore-pattern pattern Pattern of files to ignore --filter-pattern pattern Output percentage of all files but only details that related to the filter pattern Script options --jscpd-min-lines number 5 Set the min size of duplication in code lines --jscpd-min-tokens number 70 Set the min size of duplication in code tokens --complexity-max number 10 Set the allowed max complexity of a function Disable options --disable-base Disable base checker --disable-sloc Disable sloc checker --disable-jscpd Disable jscpd checker --disable-complexity Disable complexity checker Reporter options -f , --format string Specify an output format. Supported format: json --verbose Verbose mode. A lot more information output --threshold-jscpd number Set the jscpd threshold, process will exit if duplicate rate is more than threshold --threshold-complexity number Set the complexity threshold, process will exit if complexity rate is more than threshold

Examples:

Set the file extensions

cqc src --ext ".js,.jsx"

Set the ignore file path

cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-path ".gitignore,.eslintignore"

Ignore vendors and third-party libraries

cqc src/**/*.js --ignore-pattern "src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js"

Output json format

cqc src/**/*.js --format json

Output:

{ "base" : { "numberOfFiles" : 12 }, "sloc" : { "source" : 696 }, "jscpd" : { "percentage" : "3.23" }, "complexity" : { "percentage" : "0.00" } }

Verbose mode

cqc src/**/*.js --verbose

Output:

Number of files: 12 File list: - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ BaseChecker \ index .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CheckerResult \ cqcReporter .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CheckerResult \ index .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CheckerResult \ logStdout .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CodeQualityChecker \ index .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ ComplexityChecker \ eslintConfig .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ ComplexityChecker \ getParserFromFilepath .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ ComplexityChecker \ index .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ JscpdChecker \ getLanguageFromFilepath .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ JscpdChecker \ index .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ JscpdChecker \ jscpdReporter .js - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ SlocChecker \ index .js Physical lines: 854 Source lines of code: 696 Comments: 36 Single-line comments: 36 Block comments: 0 Mixed source and comments: 0 Empty lines: 122 TODO's: 1 Duplicate rate: 3.23 Files of duplicated code: 3 Count of duplicated code: 2 Lines of duplicated code: 28 Duplication details: - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CheckerResult \ logStdout .js: 67-71 E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ CheckerResult \ logStdout .js: 73-77 - E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ JscpdChecker \ index .js: 42-64 E: \ github \ xcatliu \ cqc \ src \ JscpdChecker \ jscpdReporter .js: 22-44 High complexity rate: 0.00 Number of functions: 58 Number of high complexity functions: 0

Set the jscpd threshold

cqc src --threshold-jscpd 3

Output:

Number of files: 12 Source lines of code: 696 Duplicate rate: 3.23 % High complexity rate: 0.00 % Oops, duplicate rate is MORE than threshold 3 %, please check the details by adding --verbose option.

API

It's also able to use cqc as a node module:

const CodeQualityChecker = require ( 'cqc' ); const codeQualityChecker = new CodeQualityChecker(); const cqcResult = codeQualityChecker.check([ 'src' ], { ext : '.js' , ignorePath : '.gitignore,.eslintignore' , ignorePattern : 'src/vendor/**/*.js,src/third-party/**/*.js' , filterPattern : 'src/path/to/filterPattern' , jscpdMinLines : 5 , jspcdMinTokens : 70 , complexityMax : 10 , disableBase : false , disableSloc : false , disableJscpd : false , disableComplexity : false , format : undefined , verbose : true , thresholdJscpd : 3 , thresholdComplexity : 10 }); cqcResult.report({ format : undefined , verbose : true , thresholdJscpd : 3 , thresholdComplexity : 10 });

Concept Definition