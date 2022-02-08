canvg

JavaScript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas. It takes the URL to the SVG file or the text of the SVG file, parses it in JavaScript and renders the result on Canvas.

Quickstart

Install this library using your favorite package manager:

pnpm add canvg yarn add canvg npm i canvg

Then, just import Canvg and use it:

import { Canvg } from 'canvg' ; let v = null ; window .onload = async () => { const canvas = document .querySelector( 'canvas' ); const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); v = await Canvg.from(ctx, './svgs/1.svg' ); v.start(); }; window .onbeforeunload = () => { v.stop(); };

Description of all exports you can find in Documentation.

Examples

OffscreenCanvas import { Canvg, presets } from 'canvg' ; self.onmessage = async (event) => { const { width, height, svg } = event.data; const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height); const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen()); await v.render(); const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob(); const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob); self.postMessage({ pngUrl }); }; OffscreenCanvas browsers compatibility.

NodeJS import { promises as fs } from 'fs' ; import { DOMParser } from 'xmldom' ; import * as canvas from 'canvas' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import { Canvg, presets } from 'canvg' ; const preset = presets.node({ DOMParser, canvas, fetch }); ( async (output, input ) => { const svg = await fs.readFile(input, 'utf8' ); const canvas = preset.createCanvas( 800 , 600 ); const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); const v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, svg, preset); await v.render(); const png = canvas.toBuffer(); await fs.writeFile(output, png); })( process.argv.pop(), process.argv.pop() );

Resize import { Canvg, presets } from 'canvg' ; self.onmessage = async (event) => { const { width, height, svg } = event.data; const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height); const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen()); v.resize(width, height, 'xMidYMid meet' ); await v.render(); const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob(); const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob); self.postMessage({ pngUrl }); };

Browser < script type = "module" > import { Canvg } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/canvg' ; let v = null ; window .onload = () => { const canvas = document .querySelector( 'canvas' ); const ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, '<svg width="600" height="600"><text x="50" y="50">Hello World!</text></svg>' ); v.start(); }; </ script > < canvas />

Options

The third parameter of new Canvg(...) , Canvg.from(...) and Canvg.fromString(...) is options:

interface IOptions { fetch?: typeof fetch; DOMParser?: typeof DOMParser; window ?: Window; enableRedraw?: boolean ; ignoreMouse?: boolean ; ignoreAnimation?: boolean ; ignoreDimensions?: boolean ; ignoreClear?: boolean ; scaleWidth?: number ; scaleHeight?: number ; offsetX?: number ; offsetY?: number ; forceRedraw?(): boolean ; rootEmSize?: number ; emSize?: number ; createCanvas?: ( width: number , height: number ) => HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas; createImage?: ( src: string , anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean ) => Promise <CanvasImageSource>; anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean ; }

Options presets

There are two options presets:

presets.offscreen() : options for OffscreenCanvas ;

: options for ; presets.node({ DOMParser, canvas, fetch }) : options for NodeJS with node-canvas .

The end goal is everything from the SVG spec. The majority of the rendering and animation is working. If you would like to see a feature implemented, don't hesitate to add it to the issues list, or better is to create pull request 😎