cw

cq-websocket

by 牛牛
2.1.1 (see all)

A Node SDK for developing QQ chatbots based on WebSocket, which is depending on CoolQ and CQHTTP API plugin.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

本項目即日起停止維護，隨著酷Q、CQHTTP一同走入歷史，畫下完美句點。感謝各方好友的支持與參與。

node-cq-websocket

npm npm license CQHttp Commitizen friendly semantic-release Known Vulnerabilities

🚧 分支狀態

  • 主線
    • Build Status
    • Coverage Status
  • dev
    • Build Status
    • Coverage Status

🗯️ 關於此 SDK

依賴 CQHTTP API 插件的 websocket 接口, 為 NodeJs 開發者提供一個搭建 QQ 聊天機器人的 SDK。

關於 CQHTTP API 插件，見 richardchien/coolq-http-api

本 SDK 尚處於測試階段，使用上仍有機會碰到Bug，歡迎提交PR或issue回報。

由於付費問題，本 SDK 目前僅針對酷Q Air做測試。

🎉 功能/特色

  • 輕鬆配置, 快速搭建 QQ 聊天機器人。
  • 自動維護底層連線, 開發者只需專注在聊天應用的開發。若斷線, 可依照配置重新連線
  • 支持消息監聽器內, 快速響應
  • 連線建立時, 可自動獲取機器人QQ號

🗎 SDK 文件

閱讀更多 ➡️

🛠️ 開發者看板

本 SDK 採用 ava 框架執行測試。

打包 CQWebSocket 至 browser 環境

npm run build

使用 webpack 將 SDK 及所有依賴打包, 並在 /dist目錄下產生一個 cq-websocket.min.js

建置 demo/webpack

npm run build-demo

打包 /demo/webpack/app.js 內容, 在 /demo/webpack/www 目錄下產生一個 bundle.js

開發日誌

閱讀更多 ➡️

Known Issues

  • CQHTTP API 插件尚未支援收發 Fragmant, 暫時禁用
  • 在 Node 10.x 下, Buffer 寫入時的 RangeError (發生在 SDK 調用 API 方法時)。

    這是 Node 的問題, 暫時使用 Node 8.x 以下就沒問題。

RangeError [ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE]: The value of "value" is out of range. It must be >= 0 and <= 4294967295. Received -805456141
    at checkInt (internal/buffer.js:35:11)
    at writeU_Int32BE (internal/buffer.js:625:3)
    at Buffer.writeUInt32BE (internal/buffer.js:638:10)
    at WebSocketFrame.toBuffer (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketFrame.js:257:24)
    at WebSocketConnection.sendFrame (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:857:43)
    at WebSocketConnection.fragmentAndSend (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:793:14)
    at WebSocketConnection.sendUTF (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:733:10)
    at W3CWebSocket.send (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/W3CWebSocket.js:116:26)

🍙 歡迎餵食

請勿拍打 🤜 無限期掙飯中 ☕

Buy Me A Coffee

