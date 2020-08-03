本項目即日起停止維護，隨著酷Q、CQHTTP一同走入歷史，畫下完美句點。感謝各方好友的支持與參與。

🚧 分支狀態

主線

dev



🗯️ 關於此 SDK

依賴 CQHTTP API 插件的 websocket 接口, 為 NodeJs 開發者提供一個搭建 QQ 聊天機器人的 SDK。

關於 CQHTTP API 插件，見 richardchien/coolq-http-api

本 SDK 尚處於測試階段，使用上仍有機會碰到Bug，歡迎提交PR或issue回報。

由於付費問題，本 SDK 目前僅針對酷Q Air做測試。

輕鬆配置, 快速搭建 QQ 聊天機器人。

自動維護底層連線, 開發者只需專注在聊天應用的開發。若斷線, 可依照配置重新連線。

支持消息監聽器內, 快速響應。

連線建立時, 可自動獲取機器人QQ號。

🗎 SDK 文件

閱讀更多 ➡️

🛠️ 開發者看板

本 SDK 採用 ava 框架執行測試。

打包 CQWebSocket 至 browser 環境

npm run build

使用 webpack 將 SDK 及所有依賴打包, 並在 /dist 目錄下產生一個 cq-websocket.min.js 。

建置 demo/webpack

npm run build-demo

打包 /demo/webpack/app.js 內容, 在 /demo/webpack/www 目錄下產生一個 bundle.js 。

開發日誌

閱讀更多 ➡️

Known Issues

CQHTTP API 插件尚未支援收發 Fragmant, 暫時禁用 自 v1.2.6 node-cq-websocket #2 coolq-http-api #85

在 Node 10.x 下, Buffer 寫入時的 RangeError (發生在 SDK 調用 API 方法時)。 這是 Node 的問題, 暫時使用 Node 8.x 以下就沒問題。

RangeError [ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE]: The value of "value" is out of range. It must be >= 0 and <= 4294967295 . Received - 805456141 at checkInt (internal/buffer .js : 35 : 11 ) at writeU_Int32BE (internal/buffer .js : 625 : 3 ) at Buffer .writeUInt32BE (internal/buffer .js : 638 : 10 ) at WebSocketFrame .toBuffer ( node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketFrame .js : 257 : 24 ) at WebSocketConnection .sendFrame ( node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection .js : 857 : 43 ) at WebSocketConnection .fragmentAndSend ( node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection .js : 793 : 14 ) at WebSocketConnection .sendUTF ( node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection .js : 733 : 10 ) at W3CWebSocket .send ( node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/W3CWebSocket .js : 116 : 26 )

🍙 歡迎餵食

請勿拍打 🤜 無限期掙飯中 ☕