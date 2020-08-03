本項目即日起停止維護，隨著酷Q、CQHTTP一同走入歷史，畫下完美句點。感謝各方好友的支持與參與。
依賴 CQHTTP API 插件的 websocket 接口, 為 NodeJs 開發者提供一個搭建 QQ 聊天機器人的 SDK。
關於 CQHTTP API 插件，見 richardchien/coolq-http-api
本 SDK 尚處於測試階段，使用上仍有機會碰到Bug，歡迎提交PR或issue回報。
由於付費問題，本 SDK 目前僅針對酷Q Air做測試。
本 SDK 採用 ava 框架執行測試。
npm run build
使用 webpack 將 SDK 及所有依賴打包, 並在
/dist目錄下產生一個
cq-websocket.min.js。
npm run build-demo
打包
/demo/webpack/app.js 內容, 在
/demo/webpack/www 目錄下產生一個
bundle.js。
這是 Node 的問題, 暫時使用 Node 8.x 以下就沒問題。
RangeError [ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE]: The value of "value" is out of range. It must be >= 0 and <= 4294967295. Received -805456141
at checkInt (internal/buffer.js:35:11)
at writeU_Int32BE (internal/buffer.js:625:3)
at Buffer.writeUInt32BE (internal/buffer.js:638:10)
at WebSocketFrame.toBuffer (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketFrame.js:257:24)
at WebSocketConnection.sendFrame (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:857:43)
at WebSocketConnection.fragmentAndSend (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:793:14)
at WebSocketConnection.sendUTF (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/WebSocketConnection.js:733:10)
at W3CWebSocket.send (/***/node-cq-websocket/node_modules/websocket/lib/W3CWebSocket.js:116:26)
