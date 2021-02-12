Container Queries Prolyfill

This is a prolyfill for a special version of container queries (aka element queries). You can read more about the idea and how they work internally in this article.

Demo

A quick demo of the container queries in action can be found here: https://ausi.github.io/cq-prolyfill/demo/

Usage

With this prolyfill you can use container queries in your CSS in the following form:

.element :container(min-width : 100 px ) { } .element [data-cq~="min-width:100px"] { } .element :container(text-align = right ) { }

For more information take a look at the usage documentation.

Documentation

Read the documentation to see how you can install and use this script on your next project.

Browser Support

Firefox 36+

Opera 12.16+

Chrome 40+

Internet Explorer 9+

Edge

Safari 7+

Yandex 14+

iOS 7+

Android 4+

Windows Phone 8.1+

Thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring automated cross browser testing for this project.

Contribute

Create a new issue on GitHub if you have a question, a suggestion or found a bug.

Talk about it on IRC: Join #cq-prolyfill on Freenode or connect with the browser.

on Freenode or connect with the browser. Spread the word about this project.

Thanks to all sponsors that help to bring this project forward. You can become a sponsor now too.

License

MIT