openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

cq-prolyfill

by Martin Auswöger
0.4.0 (see all)

Prolyfill for CSS Container Queries

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

369

GitHub Stars

555

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Container Queries Prolyfill

Build Status Coverage npm version npm downloads MIT

This is a prolyfill for a special version of container queries (aka element queries). You can read more about the idea and how they work internally in this article.

Demo

A quick demo of the container queries in action can be found here: https://ausi.github.io/cq-prolyfill/demo/

Usage

With this prolyfill you can use container queries in your CSS in the following form:

.element:container(min-width: 100px) {
    /* Styles for .element if its container is at least 100px wide */
}
.element[data-cq~="min-width:100px"] {
    /* Alternative syntax, same as the container query above */
}
.element:container(text-align = right) {
    /* Styles for .element if its container has a right text-align */
}

For more information take a look at the usage documentation.

Documentation

Read the documentation to see how you can install and use this script on your next project.

Browser Support

  • Firefox 36+
  • Opera 12.16+
  • Chrome 40+
  • Internet Explorer 9+
  • Edge
  • Safari 7+
  • Yandex 14+
  • iOS 7+
  • Android 4+
  • Windows Phone 8.1+

Thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring automated cross browser testing for this project.

Contribute

Sponsors

Thanks to all sponsors that help to bring this project forward. You can become a sponsor now too.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial