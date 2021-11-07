Copy files
$ npm install cpy
const cpy = require('cpy');
(async () => {
await cpy(['source/*.png', '!source/goat.png'], 'destination');
console.log('Files copied!');
})();
Returns a
Promise<string[]> with the destination file paths.
Type:
string | string[]
Files to copy.
If any of the files do not exist, an error will be thrown (does not apply to globs).
Type:
string
Destination directory.
Type:
object
Options are passed to globby.
In addition, you can specify the below options.
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
Working directory to find source files.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Overwrite existing files.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Preserve path structure.
Type:
string | Function
Filename or function returning a filename used to rename every file in
source.
const cpy = require('cpy');
(async () => {
await cpy('foo.js', 'destination', {
rename: basename => `prefix-${basename}`
});
})();
Type:
number\
Default:
(os.cpus().length || 1) * 2
Number of files being copied concurrently.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Ignores junk files.
Type:
Function
Function to filter files to copy.
Receives a source file object as the first argument.
Return true to include, false to exclude. You can also return a Promise that resolves to true or false.
const cpy = require('cpy');
(async () => {
await cpy('foo', 'destination', {
filter: file => file.extension !== 'nocopy'
});
})();
Type:
string\
Example:
'/tmp/dir/foo.js'
Resolved path to the file.
Type:
string\
Example:
'dir/foo.js' if
cwd was
'/tmp'
Relative path to the file from
cwd.
Type:
string\
Example:
'foo.js'
Filename with extension.
Type:
string\
Example:
'foo'
Filename without extension.
Type:
string\
Example:
'js'
File extension.
Type:
Function
{
completedFiles: number,
totalFiles: number,
completedSize: number,
percent: number
}
completedSize is in bytes
percent is a value between
0 and
1
Note that the
.on() method is available only right after the initial
cpy call, so make sure you add a
handler before awaiting the promise:
(async () => {
await cpy(source, destination).on('progress', progress => {
// …
});
})();