cpy

cpy

by Sindre Sorhus
8.1.2 (see all)

Copy files

2.9M

342

3mos ago

26

9

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

5.0/5
Readme

cpy

Copy files

Why

  • Fast by using streams.
  • Resilient by using graceful-fs.
  • User-friendly by accepting globs and creating non-existent destination directories.
  • User-friendly error messages.
  • Progress reporting.

Install

$ npm install cpy

Usage

const cpy = require('cpy');

(async () => {
    await cpy(['source/*.png', '!source/goat.png'], 'destination');
    console.log('Files copied!');
})();

API

cpy(source, destination, options?)

Returns a Promise<string[]> with the destination file paths.

source

Type: string | string[]

Files to copy.

If any of the files do not exist, an error will be thrown (does not apply to globs).

destination

Type: string

Destination directory.

options

Type: object

Options are passed to globby.

In addition, you can specify the below options.

cwd

Type: string\ Default: process.cwd()

Working directory to find source files.

overwrite

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Overwrite existing files.

parents

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Preserve path structure.

rename

Type: string | Function

Filename or function returning a filename used to rename every file in source.

const cpy = require('cpy');

(async () => {
    await cpy('foo.js', 'destination', {
        rename: basename => `prefix-${basename}`
    });
})();
concurrency

Type: number\ Default: (os.cpus().length || 1) * 2

Number of files being copied concurrently.

ignoreJunk

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Ignores junk files.

filter

Type: Function

Function to filter files to copy.

Receives a source file object as the first argument.

Return true to include, false to exclude. You can also return a Promise that resolves to true or false.

const cpy = require('cpy');

(async () => {
    await cpy('foo', 'destination', {
        filter: file => file.extension !== 'nocopy'
    });
})();
Source file object
path

Type: string\ Example: '/tmp/dir/foo.js'

Resolved path to the file.

relativePath

Type: string\ Example: 'dir/foo.js' if cwd was '/tmp'

Relative path to the file from cwd.

name

Type: string\ Example: 'foo.js'

Filename with extension.

nameWithoutExtension

Type: string\ Example: 'foo'

Filename without extension.

extension

Type: string\ Example: 'js'

File extension.

Progress reporting

cpy.on('progress', handler)

handler(progress)

Type: Function

progress
{
    completedFiles: number,
    totalFiles: number,
    completedSize: number,
    percent: number
}
  • completedSize is in bytes
  • percent is a value between 0 and 1

Note that the .on() method is available only right after the initial cpy call, so make sure you add a handler before awaiting the promise:

(async () => {
    await cpy(source, destination).on('progress', progress => {
        // …
    });
})();

100
January 19, 2021
System Administrator // DevOps Developer // Automation Specialist // Coding Tutor // Solution Designer ~ Bash // PowerShell // Python // Javascript ~
January 19, 2021
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
Hard to Use

