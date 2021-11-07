cpy

Copy files

Why

Fast by using streams.

Resilient by using graceful-fs.

User-friendly by accepting globs and creating non-existent destination directories.

User-friendly error messages.

Progress reporting.

Install

npm install cpy

Usage

const cpy = require ( 'cpy' ); ( async ( ) => { await cpy([ 'source/*.png' , '!source/goat.png' ], 'destination' ); console .log( 'Files copied!' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise<string[]> with the destination file paths.

source

Type: string | string[]

Files to copy.

If any of the files do not exist, an error will be thrown (does not apply to globs).

destination

Type: string

Destination directory.

options

Type: object

Options are passed to globby.

In addition, you can specify the below options.

cwd

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

Working directory to find source files.

overwrite

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Overwrite existing files.

parents

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Preserve path structure.

rename

Type: string | Function

Filename or function returning a filename used to rename every file in source .

const cpy = require ( 'cpy' ); ( async ( ) => { await cpy( 'foo.js' , 'destination' , { rename : basename => `prefix- ${basename} ` }); })();

concurrency

Type: number \ Default: (os.cpus().length || 1) * 2

Number of files being copied concurrently.

ignoreJunk

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Ignores junk files.

filter

Type: Function

Function to filter files to copy.

Receives a source file object as the first argument.

Return true to include, false to exclude. You can also return a Promise that resolves to true or false.

const cpy = require ( 'cpy' ); ( async ( ) => { await cpy( 'foo' , 'destination' , { filter : file => file.extension !== 'nocopy' }); })();

Source file object

path

Type: string \ Example: '/tmp/dir/foo.js'

Resolved path to the file.

relativePath

Type: string \ Example: 'dir/foo.js' if cwd was '/tmp'

Relative path to the file from cwd .

name

Type: string \ Example: 'foo.js'

Filename with extension.

nameWithoutExtension

Type: string \ Example: 'foo'

Filename without extension.

extension

Type: string \ Example: 'js'

File extension.

Progress reporting

Type: Function

progress

{ completedFiles : number, totalFiles : number, completedSize : number, percent : number }

completedSize is in bytes

is in bytes percent is a value between 0 and 1

Note that the .on() method is available only right after the initial cpy call, so make sure you add a handler before awaiting the promise:

( async () => { await cpy(source, destination).on( 'progress' , progress => { }); })();

Related