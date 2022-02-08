Copy file globs, watching for changes.
This module provides a CLI tool like
cp, but with watching.
This is a maintained fork of mysticatea/cpx. It retains the
cpx bin name, so it can act as a drop-in replacement.
npm install cpx2
>=6.5.
Usage: cpx <source> <dest> [options]
Copy files, watching for changes.
<source> The glob of target files.
<dest> The path of a destination directory.
Options:
-c, --command <command> A command text to transform each file.
-C, --clean Clean files that matches <source> like pattern in
<dest> directory before the first copying.
-f, --force Force the file to be copied, even if the
destination is readonly.
-i, --ignore A comma separated list of gitignore style ignore
patterns.
-L, --dereference Follow symbolic links when copying from them.
-h, --help Print usage information.
--include-empty-dirs The flag to copy empty directories which is
matched with the glob.
--no-initial The flag to not copy at the initial time of watch.
Use together '--watch' option.
-p, --preserve The flag to copy attributes of files.
This attributes are uid, gid, atime, and mtime.
-t, --transform <name> A module name to transform each file. cpx lookups
the specified name via "require()".
-u, --update The flag to not overwrite files on destination if
the source file is older.
-v, --verbose Print copied/removed files.
-V, --version Print the version number.
-w, --watch Watch for files that matches <source>, and copy
the file to <dest> every changing.
$ cpx "src/**/*.{html,png,jpg}" app --watch
This example will copy html/png/jpg files from
src directory to
app
directory, keeping file tree structure.
Whenever the files are changed, copy them.
Since Bash expands globs, requires to enclose it with double quotes.
You can use together Browserify.
$ cpx "src/**/*.{html,png,jpg}" app -w & watchify src/index.js -o app/index.js
You can use shell commands to convert each file.
$ cpx "src/**/*.js" app -w -c "babel --source-maps inline"
You can use the transform packages for Browserify.
$ cpx "src/**/*.js" app -w -t babelify -t uglifyify
It maybe can use to add header comment, to optimize images, or etc...
You can use this module as a node module.
var cpx = require("cpx2");
cpx.copy(source, dest, options, callback)
cpx.copy(source, dest, callback)
{string} -- A file glob of copy targets.
{string} -- A file path of a destination directory.
{object}
{boolean} -- The flag to remove files that copied on past before copy. Default:
false.
{boolean} -- The flag to follow symbolic links when copying from them. Default:
false.
{boolean} -- The flag to copy empty directories which is matched with the glob. Default:
false.
{boolean} -- The flag to not copy at the initial time of watch. This is for
cpx.watch(). Default:
true.
{boolean} -- The flag to copy file to the destination, even if it is readonly.
{boolean} -- The flag to copy uid, gid, atime, and mtime of files. Default:
false.
{((filepath: string) => stream.Transform)[]} -- Functions that creates a
stream.Transform object to transform each copying file.
{boolean} -- The flag to not overwrite files on destination if the source file is older. Default:
false.
{string|Array<string>} -- A gitignore style string or array of strings that make ignoring directory patterns easier. Default: []
{(err: Error|null) => void} -- A function that is called at done.
Copy files that matches with
source glob to
dest directory.
cpx.copySync(source, dest, options)
cpx.copySync(source, dest)
A synchronous function of
cpx.copy.
Arguments is almost same as
cpx.copy.
But
options.transform is not supported.
cpx.watch(source, dest, options)
cpx.watch(source, dest)
Copy files that matches with
source glob string to
dest directory.
After the first copy, starts observing. And copy the files when every changes.
Arguments is same as
cpx.copy.
cpx.watch returns an
EventEmitter.
.on("copy", (e) => { ... }) : Be fired after file is copied.
e.srcPath is a path of original file.
e.dstPath is a path of new file.
.on("remove", (e) => { ... }) : Be fired after file is removed.
e.path is a path of removed file.
.on("watch-ready", () => { ... }) : Be fired when started watching files, after the first copying.
.on("watch-error", (err) => { ... }) : Be fired when occured errors during watching.
Thank you for contributions!
Please use GitHub Issues.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests. I would especially thank for document corrections since I'm not familiar with English.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests.
There are some npm-scripts to help developments.
npm test - Run tests and collect coverage.
npm run build - Make lib directory from src directory.
npm run clean - Delete directories (folders) which are created by other commands.
npm run lint - Run ESLint.
npm run watch - Run tests (not collect coverage) when each file was modified.
npm run open-coverage - Open the coverage report of the last
npm test command with web browser.