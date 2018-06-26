cpx

Copy file globs, watching for changes.

This module provides a CLI tool like cp , but with watching.

Installation

npm install cpx

Requires Node.js >=6.5 .

Usage

Usage : cpx <source> <dest> [options] Copy files , watching for changes . <source> The glob of target files . <dest> The path of a destination directory. Option s: - c , -- command <command> A command text to transform each file . -C, --clean Clean files that matches <source> like pattern in <dest> directory before the first copying. -L, --dereference Follow symbolic links when copying from them. -h, -- help Print usage information. --include- empty -dirs The flag to copy empty directories which is matched with the glob . -- no -initial The flag to not copy at the initial time of watch. Use together '--watch' option. - p , -- preserve The flag to copy attributes of files . This attributes are uid, gid, atime, and mtime. -t, --transform <name> A module name to transform each file . cpx lookups the specified name via "require()" . - u , -- update The flag to not overwrite files on destination if the source file is older. -v, -- verbose Print copied/removed files . -V, -- version Print the version number . - w , --watch Watch for files that matches <source> , and copy the file to <dest> every changing.

Example

$ cpx "src/**/*.{html,png,jpg}" app

This example will copy html/png/jpg files from src directory to app directory, keeping file tree structure. Whenever the files are changed, copy them.

Since Bash expands globs, requires to enclose it with double quotes.

You can use together Browserify.

$ cpx "src/**/*.{html,png,jpg}" app -w & watchify src/ index .js -o app/ index .js

You can use shell commands to convert each file.

cpx "src/**/*.js" app -w -c "babel --source-maps inline"

You can use the transform packages for Browserify.

cpx "src/**/*.js" app -w -t babelify -t uglifyify

It maybe can use to add header comment, to optimize images, or etc...

Node.js API

You can use this module as a node module.

var cpx = require ( "cpx" );

cpx.copy(source, dest, options, callback) cpx.copy(source, dest, callback)

source {string} -- A file glob of copy targets.

-- A file glob of copy targets. dest {string} -- A file path of a destination directory.

-- A file path of a destination directory. options {object} options.clean {boolean} -- The flag to remove files that copied on past before copy. Default: false . options.dereference {boolean} -- The flag to follow symbolic links when copying from them. Default: false . options.includeEmptyDirs {boolean} -- The flag to copy empty directories which is matched with the glob. Default: false . options.initialCopy {boolean} -- The flag to not copy at the initial time of watch. This is for cpx.watch() . Default: true . options.preserve {boolean} -- The flag to copy uid, gid, atime, and mtime of files. Default: false . options.transform {((filepath: string) => stream.Transform)[]} -- Functions that creates a stream.Transform object to transform each copying file. options.update {boolean} -- The flag to not overwrite files on destination if the source file is older. Default: false .

callback {(err: Error|null) => void} -- A function that is called at done.

Copy files that matches with source glob to dest directory.

cpx.copySync(source, dest, options) cpx.copySync(source, dest)

A synchronous function of cpx.copy .

Arguments is almost same as cpx.copy . But options.transform is not supported.

cpx.watch(source, dest, options) cpx.watch(source, dest)

Copy files that matches with source glob string to dest directory. After the first copy, starts observing. And copy the files when every changes.

Arguments is same as cpx.copy .

cpx.watch returns an EventEmitter .

.on("copy", (e) => { ... }) : Be fired after file is copied. e.srcPath is a path of original file. e.dstPath is a path of new file.

: Be fired after file is copied. is a path of original file. is a path of new file. .on("remove", (e) => { ... }) : Be fired after file is removed. e.path is a path of removed file.

: Be fired after file is removed. is a path of removed file. .on("watch-ready", () => { ... }) : Be fired when started watching files, after the first copying.

: Be fired when started watching files, after the first copying. .on("watch-error", (err) => { ... }) : Be fired when occured errors during watching.

Changelog

GitHub Releases

Contributing

Thank you for contributions!

Bug Reports or Feature Requests

Please use GitHub Issues.

Document Corrections

Please use GitHub Pull Requests. I would especially thank for document corrections since I'm not familiar with English.

Feature Implementing

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

There are some npm-scripts to help developments.