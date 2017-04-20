openbase logo
Readme

cpuprofilify build status

testling badge

Converts output of various profiling/sampling tools to the .cpuprofile format so it can be loaded into Chrome DevTools.

screenshot

Table of Contents generated with DocToc

Installation

npm install -g cpuprofilify

Instructions

cpuprofilify installs two binary scripts:

  • profile_1ms.d: DTrace script that samples your process, use either of the following to generate a trace
    • sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof <app>' | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
    • sudo profile_1ms.d -p <process id> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
  • cpuprofilify: which will convert a perf or DTrace trace into a .cpuprofile importable into Chrome DevTools
    • perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof <app> && perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

Use the perf record and perf script commands on Linux to generate input to cpuprofilify and the provided profile_1ms.d script to do so on OSX via dtrace.

Example

using DTrace script

# In Terminal A
➝  sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof example/fibonacci' | \
      cpuprofilify > /tmp/example.cpuprofile
pid <process-pid>
HTTP server listening on port 8000

# In Terminal B
➝  ab -n 6 -c 2 http://:::8000/1000/
This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1554214 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/

Benchmarking :: (be patient).....done
[ .. ]

➝  sudo kill <process-pid>

Now open /tmp/example.cpuprofile in Chrome DevTools Profiles - Load

NOTE: in order to try the above example please clone this repository.

Usage

cat trace.txt | cpuprofilify <options> > my.cpuprofile

  Converts the given trace taking according to the given opttions


OPTIONS:

--unresolveds  , --nounresolveds    unresolved addresses like `0x1a23c` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--sysinternals , --nosysinternals   sysinternals like `__lib_c_start...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--v8internals  , --nov8internals    v8internals like `v8::internal::...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--v8gc         , --nov8gc           when v8internals are filtered, garbage collection info is as well unless this flag set  (default: true)

--shortStack      , --noshortStack        stacks that have only one line are ignored unless this flag is set (default: false)
--optimizationinfo, --nooptimizationinfo  JS optimization info is removed unless this flag is set (default: false)


--type                              type of input `perf|dtrace`. If not supplied it will be detected.
--help                              print this help

EXAMPLE:

  Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options
  using higher switchrate in order to deal with large amount of data being emitted

    sudo profile_1ms.d -x switchrate=1000hz  -c <command> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

  Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options keeping v8 internals

    sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --v8internals > out.cpuprofile

  Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options filtering v8 gc events

    sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --nov8gc > out.cpuprofile

cpuprofilify and perf

use this on any system that doesn't have DTrace, but perf instead like Linux

perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof myapp.js
perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

API

CpuProfilifier()

Creates new CpuProfilifier

Source:

CpuProfilifier::convert(trace, opts) → {Object}

Converts the given trace taking according to the given opts.

var cpuprofilifier = require('cpuprofilifier');
var cpuprofile = cpuprofilifier().convert(trace);
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/my.cpuprofile', JSON.stringify(cpuprofile));
Parameters:
Name Type Argument Description
trace Array.<String>

a trace generated via perf script or the profile_1ms.d DTrace script
opts Object <optional>
Properties
Name Type Description
map string

a map containing symbols information, if not given it will be read from /tmp/perf-.map.
type string

type of input perf|dtrace. If not supplied it will be detected.
shortStack Boolean

stacks that have only one line are ignored unless this flag is set
optimizationinfo Boolean

JS optimization info is removed unless this flag is set (default: false)
unresolveds Boolean

unresolved addresses like 0x1a23c are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
sysinternals Boolean

sysinternals like __lib_c_start... are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
v8internals Boolean

v8internals like v8::internal::... are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
v8gc Boolean

when v8internals are filtered, garbage collection info is as well unless this flag set (default: true)
Source:
Returns:

an cpuprofile presentation of the given trace

Type
Object

generated with docme

License

MIT

