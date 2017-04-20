cpuprofilify

Converts output of various profiling/sampling tools to the .cpuprofile format so it can be loaded into Chrome DevTools.

Installation

npm install -g cpuprofilify

Instructions

cpuprofilify installs two binary scripts:

profile_1ms.d : DTrace script that samples your process, use either of the following to generate a trace sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof <app>' | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile sudo profile_1ms.d -p <process id> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

: DTrace script that samples your process, use either of the following to generate a trace cpuprofilify : which will convert a perf or DTrace trace into a .cpuprofile importable into Chrome DevTools perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof <app> && perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

Use the perf record and perf script commands on Linux to generate input to cpuprofilify and the provided profile_1ms.d script to do so on OSX via dtrace.

Example

using DTrace script

➝ sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof example/fibonacci' | \ cpuprofilify > /tmp/example.cpuprofile pid <process-pid> HTTP server listening on port 8000 ➝ ab -n 6 -c 2 http://:::8000/1000/ This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 < $Revision : 1554214 $> Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/ Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/ Benchmarking :: (be patient)..... done [ .. ] ➝ sudo kill <process-pid>

Now open /tmp/example.cpuprofile in Chrome DevTools Profiles - Load

NOTE: in order to try the above example please clone this repository.

Usage

cat trace.txt | cpuprofilify <options> > my.cpuprofile Converts the given trace taking according to the given opttions OPTIONS: --unresolveds , --nounresolveds unresolved addresses like `0x1a23c` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set ( default : false ) --sysinternals , --nosysinternals sysinternals like `__lib_c_start...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set ( default : false ) --v8internals , --nov8internals v8internals like `v8::internal::...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set ( default : false ) --v8gc , --nov8gc when v8internals are filtered, garbage collection info is as well unless this flag set ( default : true ) --shortStack , --noshortStack stacks that have only one line are ignored unless this flag is set ( default : false ) --optimizationinfo, --nooptimizationinfo JS optimization info is removed unless this flag is set ( default : false ) -- type type of input `perf|dtrace` . If not supplied it will be detected. --help print this help EXAMPLE: Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options using higher switchrate in order to deal with large amount of data being emitted sudo profile_1ms.d -x switchrate= 1000 hz -c <command> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options keeping v8 internals sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --v8internals > out.cpuprofile Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options filtering v8 gc events sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --nov8gc > out.cpuprofile

cpuprofilify and perf

use this on any system that doesn't have DTrace, but perf instead like Linux

perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof myapp.js perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile

API

CpuProfilifier () Creates new CpuProfilifier Source: index.js , lineno 12 CpuProfilifier::convert (trace, opts ) → {Object} Converts the given trace taking according to the given opts. var cpuprofilifier = require ( 'cpuprofilifier' ); var cpuprofile = cpuprofilifier().convert(trace); fs.writeFileSync( '/tmp/my.cpuprofile' , JSON .stringify(cpuprofile)); Parameters: Name Type Argument Description trace Array.<String> a trace generated via perf script or the profile_1ms.d DTrace script opts Object <optional>

Properties Name Type Description map string a map containing symbols information, if not given it will be read from /tmp/perf-.map. type string type of input perf|dtrace . If not supplied it will be detected. shortStack Boolean stacks that have only one line are ignored unless this flag is set optimizationinfo Boolean JS optimization info is removed unless this flag is set (default: false) unresolveds Boolean unresolved addresses like 0x1a23c are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false) sysinternals Boolean sysinternals like __lib_c_start... are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false) v8internals Boolean v8internals like v8::internal::... are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false) v8gc Boolean when v8internals are filtered, garbage collection info is as well unless this flag set (default: true) Source: index.js , lineno 30 Returns: an cpuprofile presentation of the given trace Type Object generated with docme

