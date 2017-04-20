Converts output of various profiling/sampling tools to the .cpuprofile format so it can be loaded into Chrome DevTools.
perf
npm install -g cpuprofilify
cpuprofilify installs two binary scripts:
profile_1ms.d: DTrace script that samples your process, use either of the following to generate a trace
sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof <app>' | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
sudo profile_1ms.d -p <process id> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
cpuprofilify: which will convert a perf or DTrace trace into a
.cpuprofile importable into Chrome DevTools
perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof <app> && perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
Use the
perf record and
perf script commands on Linux to generate input to cpuprofilify and the provided
profile_1ms.d script to do so on OSX via dtrace.
using DTrace script
# In Terminal A
➝ sudo profile_1ms.d -c 'node --perf-basic-prof example/fibonacci' | \
cpuprofilify > /tmp/example.cpuprofile
pid <process-pid>
HTTP server listening on port 8000
# In Terminal B
➝ ab -n 6 -c 2 http://:::8000/1000/
This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 1554214 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Benchmarking :: (be patient).....done
[ .. ]
➝ sudo kill <process-pid>
Now open
/tmp/example.cpuprofile in Chrome DevTools Profiles - Load
NOTE: in order to try the above example please clone this repository.
cat trace.txt | cpuprofilify <options> > my.cpuprofile
Converts the given trace taking according to the given opttions
OPTIONS:
--unresolveds , --nounresolveds unresolved addresses like `0x1a23c` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--sysinternals , --nosysinternals sysinternals like `__lib_c_start...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--v8internals , --nov8internals v8internals like `v8::internal::...` are filtered from the trace unless this flag is set (default: false)
--v8gc , --nov8gc when v8internals are filtered, garbage collection info is as well unless this flag set (default: true)
--shortStack , --noshortStack stacks that have only one line are ignored unless this flag is set (default: false)
--optimizationinfo, --nooptimizationinfo JS optimization info is removed unless this flag is set (default: false)
--type type of input `perf|dtrace`. If not supplied it will be detected.
--help print this help
EXAMPLE:
Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options
using higher switchrate in order to deal with large amount of data being emitted
sudo profile_1ms.d -x switchrate=1000hz -c <command> | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options keeping v8 internals
sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --v8internals > out.cpuprofile
Generate cpuprofile from DTrace data with default options filtering v8 gc events
sudo profile_1ms.d -c <command> | cpuprofilify --nov8gc > out.cpuprofile
perf
use this on any system that doesn't have DTrace, but perf instead like Linux
perf record -e cycles:u -g -- node --perf-basic-prof myapp.js
perf script | cpuprofilify > out.cpuprofile
Creates new CpuProfilifier
Converts the given trace taking according to the given opts.
var cpuprofilifier = require('cpuprofilifier');
var cpuprofile = cpuprofilifier().convert(trace);
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/my.cpuprofile', JSON.stringify(cpuprofile));
an cpuprofile presentation of the given trace
