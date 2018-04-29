openbase logo
cpu

cpulimit

by Vladimir Angelov
1.1.4 (see all)

Limit the CPU usage of a process.

433

27

4yrs ago

1

4

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

node-cpulimit

A module which limits the CPU usage of a process. Useful when your computer is performing some heavy work that takes too much of the CPU cycles but you want to perform other tasks. It works by sending SIGSTOP and SIGCONT signals at regular intervals depending on the specified limit.

Usage

As a program

npm install -g cpulimit

cpulimit -l <percent> [-w <work-dir>] [-i] (-p <process id> | -c <command> | -- <command> <args>)

  Options:

    -h, --help              output usage information
    -V, --version           output the version number
    -l, --limit <percent>   the CPU usage as a percent (0 - 100)
    -p, --pid <process id>  limit by process id
    -c, --cmd <command>     limit by command name
    -- <command> <args>     spawn this command with these arguments and limit it
    -w, --wdir <directory>  set the current working directory of the spawned process
    -i, --include-children  also limit child processes.

As a library

npm install --save cpulimit

var limiter = require('cpulimit');

var options = {
    limit: 20,
    includeChildren: true,
    pid: 2324
};

limiter.createProcessFamily(options, function(err, processFamily) {
    if(err) {
        console.error('Error:', err.message);
        return;
    }

    limiter.limit(processFamily, options, function(err) {
        if(err) {
            console.error('Error:', err.message);
        }
        else {
            console.log('Done.');
        }
    });
});

options object having some of these properties:

  • limit (required) the CPU usage as a percent (0 - 100)
  • includeChildren also limit child processes
  • pid limit by process id
  • command limit by command name
  • spawn object with the following properties:
    • command command name
    • args array with the arguments
    • cwd working directory

Similar projects

