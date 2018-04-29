A module which limits the CPU usage of a process. Useful when your computer is performing some heavy work that takes too much of the CPU cycles but you want to perform other tasks. It works by sending SIGSTOP and SIGCONT signals at regular intervals depending on the specified limit.

Usage

As a program

npm install -g cpulimit

cpulimit -l <percent> [-w <work-dir>] [-i] (-p <process id> | -c < command > | -- < command > <args>) Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -l, -- limit <percent> the CPU usage as a percent (0 - 100) -p, --pid <process id> limit by process id -c, --cmd < command > limit by command name -- < command > <args> spawn this command with these arguments and limit it -w, --wdir <directory> set the current working directory of the spawned process -i, --include-children also limit child processes.

As a library

npm install --save cpulimit

var limiter = require ( 'cpulimit' ); var options = { limit : 20 , includeChildren : true , pid : 2324 }; limiter.createProcessFamily(options, function ( err, processFamily ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Error:' , err.message); return ; } limiter.limit(processFamily, options, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Error:' , err.message); } else { console .log( 'Done.' ); } }); });

options object having some of these properties:

limit (required) the CPU usage as a percent (0 - 100)

(required) the CPU usage as a percent (0 - 100) includeChildren also limit child processes

also limit child processes pid limit by process id

limit by process id command limit by command name

limit by command name spawn object with the following properties: command command name args array with the arguments cwd working directory

object with the following properties:

Similar projects