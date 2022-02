Get CPU usage percentage of own process

Uses JavaScript only and node API (process.cpuUsage).

No native code.

No external processes.

Note: requires node 6.1 or later.

See also cpu-gauge.

Install

npm install cpu-percentage

Usage

In this example we measure the CPU usage while loading a text file.

const usage = require ( 'cpu-percentage' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const start = usage(); fs.readFile(__filename, 'utf8' , (err, data) => { console .log(usage(start)); });

The result is similar to