CPR (cp -R)

There are other modules out there that attempt this, but none did it the way I needed it to be done or they had issues and the author failed to fix them in a timely manner.

Install

npm install cpr

Usage

var cpr = require ( 'cpr' ); var cpr = require ( 'cpr' ).cpr; cpr( '/path/from' , '/path/to' , { deleteFirst : true , overwrite : true , confirm : true }, function ( err, files ) { }); cpr( '/path/from' , '/path/to' , function ( err, files ) { });

Options

All options default to false .

deleteFirst : Delete the to directory with rimraf

: Delete the to directory with overwrite : If the destination exists, overwrite it

: If the destination exists, overwrite it confirm : After the copy operation, stat all the files and report errors if any are missing

: After the copy operation, stat all the files and report errors if any are missing filter : RegExp or function to test each file against before copying

Filtering

If you give it a RegExp , it will use that to test the full absolute pathnames of the files and directories as they are being gathered. If any of them passes, it will not be copied. If you give it a function , it will use that with Array.filter on the list of full absolute pathnames of files and directories.

CLI

cpr can also be used from the command line which is useful for cross platform support.

Usage:

cpr < source > < destination > [options]

Copies files from source to destination .

Options:

-d , --delete-first : Delete the destination directory before copying.

, : Delete the destination directory before copying. -f <regex> , --filter <regex> : Filter out any items that match <regex> , a case-insensitive regex pattern.

, : Filter out any items that match , a case-insensitive regex pattern. -h , --help : Display this usage info.

, : Display this usage info. -o , --overwrite : Overwrite the destination exists if it exists.

, : Overwrite the destination exists if it exists. -v , --version : Display the cpr version.