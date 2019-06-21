openbase logo
cppunitlite

by Sam Mikes
1.0.0 (see all)

Lightweight C++ unit testing framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CppUnitLite - lite c++ testing framework

This is a modified version of CppUnitLite

Usage

Use CppUnitLite to add unit tests to the c++ side of a node addon.

Installing

Install cppunitlite with npm. It has no package dependencies, but requires node-gyp to be installed and working.

$ npm i --save-dev cppunitlite
npm http GET https://registry.npmjs.org/cppunitlite
npm http 304 https://registry.npmjs.org/cppunitlite

> cppunitlite@0.0.3 install Z:\code\node_modules\cppunitlite
> node-gyp rebuild

... platform dependent stuff ...
cppunitlite@0.0.3 node_modules\cppunitlite

Changes to your binding.gyp

Add a test target to your binding.gyp:

    {
      "target_name": "test",
      "type": "executable",
      "sources": [
          # test filenames
      ],
      "include_dirs": [
        ".",
        "src",
        "<!(node -e \"require('cppunitlite')\")",
        "<!(node -e \"require('nan')\")"
      ],
      "dependencies": [
        "node_modules/cppunitlite/binding.gyp:CppUnitLite",
      ],
      "conditions": [
        ['OS=="win"', {
          }, {
            'cflags_cc': [ '-fexceptions' ]
          }
        ]
      ],
      # sample unit test
    }

A test main

CppUnitLite does not provide a main() function, but it's easy to write a minimal one; for example:

#include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h"

int main()
{
    TestResult tr;
    TestRegistry::runAllTests(tr);

    return 0;
}

Write Unit Tests

The include directories are set up so that the CppUnitLite headers should be included with a path.

#include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h"

#include <string>

static inline SimpleString StringFrom(const std::string& value)
{
    return SimpleString(value.c_str());
}

TEST( Hello, world )
{
  std::string s1("Hello"), s2("Hello"), s3("world");

  CHECK_EQUAL(s1, s2);
  CHECK_EQUAL(s2, s1);

  CHECK(s1 != s3);
}

Version history

Original version from Michael Feathers http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/downloads.html http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/bin/CppUnitLite.zip

Some documentation here: http://c2.com/cgi/wiki?CppUnitLite

Modified version by Keith Bauer, published as an SVN repository http://www.onesadcookie.com/svn/CppUnitLite

Imported to git 2014-01-19 and pushed to github

