This is a modified version of CppUnitLite
Use CppUnitLite to add unit tests to the c++ side of a node addon.
Install cppunitlite with npm. It has no package dependencies, but requires node-gyp to be installed and working.
$ npm i --save-dev cppunitlite
Add a test target to your binding.gyp:
{
"target_name": "test",
"type": "executable",
"sources": [
# test filenames
],
"include_dirs": [
".",
"src",
"<!(node -e \"require('cppunitlite')\")",
"<!(node -e \"require('nan')\")"
],
"dependencies": [
"node_modules/cppunitlite/binding.gyp:CppUnitLite",
],
"conditions": [
['OS=="win"', {
}, {
'cflags_cc': [ '-fexceptions' ]
}
]
],
# sample unit test
}
CppUnitLite does not provide a main() function, but it's easy to write a minimal one; for example:
#include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h"
int main()
{
TestResult tr;
TestRegistry::runAllTests(tr);
return 0;
}
The include directories are set up so that the CppUnitLite headers should be included with a path.
#include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h"
#include <string>
static inline SimpleString StringFrom(const std::string& value)
{
return SimpleString(value.c_str());
}
TEST( Hello, world )
{
std::string s1("Hello"), s2("Hello"), s3("world");
CHECK_EQUAL(s1, s2);
CHECK_EQUAL(s2, s1);
CHECK(s1 != s3);
}
Original version from Michael Feathers http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/downloads.html http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/bin/CppUnitLite.zip
Some documentation here: http://c2.com/cgi/wiki?CppUnitLite
Modified version by Keith Bauer, published as an SVN repository http://www.onesadcookie.com/svn/CppUnitLite
Imported to git 2014-01-19 and pushed to github