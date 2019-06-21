CppUnitLite - lite c++ testing framework

This is a modified version of CppUnitLite

Usage

Use CppUnitLite to add unit tests to the c++ side of a node addon.

Installing

Install cppunitlite with npm. It has no package dependencies, but requires node-gyp to be installed and working.

$ npm i --save-dev cppunitlite npm http GET https://registry.npmjs.org/cppunitlite npm http 304 https://registry.npmjs.org/cppunitlite > cppunitlite@0.0.3 install Z: \ code \ node _modules \ cppunitlite > node-gyp rebuild ... platform dependent stuff ... cppunitlite@0.0.3 node_modules \ cppunitlite

Changes to your binding.gyp

Add a test target to your binding.gyp:

{ "target_name": "test", "type": "executable", "sources": [ # test filenames ], "include_dirs": [ ".", "src", "<!(node -e \"require( 'cppunitlite' )\")", "<!(node -e \"require( 'nan' )\")" ], "dependencies": [ "node_modules/cppunitlite/binding.gyp:CppUnitLite", ], "conditions": [ [ 'OS=="win"' , { }, { 'cflags_cc' : [ '-fexceptions' ] } ] ], # sample unit test }

A test main

CppUnitLite does not provide a main() function, but it's easy to write a minimal one; for example:

# include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h" int main () { TestResult tr; TestRegistry ::runAllTests(tr); return 0 ; }

Write Unit Tests

The include directories are set up so that the CppUnitLite headers should be included with a path.

# include "CppUnitLite/TestHarness.h" # include < string > static inline SimpleString StringFrom (const std:: string & value ) { return SimpleString ( value .c_str () ); } TEST ( Hello , world ) { std:: string s1( "Hello" ), s2( "Hello" ), s3( "world" ); CHECK_EQUAL (s1, s2); CHECK_EQUAL (s2, s1); CHECK (s1 != s3); }

Version history

Original version from Michael Feathers http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/downloads.html http://www.objectmentor.com/resources/bin/CppUnitLite.zip

Some documentation here: http://c2.com/cgi/wiki?CppUnitLite

Modified version by Keith Bauer, published as an SVN repository http://www.onesadcookie.com/svn/CppUnitLite

Imported to git 2014-01-19 and pushed to github