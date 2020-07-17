cpass - simplified secured password two-ways encryption

Encrypts password to some sort of a 'secure string' to be stored in text configs to reduce risks of a silly leak.

Decripts a 'secure string' to plain password.

Installation

npm install cpass

Usage

JavaScript

const Cpass = require ( 'cpass' ).Cpass; const cpass = new Cpass(); const password = 'password' ; const secured = cpass.encode(password); const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);

TypeScript

import { Cpass } from 'cpass' ; const cpass = new Cpass(); const password = 'password' ; const secured = cpass.encode(password); const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);

Decoding plain text will return it back:

const plainText = 'plain (not encoded text)' ; const decodedText = cpass.decode(plainText);

Encryption with master key

import { Cpass } from 'cpass' ; const cpass = new Cpass( 'MasterKey' );

Tests

Local run

npm run test

Run in Docker for specific Node.js version

docker build -f ./docker/Dockerfile.node8 -t cpass.node8 . docker run cpass.node8

This module is not for a real security purposes. Just for 'dummy hackers' secure and minifying risks of any password storage in a plain form.

Once encoded, the password secured form can be decoded only on the same machine, but the logic behind this is very straightforward.