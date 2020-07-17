openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpa

cpass

by Andrew Koltyakov
2.3.0 (see all)

🔐 Simple secure string password convertor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cpass - simplified secured password two-ways encryption

NPM

npm version Downloads Build Status

Encrypts password to some sort of a 'secure string' to be stored in text configs to reduce risks of a silly leak.

Decripts a 'secure string' to plain password.

Installation

npm install cpass

Usage

JavaScript

const Cpass = require('cpass').Cpass;
const cpass = new Cpass();

const password = 'password';

const secured = cpass.encode(password);
// secured: "40bbb043608f54d....MhKghXTcaR2A//yNXg==" - is unique on different machines

const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);
// unsecured: 'password'

TypeScript

import { Cpass } from 'cpass';
const cpass = new Cpass();

const password = 'password';

const secured = cpass.encode(password);
// secured: "40bbb043608f54d....MhKghXTcaR2A//yNXg==" - is unique on different machines

const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);
// unsecured: 'password'

Decoding plain text will return it back:

const plainText = 'plain (not encoded text)';
const decodedText = cpass.decode(plainText);
// decodedText: 'plain (not encoded text)'
// plainText === decodedText

Encryption with master key

import { Cpass } from 'cpass';
const cpass = new Cpass('MasterKey');

Tests

Local run

npm run test

Run in Docker for specific Node.js version

# Build an image
docker build -f ./docker/Dockerfile.node8 -t cpass.node8 .
# Run tests
docker run cpass.node8

Comments

This module is not for a real security purposes. Just for 'dummy hackers' secure and minifying risks of any password storage in a plain form.

Once encoded, the password secured form can be decoded only on the same machine, but the logic behind this is very straightforward.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial