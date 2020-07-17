Encrypts password to some sort of a 'secure string' to be stored in text configs to reduce risks of a silly leak.
Decripts a 'secure string' to plain password.
npm install cpass
const Cpass = require('cpass').Cpass;
const cpass = new Cpass();
const password = 'password';
const secured = cpass.encode(password);
// secured: "40bbb043608f54d....MhKghXTcaR2A//yNXg==" - is unique on different machines
const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);
// unsecured: 'password'
import { Cpass } from 'cpass';
const cpass = new Cpass();
const password = 'password';
const secured = cpass.encode(password);
// secured: "40bbb043608f54d....MhKghXTcaR2A//yNXg==" - is unique on different machines
const unsecured = cpass.decode(secured);
// unsecured: 'password'
Decoding plain text will return it back:
const plainText = 'plain (not encoded text)';
const decodedText = cpass.decode(plainText);
// decodedText: 'plain (not encoded text)'
// plainText === decodedText
import { Cpass } from 'cpass';
const cpass = new Cpass('MasterKey');
npm run test
# Build an image
docker build -f ./docker/Dockerfile.node8 -t cpass.node8 .
# Run tests
docker run cpass.node8
This module is not for a real security purposes. Just for 'dummy hackers' secure and minifying risks of any password storage in a plain form.
Once encoded, the password secured form can be decoded only on the same machine, but the logic behind this is very straightforward.