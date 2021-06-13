Copy a file
fs.copyFileSync() in the synchronous version.
$ npm install cp-file
const cpFile = require('cp-file');
(async () => {
await cpFile('source/unicorn.png', 'destination/unicorn.png');
console.log('File copied');
})();
Returns a
Promise that resolves when the file is copied.
Type:
string
The file you want to copy.
Type:
string
Where you want the file copied.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Overwrite existing destination file.
Type:
number\
Default:
0o777
Permissions for created directories.
It has no effect on Windows.
Progress reporting. Only available when using the async method.
Type:
Function
{
sourcePath: string,
destinationPath: string,
size: number,
writtenBytes: number,
percent: number
}
source and
destination are absolute paths.
size and
writtenBytes are in bytes.
percent is a value between
0 and
1.
progress event is emitted only once.
.on() method is available only right after the initial
cpFile() call. So make sure
you add a
handler before
.then():
const cpFile = require('cp-file');
(async () => {
await cpFile(source, destination).on('progress', data => {
// …
});
})();