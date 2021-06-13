Copy a file

Highlights

Fast by using streams in the async version and fs.copyFileSync() in the synchronous version.

in the synchronous version. Resilient by using graceful-fs.

User-friendly by creating non-existent destination directories for you.

Can be safe by turning off overwriting.

Preserves file mode, but not ownership.

User-friendly errors.

Install

npm install cp-file

Usage

const cpFile = require ( 'cp-file' ); ( async ( ) => { await cpFile( 'source/unicorn.png' , 'destination/unicorn.png' ); console .log( 'File copied' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise that resolves when the file is copied.

source

Type: string

The file you want to copy.

destination

Type: string

Where you want the file copied.

options

Type: object

overwrite

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Overwrite existing destination file.

directoryMode

Type: number \ Default: 0o777

Permissions for created directories.

It has no effect on Windows.

Progress reporting. Only available when using the async method.

Type: Function

data

{ sourcePath : string, destinationPath : string, size : number, writtenBytes : number, percent : number }

source and destination are absolute paths.

and are absolute paths. size and writtenBytes are in bytes.

and are in bytes. percent is a value between 0 and 1 .

Notes

For empty files, the progress event is emitted only once.

event is emitted only once. The .on() method is available only right after the initial cpFile() call. So make sure you add a handler before .then() :

const cpFile = require ( 'cp-file' ); ( async ( ) => { await cpFile(source, destination).on( 'progress' , data => { }); })();

