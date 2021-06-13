openbase logo
cp-file

by Sindre Sorhus
9.1.0

Copy a file

Readme

cp-file

Copy a file

Highlights

  • Fast by using streams in the async version and fs.copyFileSync() in the synchronous version.
  • Resilient by using graceful-fs.
  • User-friendly by creating non-existent destination directories for you.
  • Can be safe by turning off overwriting.
  • Preserves file mode, but not ownership.
  • User-friendly errors.

Install

$ npm install cp-file

Usage

const cpFile = require('cp-file');

(async () => {
    await cpFile('source/unicorn.png', 'destination/unicorn.png');
    console.log('File copied');
})();

API

cpFile(source, destination, options?)

Returns a Promise that resolves when the file is copied.

cpFile.sync(source, destination, options?)

source

Type: string

The file you want to copy.

destination

Type: string

Where you want the file copied.

options

Type: object

overwrite

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Overwrite existing destination file.

directoryMode

Type: number\ Default: 0o777

Permissions for created directories.

It has no effect on Windows.

cpFile.on('progress', handler)

Progress reporting. Only available when using the async method.

handler(data)

Type: Function

data
{
    sourcePath: string,
    destinationPath: string,
    size: number,
    writtenBytes: number,
    percent: number
}
  • source and destination are absolute paths.
  • size and writtenBytes are in bytes.
  • percent is a value between 0 and 1.
Notes
  • For empty files, the progress event is emitted only once.
  • The .on() method is available only right after the initial cpFile() call. So make sure you add a handler before .then():
const cpFile = require('cp-file');

(async () => {
    await cpFile(source, destination).on('progress', data => {
        // …
    });
})();
  • cpy - Copy files
  • cpy-cli - Copy files on the command-line
  • move-file - Move a file
  • make-dir - Make a directory and its parents if needed

