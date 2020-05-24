CP design

React hooks Typescript H5 Mobile Component

English | 简体中文

badge button icon

CP Design Mobile

A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.

Features

Follow CP Design Mobile UI specification.

Configurable UI style for different products.

Develop in TypeScript.

🖥 Environment Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+ (with polyfills)

Server-side Rendering

Electron



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

📦 Install

npm install cp-design --save

yarn add cp-design

✨ Notice

SASS is used in the component library, remember to install node-sass when installing

npm install node-sass --save-dev

yarn add node-sass -D

🔨 Usage

import { Button } from 'cp-design' const App = () => ( <> < Button type = "primary" > PRESS ME </ Button > </> )

Componets

Icon,

Icon, Button,

Button, Input,

Input, Row,

Row, Col,

Col, Affix,

Affix, Avatar,

Avatar, Badge,

Badge, Card,

Card, CheckboxGroup,

CheckboxGroup, Checkbox,

Checkbox, Accordion,

Accordion, Divider,

Divider, Modal,

Modal, Overlay,

Overlay, Pagination,

Pagination, Progress,

Progress, Radio,

Radio, Slider,

Slider, Step,

Step, Spin,

Spin, Switch,

Switch, Tabs,

Tabs, Tag,

Tag, ImagePicker,

ImagePicker, Toast,

Toast, ActionSheet,

ActionSheet, TabBar,

TabBar, PickerPanel,

PickerPanel, Picker,

Picker, SegmentedControl,

SegmentedControl, Popover,

Popover, NoticeBar,

NoticeBar, SwipeAction

SwipeAction ListView

Demo

mobile web demo

Install & Usage

https://10086xiaozhang.github.io/CP-DESIGN

introduce

Browser Support

iOS

Android 4.0+

Contributing

We welcome all contributions, You can submit any ideas. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)