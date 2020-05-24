English | 简体中文
A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
npm install cp-design --save
yarn add cp-design
SASS is used in the component library, remember to install node-sass when installing
npm install node-sass --save-dev
yarn add node-sass -D
import { Button } from 'cp-design'
const App = () => (
<>
<Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
</>
)
iOS
Android 4.0+
We welcome all contributions, You can submit any ideas. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)