cd

cp-design

by 陌上饮雪
0.3.4 (see all)

A configurable Mobile UI Components(React hooks+Typescript+Scss)组件库

Readme

CP design

React hooks Typescript H5 Mobile Component

English | 简体中文

badge button icon

Project screenshot

CP Design Mobile

A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.

Features

  • Follow CP Design Mobile UI specification.
  • Configurable UI style for different products.
  • Develop in TypeScript.

🖥 Environment Support

  • Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+ (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering
  • Electron
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

📦 Install

npm install cp-design --save

yarn add cp-design

✨ Notice

SASS is used in the component library, remember to install node-sass when installing

npm install node-sass --save-dev

yarn add node-sass -D

🔨 Usage

import { Button } from 'cp-design'

const App = () => (
  <>
    <Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
  </>
)

Componets

  • Icon,
  • Button,
  • Input,
  • Row,
  • Col,
  • Affix,
  • Avatar,
  • Badge,
  • Card,
  • CheckboxGroup,
  • Checkbox,
  • Accordion,
  • Divider,
  • Modal,
  • Overlay,
  • Pagination,
  • Progress,
  • Radio,
  • Slider,
  • Step,
  • Spin,
  • Switch,
  • Tabs,
  • Tag,
  • ImagePicker,
  • Toast,
  • ActionSheet,
  • TabBar,
  • PickerPanel,
  • Picker,
  • SegmentedControl,
  • Popover,
  • NoticeBar,
  • SwipeAction
  • ListView

Demo

mobile web demo

https://10086xiaozhang.github.io/CP-DESIGN

Install & Usage

introduce

Browser Support

  • iOS
  • Android 4.0+

Contributing

We welcome all contributions, You can submit any ideas. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)

